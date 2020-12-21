Leveraged ETFs: The Scary Drift Of SPXL

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • Leveraged ETFs may be unpredictable.
  • A drift dashboard with 22 of them.
  • A closer look at Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF history.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Avalanche sign against snow covered slope

mtcurado/iStock via Getty Images

The ProShares Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXL) is one of the most popular instruments to trade in bullish market conditions. Its daily 3X leverage factor is a source of drift, which may

12-month drift of SPXL since inception

12-month drift of SPXL since inception (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

12-month drift of since January 2000 (synthetic prices).

12-month drift of since January 2000, synthetic prices (Chart: author)

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.67K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT, XBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.