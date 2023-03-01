Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 4:28 PM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN)
Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Liz Werner - Head, IR

Laura Prieskorn - CEO, President & Director

Marcia Wadsten - EVP & CFO

Steve Binioris - Head of ALM and Chief Actuary

Scott Romine - President of Jackson National Life Distributors

Craig Smith - President and Chief Investment Officer, PPM

Conference Call Participants

Tom Gallagher - Evercore ISI

Alex Scott - Goldman Sachs

Ryan Krueger - Stifel

Erik Bass - Autonomous

Daniel Bergman - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the Jackson Financial, Inc. 4Q '22 Earnings and 2023 Outlook Call. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to your host, Liz Werner, Head of Investor Relations, to begin. Liz, please go ahead when you are ready.

Liz Werner

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Jackson's fourth quarter earnings call. Today's remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based on management's current expectations. Jackson's filings with the SEC provide details on important factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially. Except as required by the applicable securities laws, Jackson is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change.

Today's remarks may also refer to non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of those such measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP figures is included in our earnings release, financial supplement and earnings presentation, all of which are available in the Investor Relations page on our website at jackson.com.

Joining us today are our CEO, Laura Prieskorn, our CFO; Marcia Wadsten; our Head of ALM and Chief Actuary, Steve Binioris, our President of Jackson

