Acerinox, S.A. (ANIOY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 4:33 PM ETAcerinox, S.A. (ANIOY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.88K Followers

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCPK:ANIOY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Lora-Tamayo - Chief Investor Relations & Communication Officer

Bernardo Velazquez - Chief Executive Officer

Hans Helmrich - COO

Miguel Ferrandis - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Francisco Riquel - Alantra

Inigo Egusquiza - Kepler Cheuvreux

Krishan Agarwal - Citigroup

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane

Tom Zhang - Barclays

Patrick Mann - Bank of America

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Carlos Lora-Tamayo

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results of Acerinox, another record year for the company, the second year in a row. My name is Carlos Lora-Tamayo, and I am the Chief Investor Relations and Communication Officer of the Group. Today, the results will be presented by our CEO, Bernardo Velazquez; our COO, Hans Helmrich; and our CFO, Miguel Ferrandis.

For those of you who are here in the room, after the presentation, there is a small gift, a plan that comes from the orchard of ALAPAR Foundation. Acerinox has had an agreement over the past 2 years with this foundation in order to help people with this ability to have same opportunities in our society. We hope you like it. Before getting started, let me remember you that this conference call is being broadcast on our website acerinox.com.

With any further comments, I would like to give the floor to our CEO. Please Bernardo, go ahead.

Bernardo Velazquez

Thank you, Carlos. Good morning, everybody. We are here very proud to present what we think are the best results in the history of Cedinox [ph] as the best in turnover, best in EBITDA. And if it is not the best in net profit, it is because we always put our traditional prudence above the success of the New York record year, and we decided

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.