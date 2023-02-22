da-kuk

The Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXA) is a cost-effective financial product designed to capture the price in USD of the Australian Dollar. This article will focus on a few key guidelines that may aid investors who are looking to capitalize on the strength of the Aussie Dollar.

Important Considerations

Under ordinary circumstances, the Aussie dollar would have the right conditions to stage an uptrend as the policy rate trajectory in Australia has looked solid enough, raising the allure of assets down under. Just for some context since record lows, the cash rate has been hiked nine successive times through early Feb, with the Reserve Bank of Australia ("RBA") showing little enthusiasm to go slow.

The expectation is that the Australian central bank will push through two more rate hikes this year, with the major Aussie banks expecting a ceiling at around the 3.85%-4.1% levels Unfortunately for the Aussie dollar, the U.S. Fed too has been at it, with recent macro data only providing further support for the "higher for longer" narrative in the U.S. The Fed’s preferred inflation metrics, the PCE and core PCE have both continued to rise, coming in well above street estimates. Conversely, in Australia, important data points related to the jobs market and wage growth have already begun showing signs that things may have peaked, reducing the elbow room for the RBA to keep pressing the pedal.

All in all, as noted in a tweet on the timeline of the Lead-Lag Report, expectations for the terminal rate in the U.S. continue to inch up, and it is now all but certain that you will see 25bps hikes over the next three Fed meetings, with a fourth hike hardly an outlandish scenario.

It isn't just the favorable interest rate dynamics that are weighing heavily on the AUD/USD pair. There are also the risk-on/risk-off narratives that reflect strongly on this currency pair. Subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report would note that I’ve touched upon a few conditions which suggest a pick up in defensive positioning, and recent strength from the utilities sector is yet another point of validation. If one looks at other safe-haven currency alternatives to the USD, it’s hard to look away; relative to the Swiss Franc, the dollar offers a better interest rate differential and the Yen, what can one say when the interest rates there are in the red.

In light of the potential risk-off conditions, I recognize that investors may be wondering if the RBA has ample FX reserves to support the Australian dollar in case of pronounced weakness. Well, on that front, I don’t believe one ought to be too concerned. Over the last 15 months, the RBA has typically maintained FX reserves to the tune of $36bn on average and in the most recent months, it has been well over the $38bn mark, accounting for ~64% of the bank’s total assets (the remaining 36% comes from Gold, SDRs, reserve position in the IMF, holdings in the Asian Bond Fund, etc.).

What also works against the AUD vs the USD is the unfavorable trade balance which just keeps getting worse every year, and recently crossed the $14bn mark.

Investors should also keep a firm eye on Australia's trade relations with other important partners. The most pivotal partner is China, and unfortunately, things still look quite shaky there, with little scope for an improvement in bilateral economic relations any time soon. Most Australian goods currently remain on China’s trade backlist, and even if you want to look for silver linings in the shape of some resumed coal imports, also consider that this is a fraction of what it was pre-pandemic when Australian coal imports were catering to 20% of China's electricity generation.

However, conversely, I was also enthused to note that Australia has been deepening its trade relationship with another massive EM-India which may help appease the Chinese trade dependence over time (bilateral trade between India and Australia is poised to double to AUD 60bn over the next 5 years). India currently represents Australia's second-largest coal export market in the world, and the latter already has ample resources of 21 out of the 49 minerals that comprise the former's critical mineral strategy.

Longer-term investors may also want to keep an eye out on developments linked to a Central Bank Digital Currency ((OTC:CBDC)). The RBA has warned that it could displace the Aussie Dollar, even though it may also potentially damage the monetary policy transmission efforts of the central bank.

If you’re keen to better understand the world of CBDCs’ you may consider listening to a recent Lead-Lag Live episode with the financial journalist – Izabella Kaminska

Conclusion

Finally, to conclude, I present below the charting dynamics which I'm afraid don't look too enticing for the AUD/USD pair. Since peaking over a year ago, the Aussie dollar has been trending lower in the form of a descending channel. At the $0.68 level, the pair currently looks a long way off its downward-sloping support, warranting further caution ahead.