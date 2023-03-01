Service Properties Trust (SVC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 4:40 PM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.88K Followers

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Colbert - Director of Investor Relations

Todd Hargreaves - President and Chief Investment Officer

Brian Donley - Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley Securities

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer

Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Service Properties Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephen Colbert, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Stephen Colbert

Good morning. Joining me on today's call are Todd Hargreaves, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Brian Donley, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call includes a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. Please note that the recording, retransmission and transcription of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of SVC.

I'd like to point out that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on SVC's present beliefs and expectations as of today, March 1, 2023. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call other than as required by law.

In addition, this call may contain non-GAAP financial measures, including normalized funds from operations, or normalized FFO, and adjusted EBITDAre. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income as well as components to calculate AFFO are available in our supplemental package found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.