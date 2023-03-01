Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 4:55 PM ETInter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.88K Followers

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karin Daly - IR

Jean Madar - Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder

Michel Atwood - CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler & Co.

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Inter Parfums 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Karin Daly, Inter Parfums' Investor Relations Representative and President and Vice President at The Equity Group. Thank you. You may begin.

Karin Daly

Thank you, Doug. On behalf of the company, I would like to note that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from projected results. These factors may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in their most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Inter Parfums Inc. undertakes no obligation to update the information discussed. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Jean Madar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inter Parfums. Jean, you may begin.

Jean Madar

Thank you, Karin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's call. I will start the ball rolling and later, you will hear from Michel Atwood, our CFO, who has been with us now for 6 months. For anyone new to Inter Parfums, keep in mind that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.