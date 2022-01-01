Avalon_Studio

Investment thesis

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is active in a massive total available market ("TAM," as mentioned previously), into which it has thus far only made a negligible inroad. The market is still quite decentralized, and its digitalization is in its infancy. I maintain my expectation that PCOR will be positively impacted by several long-term trends such as the increasing use of digital technology in construction, wider adoption of cloud computing, and greater emphasis on business intelligence and analytics. This is because improved communication and collaboration among significant players in the industry can lead to higher efficiency and decreased waste and rework.

Specifically, Procore Technologies, Inc.'s cloud-native SaaS (software as a service) platform covers a wide range of products, and its volume-based pricing model promotes widespread adoption and collaboration on the platform, resulting in an exponential growth of users, projects, and data. The most recent quarterly results were also very strong, with revenue growth of 38% and an operating margin of -8%. For FY23, management expects revenue growth of 25% and an operating margin of -7%.

Looking at the stock chart, Procore Technologies, Inc. stock has done extremely well since I wrote about it in late Jan 2023. To me, PCOR is the clear frontrunner in the construction management software market, and I think the company stands to benefit greatly from the construction industry's increasing digitization. However, I do think the market already fairly accurately reflects this, and there is increasing uncertain on how the macro would impact construction spend. Therefore, I am downgrading Procore Technologies, Inc. from a buy recommendation to a hold recommendation until such time as I see a more substantial uptick in profitability.

Q4 2022 earnings review

Comparing PCOR's 4Q22 results to the consensus estimate of $190.3 million and EPS of ($0.15), PCOR reported revenue of $202.1 million and non-GAAP EPS of ($0.08). When taking into account Levelset's share of total revenue, it appears that organic growth slowed to around 32% year-over-year. In this earnings report, I'd like to draw attention to a couple of important points. For starters, solid growth in revenue during 4Q22 and above-consensus full-year guidance suggest that demand conditions are favorable.

Second, even though the rate of increase in cRPO has slowed slightly over the previous three quarters, it is still increasing at a healthy 34%. Last but not least, PCOR's moat appears to be widening as the company anticipates seeing fewer instances of a large competitor and winning larger deals from large peers in 2022.

In my opinion, PCOR's positive tone on the demand environment and its cRPO trends make me hopeful that it can achieve its revenue guide of 25%. Moreover, there is potential for long-term growth in the double digits as PCOR can benefit from module upsell, incremental construction volumes, and untapped greenfield opportunity.

Growth

On expansion, Procore Technologies, Inc. has expanded into Germany, following its expansion into France earlier in 2022. On the other hand, foreign exchange headwinds shaved 8 percentage points off international growth, bringing it down to 37% year-over-year. As key sales hires are made and ramped up, I expect an uptick in sales as GTM productivity rises in these emerging markets.

With regards to customer adds, the number of new customers during the quarter was the lowest it had been since the 3Q20, at a net gain of 402. Although PCOR adds have slowed and it has lost some SMB customers, I take the fact that average revenue per unit, or APRU, is still growing in the mid-teens as evidence that customers are adopting more units and ARPU has room to grow. Despite slowing customer additions, investors shouldn't write off PCOR's growth (unless net adds worsens)

Things to look out for

The overall effect on building expenditures is probably the most important thing to keep an eye on. While Procore Technologies, Inc. management has acknowledged the deteriorating macro environment, they have also emphasized the robust pipelines that have been fueled by a solid backlog and expansion momentum. In fact, this is a major factor in my decision to downgrade the stock's recommendation from buy to hold. I would have kept my buy rating in place if the macroeconomic climate had been more optimistic. However, PCOR is at a disadvantage when the stock market enters another round of risk-off mode because of the uncertain environment and its profile as a growth stock (no profits) with high valuation.

The second indicator to keep an eye on is how well a country does on the international stage. PCOR noted some growing pains on the international side, with lower than expected productivity, as it had in the previous two quarters. However, management is hopeful that international growth will pick up speed again by the year's end, so I'm crossing my fingers.

Conclusion

The Procore Technologies, Inc. cloud-native SaaS platform has a significant total available market and stands to benefit from long-term trends such as the increasing use of digital technology, wider adoption of cloud computing, and greater emphasis on business intelligence and analytics. The company's recent quarterly results were strong, with revenue growth of 38% and a solid backlog and expansion momentum.

While Procore Technologies, Inc.'s growth has slowed in terms of customer additions, its increasing APRU and potential for long-term growth make it a company to watch. However, due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment and the company's high valuation, I am downgrading my recommendation for Procore Technologies, Inc. from a buy to a hold.