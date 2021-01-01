LTPZ: Real Yields May Need To Move Back Below Zero To Prevent A Fiscal Meltdown

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • The PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund offers investors exposure to long-term inflation-linked bonds that stand to benefit from any decline in real interest rate expectations.
  • Real GDP growth should average little more than zero over the coming years even if the unemployment rate remains historically low.
  • Any positive real interest rate would therefore lead to a rise in debt-to-income ratios across the economy, particularly the government sector, where debt servicing costs are already 16% of revenues.
  • The LTPZ offers a real yield of 1.7% and would rise by around 34% if long-term real yields moved back to zero.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

The PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:LTPZ) offers investors exposure to long-term inflation-linked bonds. The fund offers a real yield of 1.7% and significant upside potential if real interest rate expectations return to negative territory. I

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.23K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LTPZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.