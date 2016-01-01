Mastercard: Still Not A Bargain At 35 Times Earnings

Mar. 01, 2023 6:21 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)PYPL, V
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.4K Followers

Summary

  • Although top line growth slowed down, Mastercard is still reporting high growth rates for revenue as well as earnings per share.
  • The three strategic priorities of Mastercard in the years to come are expanding in payments, extending the services Mastercard is offering additionally and finally embracing new networks.
  • The stock could be fairly valued right now, but I would still wait for cheaper prices.

Mastercard Credit Card

jbk_photography

In my last article about Mastercard (NYSE:MA), I argued that the stock is still overvalued, and I see some downside risk for the stock. And as the stock is trading for almost the same price as during my

Chart
Data by YCharts

Mastercard is still reporting high growth rates in Q4/22

Mastercard Q4/22 Presentation

Mastercard: Q4/22 Revenue Breakdown

Mastercard Q4/22 Presentation

Mastercard: Switched transactions increased 8% and cards grew 5%

Mastercard Q4/22 Presentation

Significant opportunity in different segments

Mastercard Investment Community Meeting

Mastercard: The evolution of services

Mastercard Investment Community Meeting

Mastercard is leveraging the differentiated data assets and network

Mastercard Investment Community Meeting

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.4K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.