GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL), in my opinion, is still reasonably priced at its current price (same as my previous post). Businesswise, I still believe a key growth driver would be through M&A and the use of a larger solid waste platform. GFL's scale should allow it to realize more synergies and give it access to more M&A opportunities.

As management further grows the business and rationalizes the company's portfolio, the margin and free cash flow ("FCF") conversion gap between it and its peers should continue to shrink. Overall, I still believe that GFL can enhance its profit margins and free cash flow in the future through a bigger solid waste operation, pricing strategies, and by exploring renewable energy and RNG projects. However, at this point, I do not find the company's valuation appealing enough to invest in.

Q4 2022 results review

GFL stock reported strong results for 4Q22 thanks to higher solid waste pricing and strong performance from its Environmental Services division. While 4Q22 core price increased to 9.9% from the 3Q22 figure of 8.6%, fuel cost headwinds continued to be a meaningful drag on margins, despite greater underlying solid waste margin expansion in the quarter. For guidance, management guided a revenue range of $7.55–7.65 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $2 to 2.05 billion, and FCF of $700 million for FY23.

While revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2023 were both above projections, the margin for adjusted EBITDA was lower than anticipated, in part because of a larger share of revenue from the Environmental Services segment. FCF is also guided to increase by more than 20% over last year. Management has also singled out three solid waste assets that aren't central to its operations and would be sold off to generate an additional $15-30 million in FCF once removed. Importantly, management plans to reduce leverage ratio by paying down debt with the proceeds from the sales.

The message being sent is encouraging, in my opinion, because it shows that GFL Environmental Inc. management intends to follow through on their promises. In addition, GFL stated that it plans to reduce its M&A spending in 2023 to between $300 million and $500 million, before picking up speed once again in 2024.

Upcoming tailwinds

For starters, as the 1Q23 restricted contracts reset to the trailing 12 months CPI rate, I anticipate accelerating CPI-linked contracts to drive massive pricing growth. But, obviously, this is a 1x increase, and growth for the rest of FY23 would be significantly slower (but still positive). This would be net positive from a margin perspective as OPEX should largely stay flat or decline. After that, regarding the projects, management anticipates the RNG EBITDA contribution to increase to as much as $175 million in 2026. This will drive additional 140 bps of margin expansion.

Short-term, it is also anticipated that $10 million will be added to EBITDA in 2H23 as a result of the completion of three projects. The quick pace at which the project is progressing has surprised me, and I think that's a good thing (and I believe other investors think so). This should also pull forward consensus estimates as they incorporate this.

Looking forward

Strong GFL Environmental Inc. results in the fourth quarter, an optimistic outlook for margin expansion and FCF growth through 2023, and a plan to de-lever the balance sheet through planned divestitures have led me to the conclusion that GFL is executing well. From a business perspective, I see 2023 as a year with not only a strong potential for price increases, margin expansion, and EBITDA growth, but also for earnings surprises. Specifically, I appreciate how the GFL business model provides unprecedented transparency into the current market for price hikes caused by contract rollover. This strong momentum should carry over into 1Q23, and given the persistently high inflationary climate and its exposure to lagging CPI-indexed contracts, the 1Q23 growth rate is all but assured.

Summary

Based on the strong fourth quarter results, positive outlook for margin expansion and FCF growth, and plans to de-lever the balance sheet through divestitures, my conclusion is that GFL Environmental Inc. is executing well as a business. The potential for price increases, margin expansion, and earnings surprises in 2023 is high, particularly with the transparency provided by GFL's business model regarding contract rollover. However, I do have concerns about GFL Environmental Inc.'s valuation, as I believe many of these expectations are already reflected in the 12x forward EBITDA multiple.