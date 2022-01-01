DragonImages

Individual investors’ exposure to equities increased for the fourth consecutive month in February according to the latest AAII Asset Allocation Survey. Fixed-income allocations also rose, while cash allocations continued to pull back.

Stock and stock fund allocations rose 0.4 percentage points to 65.7%. This is the highest reading since May 2022 (67.1%). Equity exposure remains above the historical average of 61.5% for the 33rd consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations increased by 0.3 percentage points to 14.9%. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the 24th consecutive month.

Cash allocations declined by 0.7 percentage points to 19.4%. This is the smallest exposure to cash since May 2022 (19.1%). Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the third consecutive month.

The increases in equity and fixed-income allocations were not large, but both extended recent trends of rising allocations. This occurred despite a decline in stock prices and a rise in bond prices last month. Optimism about the short-term direction of the stock market reached its highest level since 2021 in the weekly AAII Sentiment Survey in early February before declining during the second half of the month.

February AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 65.7%, up 0.4 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 14.9%, up 0.3 percentage points

Cash: 19.4%, down 0.7 percentage points

February AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 31.4%, down 0.6 percentage points

Stock Funds: 34.3%, up 0.9 percentage points

Bonds: 4.2%, down 0.1 percentage points

Bond Funds: 10.7%, up 0.5 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash.