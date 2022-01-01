Compounders And Dividends: February 2023 Portfolio Update

Mar. 01, 2023 6:36 PM ETAAPL, ABBV, ADP, AMT, APD, AVGO, BLK, CARR, CHTR, CMCSA, CNI, CNR:CA, COP, COST, CP, CP:CA, CVS, DHR, DHR.PB, DIS, EL, EOG, EPD, ESS, GOOG, GOOGL, HD, HLT, KO, LOW, MA, MAA, MAA.PI, MCO, MDT, META, MO, MPC, MSFT, NEE, NOC, O, ODFL, OTIS, QCOM, SBUX, SPGI, STZ, TGT, TXN, UNP, V, VMC, VZ
Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
653 Followers

Summary

  • Quarter over quarter dividend growth clocked in at 42.7% for February 2023.
  • Due to ethical concerns, I exited all of my REIT positions and added four new positions to my portfolio.
  • Seven of my portfolio companies increased their dividends since my last article, and I'm anticipating NO dividend raises in March 2023.

WHAT"S NEW - words written in a notebook. Question for Social media, Blog post. Top view image of notebook and with many paper clips and blue pen on beige background

Anastasiia Makarevich

With Another month down and closer to financial freedom we march. Unfortunately, my portfolio underwent some involuntary sales in February. We will dive into that after discussing dividend growth. Then I’ll cover what I did with my monthly savings, selected dividend reinvestments, dividend

This article was written by

Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
653 Followers
Early 30s Dividend Growth Investor looking to compound capital over the long-term. Focused on slowly accumulating shares in blue chip companies with the ability to pay growing dividends over the long-term. Five+ years experience actively managing my own portfolio.Focused on building a portfolio that can be passed down and provide my wife and me a comfortable retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ABBV, ADP, APD, AVGO, BLK, CARR, CHTR, CMCSA, CNI, COP, COST, CP, CVS, DHR, DIS, EOG, EPD, EL, META, GOOGL, HD, HLT, KO, LOW, MA, MCO, MDT, MO, MPC, MSFT, NEE, NOC, ODFL, OTIS, QCOM, SBUX, SPGI, STZ, TGT, TXN, UNP, V, VZ, VMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have no position in ESS, MAA, O, AMT, WSO, TMO, CNSWF, SYK, FICO, BRK.B, ROP, MKL, PSX, VLO, and TYL with no intention of initiating a position in the next 72 hours.


This is not investment advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.