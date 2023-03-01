Viscofan, S.A. (OTC:VSCFF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 3:30 AM ET

José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma - Chairman

Jose Antonio Canales - CEO and Director General

Maria del Carmen Peña - Financial Director

Enrique Yaguez - Bestinver

José Manuel Rito - Caixabank

Alvaro Lenze - Alantra Equities

Edward Bottomley - Berenberg

Manuel Lorente - Mirabaud

Welcome to the Presentation Results for the Year 2022 of the Viscofan Group. Here at the table, we have José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma, the Chairman of the Viscofan Group; Jose Antonio Canales, the CEO and Director General; and Maria del Carmen Peña, the Financial Director.

And now, I give the floor to the Chairman.

José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma

Thank you very much. Welcome to the presentation of results. Today, I would like to give you brief balance of what this year has been and later Jose Antonio speaking in-depth about the financial figures and give an update on the initiative planned this year within the strategic plan.

A year ago, we presented our new strategic plan Beyond25. We defined a new purpose that strengthens our aspiration in the tradition not casing business and expands our scope of action in new business. In this plan, we have designed the most ambitious investment plan in our history, €425 million and a new organization to transform the Company into a more profitable and sustainable group, as a leader in service cost, technology and sustainability.

The announcement of the plan coincided with the invasion of Ukraine and the tensions that were existence still after the COVID crisis, which were accentuated, and new ones emerged. This was reflected in an inflationary spiral in practically all production inputs. This crisis, in addition to representing a potential risk in the supply of some raw materials in natural gas in Europe, was also accompanied by inflation in wages, the tightening of the supply chain, restrictive COVID policies in China, the transport strike in Spain and even the prohibition of selling casings in Russia, which has no ingredients for the production of basic food.

To correct these tensions, the central banks have increased interest rates quickly and currencies have had a high degree of volatility in their behavior. So in short, the plan began in a much more adverse environment than we have seen in decades and this has forced us to carry out a significant effort to adapt whilst reinforcing our business model.

The transformation we want to carry out has been accompanied by a multitude of initiatives, of which, I would like to highlight a few. Starting off with increases in collagen capacity in five countries in the same year, as you know, this is a proprietary technology, so not only, do we have to face the difficulties of installing new machinery within a very complex technical process, but we have done this in countries which are very different from each other, forcing our experts to coordinate and travel with very demanding workdays.

This project has been particularly complex in China, where the COVID control policy is restricted the travel of our experts. And it was necessary to implement remote working tools, and even so, the startup has been done on time, and this is an achievement that I would like to highlight, and I would like to congratulate the teams that made it possible.

In addition, throughout this year, we've also worked on the installation of new cellulose technology in the United States, which will be discussed later. With the increase in capacity in the converting phase in the United States, the new collagen hydrolysate plant as well as the deployment of the sustainability action plan where we can highlight the pioneering tests for hydrogen decarbonization.

All of this in a context of casings demand, which has been accelerated, which is undoubtedly good for our activity, but also means a greater challenge. Since we have had to attend to all of that new volume, we're talking about millions of meters in absolute terms, which grew in many countries on many different continents. In addition, we have opted for a balanced commercial strategy with price increases in an adaptive manner with an initial increase at the beginning of the year and another one later on in the second half of the year in order to guarantee reasonable profitability and help our customers in an environment that has also been very adverse for them.

So as a result of this intense work, we have obtained the best results in our history in the main financial figures. Revenues have grown by 24%, far above the 10% forecast from a year ago. EBITDA has done so by 8% also above the expectations and net profit has grown by 5%. These results, which are higher than expected should not hide the fact that they have been accompanied by margin concessions and excellent work done by the 5,300 people who work at Viscofan.

This has been possible thanks to their effort and commitment, which I would like to emphasize that this has been the catalyst for Viscofan in order for it to become a better and more solid company even in these very difficult circumstances. Taking into account these sound results and accompanied by the strength of the balance sheet, it has been proposed that there should be a distribution of results, which will be equivalent to a remuneration of €1.95 per share, including the $0.54 payable in June and our traditional AGM attendance bonus cent.

This amount means distributing 65% of the group's results, maintaining our growing dividend trend, which has practically doubled in the last 11 years, and therefore distributing 6% more than in the previous year. This reflects the fact that our vision of long-term growth and transformative investment is compatible with attractive short-term returns. This model allows us to look to the future with optimism.

Now I shall give the turn or the floor to Jose Antonio Canales for a more detailed presentation of the results of this very complex year.

Jose Antonio Canales

Thank you very much, Mr. Chairman. Welcome to all of you to this presentation of results for Viscofan, where I'm going to present the results obtaining the 2022 and the initiatives and perspectives for 2023. If we start looking at the revenues, we have surpassed €1.2 billion in revenue, which is 24% more than in the previous year, of which more than 11 points are due to organic growth for the business.

With the price mix contributing more than five points of growth, we have energy contributing 5 points of growth, and this is a result of high electricity prices in Spain, and the ForEx gives almost 8 points, in other words, almost €75 million mainly driven by the strength of the dollar against the euro. If we analyze the nature of revenues, all of the blocks have contributed to revenue growth.

The traditional business has grown by 19%, up to €963 million, and this represents 80% of consolidated revenues. New business exceeded €144 million. That is 12% of the total revenues with the growth of 23% compared to previous year, which is a pace, which is even higher than a traditional business in line with the trends that we projected in our Beyond25 plan.

In 2022, I would particularly like to highlight the growth of value added plastics and veggie casings. Energy sales stand at €94 million doubling the revenues recorded in the previous year and representing about 8% of total revenues. Gross is also present in all of the reporting regions and EMEA revenue grew by 24% year-on-year and 22% on a like for like basis. Applications using, cellulose casings often related to sausages with a more affordable price have had a strong growth this year.

Probably the work carried out during these years to increase capacity and introduce new technology has helped Viscofan to meet this acceleration in demand. We'll also highlight the progress made in fibers casings produced in Spain and applications with collagen casings that have also had good performance, not only in terms of greater volumes of sausages, but also the substitution of animal casings.

Growth in this European region has been affected by the sanctions of the European Union upon Russia. That included at the start of June of last year the casings within the list of products that cannot be sold between the territories. As a whole Russia represented approximately 3% of the group's sales although market growth dynamics the competitive environment including restrictions on Russian producers and the wide range of products have partially offset this impact.

In North America, growth has also been very significant surpassing 25%, compared to previous year up to €370 million. This is a growth of 13% If we exclude the impact of exchange rates. In the traditional business, the volumes of cellulose and collagen standout whilst in new business, the improvement and consolidation of vegetable casings is particularly noteworthy.

In South America, sales have grown by 28%, partly due to the good behavior of currencies, we must not forget that the strengthening of the dollar has helped us and partly due to organic growth, a growth of 13% in like flake terms that accelerates in the second half of the year thanks the recovery of volumes and important customer accounts.

In Pacific Asia, revenues from Southeast Asia continue to show solid growth trends that require a more local presence on our part. Whilst in China despite the fact that performance has been positive in annual terms the impact of the changes in COVID policy and the calendar effect or the Chinese New Year, which has been in January instead of February have caused some weaknesses in sales in the fourth quarter, which we understand will continue during the first quarter of 2023.

Despite this it remains a region with strong growth potential within our strategic plan, with revenues in 2022 that stood at €269 million 16% more than in the previous year, or 10%, excluding the impact of currencies. This performance has maintained the good trend of quarterly growth particularly during this last quarter, where the higher volumes have been added to the increase in prices made in the second half of the year.

So, that's growth in volumes, prices and contributions of currencies have been combined, reaching a new all time high for the four best consecutive quarters in our history in terms of revenue. Again, all lines of business are contributed to this performance from traditional business which grew by 22% in the quarter up to new business which grew by 28.6%. And despite the deceleration that in vegetable casings after an extraordinary start.

Additionally, energy has doubled the revenues and the previous year. If we look at like for like basis, that is excluding exchange rates, casings revenues in the fourth quarter contribute more than 14 percentage points to growth, in which both volumes and prices share the contribution 7 points each. Sales of cogeneration electricity continues to reflect the high prices of electricity and Spain and contributes 5.6 points to revenue growth in line with previous quarters while exchange rates especially the dollar against the euro continue to have a very positive contribution with 8 points quarterly growth.

Although in this quarter the dollar has weakened very rapidly since September highs making that contribution lower than in previous quarters. It's clear that revenue growth has been very significant although it must be analyzed in the light of the context of high inflation that we have had to face. The cost of consumption has grown by 37.5% in annual terms, reflecting that the growth in volumes has occurred in an environment of high inflation in productive inputs.

The prices of the main raw materials have increased on average by around 38% while cogeneration gas and emission rates have increased by around 76%, far above the price increases that we have made, and this has led to a decrease of more than 3 percentage points in gross margin. Examples of the significant price increases include caustic soda, which has doubled its costs, hides and polyamides, which have increased by more than 45%.

While soludos has done so by more than 25% other cost elements that have shown a very significant inflationary behavior have been the other operating expenses with an increase of 33% compared to the previous year. We could highlight the cost of electricity supplies and energy, which are not from cogeneration, which increased by 53% compared to previous year and transport expenses which have risen by 39% in the year.

With a workforce, which is over 5300 people and grows by 5% compared to previous year, mainly to meet the personnel needs associated with capacity increases. The personal expenses rise by only 13% reflecting improved productivity and greater efficiencies in the group. Nevertheless, in a tough cost environment, we have achieved an annual EBITDA growth of 8% similar to growth in terms of EBIT once the higher depreciation expenses relative expansion plan are incorporated.

We have it differed the group for the year stands at €267 million, a growth of 8.3%. That is higher than the initial objectives foreseen in our guidance from the previous year. Although we've been working in a much more unfavorable environment than expected, and we have worked to achieve the absolute returns expected in the year. In fact, excluding ForEx EBITDA contribution is negative with 4.4 percentage points that are offset by the positive contribution of the currency of 12.7 points.

In the quarterly EBITDA analysis shows acceleration we have made in the second half of the year. The revenues generated in the first quarters were barely sufficient to maintain the operating results of the previous year, with a significant decrease in EBITDA margins that have been corrected in the second half of the year. Thanks to commercial policy, cost control initiatives and production efficiencies, amongst other measures.

IN addition to the recovery of EBITDA margins, which has allowed the acceleration in quarterly growth, it's also true that, during this last quarter, we are comparing it with a weaker quarter in the previous year 2021, where the deterioration in energy costs were already beginning to be experienced.

All-in-all, quarterly EBITDA reached €76.6 million, 25% more than in the fourth quarter of the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 23.4%, slightly lower than the 23.4% obtained in the fourth quarter of 2021. This growth in EBIT, an 8% compared to the previous year has not been fully transferred to the net profit due to the negative exchange differences. The sudden deterioration of the dollar at the end of the year has caused negative exchange differences of €5 million in the year and €11 million only in the last quarter, which contrasts with the positive exchange differences of €2.2 million registered in 2021.

Taxes grew by 2% with a similar tax rate as in the previous year around 24%, placing the net profit at the end of the year at €139.4 million, a growth of 5% compared to 2021. These results have been accompanied, of course, by intense operational and investment activities. In this way, net bank debt surpassed €100 million, less than 0.4x to annual EBITDA, which has allowed us to finance the most ambitious investment plan in our history.

Investing in working capital to ensure continuity of production, supply and service to our customers in an environment, such as the one we've experienced. Without renouncing the growing remuneration of our shareholders more than €84 million during this year and the acquisition of a small treasury stock to which €12 million have been allocated.

Without doubt, these results that we consider be very positive, they reinforce our commitment to the growth of our Beyond25 strategic plan. And a year of great complexity when it comes to undertaking projects of this size, not only because of the technical complexity, but also because of the cost environment, the difficulty to access to supplies and the day-to-day demands for factories in order to continue producing at full capacity.

We have made the largest investment in our history €126 million in 2022 or 37% more than in the previous year. We have successfully completed the main projects. The collagen and capacity expansions in Spain and Siberia, which took place during the first half of the year and in the second half of the year, we completed the investments in Germany and China.

And we have made a lot of progress in the United States with the -- plant in New Jersey. And during January 2023, they have begun with the first productions. And in February, that has been producing on a regular basis. Also, in Germany, the new collagen hydrolysates plant has been to the head of schedule, which will allow us to grow in this product line with a more industrial scale.

The construction of the first cellulose model has been completed in the Danville plant in the United States. This is based on a new technology. And we've undertaken projects that have not been initially planned that as investment to increase energy diversification in the group and investments that have been brought forward as a result of the dynamic growth of the market such as a greater capacity than expected in collagen expansions and the acceleration of deadlines in New Jersey and investments in value-added plastics.

Logically, this greater investment effort reduces the investment needs for 2023 without modifying the total accumulated investment foreseen within the strategic plan. These initiatives are what I'm going to talk about now. In recent years, we have experienced great dynamism, great acceleration in market volumes, which began in 2020.

This has been maintained in 2021, in particularly in 2022, where the acceleration in the replacement of animal casings has been even more significant leading estimated market growth of over 5%, even above the highest ranges in the historical average for the sector. In this context, we've been able to accompany the growth of the market, anticipating the necessary capacity and seeking greater proximity to the market, particularly in those markets which have higher growth rates.

This volume behavior has also been reflected in economic value, although subject to more volatility due to exchange rate differences and the price strategies that have been carried out. Viscofan has maintained a value proposition that has allowed us to capture the growth in volumes and increase revenue, expanding our leadership in the sector.

In this way, in a market that has grown significantly and that we currently estimate to stand out about €5 billion, where approximately 46% corresponds to animal gut and 54% the casings of different technologies. This is a percentage that continues to grow every year, and particularly we expect to see it grow during this strategic period of 2022 2025.

Viscofan has been or is the only company capable offering the entire casings technology portfolio with a market share of 41% in casings, or if you prefer 22% of the total market. A great responsibility for us in order to continue helping our customers and in which we want to continue working in 2023 with the innovative proposals and transformative projects.

The transformation projects, if we look at them by geographical area, this is what we're going to see now as well as the initiatives in new business and given their relevance, I will also comment on the initiatives that we have for energy diversification and optimization in order to take into account the context of inflation and scarcity risks that have occurred and may occur in the future together with the decarbonization plans within our sustainability strategy.

If we start with the furthest region Pacific Asia, as you know, here in this region, we expect further growth in casings volumes. We're talking about around 4 billion people who currently represent a market of approximately €500 million, below its potential, and the growth trends observed in consumption habits and urbanization.

In this market, we are working to increase our presence in a closer way, a clear example are the offices in Japan and India, precisely in this country where we started with the opening of a commercial office and the displacement of one person. We now have a small team of four people, which better understands the needs and particularities of the Indian market, as well as offering technical assistance for the large scale production of sausages and other products.

Additionally, this year, we plan to open another commercial office in the Philippines, a market which is already a reality within the five largest casings markets in the Pacific Asian region, and in which we believe we can improve our service agility by settling -- setting up our own commercial office.

In China, despite the difficulties that we have seen during the last quarter of the year and that have continued during the celebration of the Chinese New Year, the market opportunities that have been detected with a replacement of animal gut and a return to normality after COVID makes us optimistic for the second half of the year, and we are prepared to meet this growth in the largest market in Asia.

Finally, the development of the region, especially in Southeast Asia, has led us to increase our presence with a new production plant in Thailand. Currently, we already have the land to start building a converting factory, mainly for celluloses and collagen casing with a total investment of €20 million, of which 7 million are planned for this year 2023.

It will be our first productive implementation project in Southeast Asia and this will allow us to improve our service to the region. Viscofan has a commercial office in Thailand and has done since 2001. In the way the installation of this converting center is a natural step within the development and growth of the group.

In the closer region of EMEA, which has concentrated the largest capacity investments during 2022, we still have the objective which focuses on traditional business to improve and stabilize production and continue to grow in the service and attention to the market. Part of the collagen flat casing production capacity that was installed last year will feed the new converting plant in Thailand and another part will also be turned into new converting lines in the Czech Republic.

From the operational point of view, the focus is on improving efficiencies and providing service and commercially we want to improve our presence in some strategic markets such as Italy, where we have opened a commercial office of our own, increasing to '22, the number of countries in which fiscal fund has its own presence.

Lastly, in America, we have the most transformational project which is the installation of the new cellulose technology plant in Danville in the United States. During 2022, we carried out all of the civil works and all the installations were completed. And by the end of the year, we had the first module already installed.

During the first month of 2023, we have been installing the second module of this technology which is technology that has been specially designed for the United States plant taking advantage of the know how within the group, both from the new Caseda plant and from other plants in the group particular the one in Mexico.

Once the second module is installed, it's no longer necessary to continue producing with the old technology, the one that came from APAC. We have improved process automation, reduction of waste and increased production speed, the total investment in this project has been $26 million. And once the new technologies introduced we anticipate savings around $6 million per year.

After the restructuring project of North American operations with the closure of Kentland and the converting of knitter in Toronto, montgomery has become a relevant converting center for the North American region where we will continue to install new lines during this year in order to level up the new collagen capacity that we're installing in New Jersey. This new collagen capacity has been installed in January 2023 and the startup is showing very satisfactory results.

In South America, we continue with projects for the replacement of animal casings and technical assistance to increase our customer's yields in the production. If we look at new business, I will continue to talk about the growth path foreseen and the strategic plan within the concepts associated with tubular casings. The objective this year is to increase the production capacity and plastics both in the Czech Republic and in Mexico to meet the expected growth in the market, particularly in the lines which offer greater added value.

In the lines related to diversification of collagen, it should be noted that once the construction of the new hydrolyzed collagen plant in Germany is completed which multiplies our capacity by five. We will be in a position to achieve a greater scale and this market which has great growth prospects. Additionally, the clinical study of collagen and satiating properties has already been concluded a patented product that we have called satis call, which will help reduce weight in people who need to lose weight without having to give up a balanced diet.

It's true that this is a project which is in very early stages. But once its functional properties have been demonstrated, we are prepared to make alliances that will allow its commercial launch and develop the most efficient business model. Precisely in the line of improving industrialization concepts within the new business division, the facilities in Caseda, which previously were devoted exclusively to inter levers this will be adapted to provide them with machinery which will allow greater agility and scalability of new business.

Lastly, I would like to talk a little bit about energy. What we have done in 2022 and obviously what will be continued in 2023 and 2024. One of the lessons that we have learned from this energy crisis has been the need to diversify further our energy mix. Viscofan is characterized by its high diversification within the market in terms of product portfolio, geographies, suppliers and currencies.

But interestingly due to energy intensity, the energy intensity of the production process and the efficiency of natural gas in order to obtain heat, over 83% of the energy we consume comes from this energy vector. If as has happened in 2022, the supply of natural gas has highly volatile behavior, it forces us to make a great effort to adapt and significantly increases the costs that we finally have to transfer to the value chain.

Within the Beyond25 strategic plan and sustainability action plan, we were already working on energy diversification through the active promotion of green hydrogen as a fuel. In fact, Viscofan is a pioneer in tests with green hydrogen in 2021. We already tested this fuel in a traditional boiler and last year 2022 we were the first European company to use green hydrogen in cogeneration engines. We are already prepared for greater decarbonisation and a greater consumption of green hydrogen. It just remains for the rest of the agency administration included to move in the same direction.

The volatility and natural gas prices that we saw during 2022 did not affect us directly thanks to the supply agreements that we had in place. The energy costs soared by more than 70% but there were times when at market pricing would have meant an energy cost that multiplied three times the historical ones. In order to reduce this risk, we have launched different initiatives that allow us to focus on our business and not place our interns at risk due to external factors as we currently do.

For this in Spain, we have agreed on a fixed price for the year 2023 and we have agreed on fixed electricity prices from renewable sources for the year. Also in Spain, we have made installations in order to be able to supply ourselves with diesel as a backup in if they should be necessary and also to have hydrogen storage capacity preparing us for the energy transition that is taking place. We are also exploring the possibility of having a greater supply of photovoltaic energy.

With regard to transformation projects that include a greater circular economy, in 2023, we are going to carry out the investment in order to be able to use our biomass from residual cellulose casings, together with other biomass to in order to have circular energy contribution and reduce our CO2 emissions.

However, energy with all of this will be the production input that puts the greatest pressure on our costs at a group level with an estimated impact of over €95 million in 2023, which must be offset with commercial discipline, energy and production efficiency.

After 2022, with intense activity this year, will entail lower investment needs and accompanied by the expected growth in EBITDA will allow us to reach new high in terms of operating cash flow at above €207 million.

With all of this, next year, we can expect to continue growing in the main financial figures. In revenues, we expect to grow by between 9% and 12% with a level of revenue between €1.315 billion, €1.345 billion. This is the size of Viscofan that would already correspond to that expected for the Beyond25 strategic period.

Obviously, price inflation has had a relevant impact. In terms of EBITDA, we will continue to have growth rates of around 6% to 9% which were a range of between €280 to €292 million obviously the cost of energy will delay our profitability plans, although we remain inline with our absolute growth targets.

And lastly, net profit will grow between 10% and 15% to stand between €150 million and €160 million. This is a year during which investments will be reduced. We are looking at €75 million, which is 40% less than in 2022. By way of additional information, we are taking the exchange rate average to be €1.07 U.S. dollars. Right now, it's at €1.06.

Lastly, and with this I'll finish, I would say that the idea is not to update the long-term forecast every year. However, we have carried out review on the basis of the changes that have taken place in the world over the last year. Viscofan is going to continue to grow and it will do so in an even faster way. Although it's logical to note that, it's doing so based on the growth fundamentals.

And adaptation to the inflation environment will lead us to increase revenue expectation for 2025, which, if we talk about inflation and energy inflation, although this is also affecting the other production inputs, such as raw materials and labor, this will delay our profitability plan with an EBITDA margin for 2025, we expect to be around 25% or 1 point below the 26% that we announced a year ago.

The largest size great efficiency and higher operating leverage will allow us to achieve absolute growth in terms of EBITDA, which will be higher than initially expected, exceeding €362 million in 2025. All of this within a setting in which investment plan will be maintained stable at around €425 million for the period, of which we have already invested €125 million in 2022, leaving approximately €100 million per year.

We have always said that, this investment plan is modular and depends on the needs of the environment, the pace of growth and the Viscofan Group's own organic efficiencies. So already in 2023, the needs are lower than that of the theoretical annual figure, so we're talking about €75 million. In this way, we continue working on strengthening Viscofan and making it a more profitable and sustainable group. And despite the difficulty of the environment, we still see opportunities for growth and value creation for all of our stakeholders.

Maria del Carmen Peña

Thank you, Jose Antonio. As you can see, the year 20 22 financial year has ended achieving the main financial objectives, despite finding ourselves in a much more adverse context than expected by all of us. This year has not been easy because of the demands of the environment, together with the high investment and operational activities to transform Viscofan. This is a journey that we are carrying out in a very satisfactory way, allowing us to present growth prospects, once again, in the main financial figures for 2023.

Despite the fact that we are facing a context of cost inflation, Viscofan today is a better company than a year ago. We have the right roadmap and we have updated our Beyond25 objectives in order to adapt them to the new economic reality of the world. Within this scenario, the prospects for revenue and EBITDA are raised while CapEx is maintained and our plans to improve profitability have been slowed down, which will continue to grow up to the EBITDA margin of 25%.

This transformation continues to maintain a solid balance sheet which can face the volatility of an environment as uncertain as the one that we are experiencing without, uh, compromising returns expected by our shareholders as shown by the dividend growth also approved for this year.

Good morning. Two questions. The first one is about the energy costs and margins. If you could give details perhaps about the €95 million, what that you're expecting? What's that due to bearing in mind the current energy context? Where the price of gas is falling or plummeting because there's still inflation in other costs, but ideally what we would want to see is an improvement in the margin. So, could you perhaps give us information about the prices for this year?

And secondly about the investment in Thailand, where you've talked about 20 million for a converting plant, I don't know if that is too high or whether that is the start of a possible investment in extrusion?

Jose Antonio Canales

I will answer regarding Thailand, first of all. Of course, in the past, plants were cheaper, but within this context, unfortunately, prices have gone up. It's exclusively a plant, it's just a converting plant for the moment we have bought the land and Thailand, well, it's in the suburbs of Bangkok in an industrial area.

It's not a place where land is cheap, but that's where we feel that we have to be. We have big customers, such an important market. We have a very important customer. And CP Foods, it's parent company is based in Bangkok, and we have -- well taken the decision that Thailand was the best country for us to be located. 20 million, well, obviously it's money, but inflation also has an impact, but we are not thinking of extrusion.

And if we talk about energy, yes, well, indeed, of course, if you look at this, well, with this perspective, gas is at 50 right now, but in August it was 300 and we have closed at 90 for most cases. And in 2022, I don't know, well whether it was luck or not, but we had defined lower prices at around 30 and our supplier and this respected those contracts as always, well, there we are.

Well, the spot price is cheaper now for gas, but the impact that we have for this year, others 90 million. And obviously, we will fight by optimizing energy optimizing costs, increasing efficiencies and with our commercial policy.

Unidentified Company Representative

Enrique Yaguez

My first question is about the updating of the plans through to 2025. You have improved your metrics, despite the fact that is expected that there will be big change in the sector with your main competitor and a larger company. So I wonder, do you think whether this acquisition will cause any disruptions? Well, I mean, obviously, otherwise, you wouldn't have changed your objectives. But how can you be so certain at hand? What kind of changes might we see in this sector with this upcoming acquisition? And I'd also like to understand more about the increases in energy costs 95 million, and that other, what are the metrics you're expecting to see in terms of inflation? If there's anything else that is of concern to you?

Jose Antonio Canales

Well, we have lots of concerns. With regards personnel costs, we are looking at an average impact of around 5%. If we look at raw materials in 2022, the impact was well, it was a tough one. But here, we think that it's going to be lower. And in some raw materials, we're even seeing significant improvements. Caustic soda went up by 100% last year. And now with lower energy costs, it's going down there polyamides as well.

If we talk about heights, well, there's a little bit of pressure there possible because well, the impact will be significantly lower. The big impact this year will be energy, clearly. With regard to 2025, I think that well, yes, we've carried out that updating and the sales in this inflationary context the figures had, well, they were out of date, we think that 2024, '25 will see your recovery of margins in a considerable way. And that's why we've said what we've said, and with regards the movement of [indiscernible] acquisition.

Well, I think that's a movement which is quite logical, and I'd say almost defensive on their part. If we looked back to other presentations, in the past four or five years ago, we would say that natural animal gut was over 50% of business. And now it's 46 and it's falling. So this group that [indiscernible] hasn't had as animal gut business, which was important? Well, it seems logical that they should take position in the world of collagen. It was small. The margins are higher on that side. So to change a business that's going down for a new one with greater margins, it makes a lot of sense.

And one another big player in animal gut that help, for example, part of [indiscernible] ground group, one of the biggest ones in pork products in Denmark and Europe, they have a different policy. They are our distributors, in Scandinavia, Poland and in others, in other countries as well. So what we're seeing is that the players in the animal gut market are positioned in the collagen casing market some in one way and some in another way.

And coming back to costs, in order to understand this a little bit better, you talk about 95 million increase in costs, which is basically with your guidance, this will be the increase of the OpEx, according to your guidance. So in some way, what you've just said, well, is that you're expecting a drop in some relevant raw materials. And also, I understand that there is something important here in terms of cost savings, perhaps you could help to explain this bridge.

And the other question, which is very simple is whether you can give us a breakdown of your outlook for prices and volume. Well, yes. If I answer the second question, yes, we've given a growth range of 9%, 12%. So this would be volume three, five, price would be the difference. And the exchange rate, which subtracts one point. So that's kind of the range we're talking about.

If we talk about costs, well, obviously this year, we have after the investments we've made mainly in the United States, with the technological changes in Danville, the greater capacity for collagen that we've introduced in five plants, but particularly in the one we acquired in 2019 in New Jersey, we expect to see improvements in all aspects. Efficiency operations and EBITDA in the United States results, without doubt.

And we're talking 6 million, 7 million for Danville. And if a knitter could be a little bit lower than that, but also it's a significant amount. Yes. Jose.

José Manuel Rito

Hello, I'm Jose from Caixabank. If we look at this 95 million, 8% of sales, in your guidance, you have 5% increase in price in the guidance. How easy is it for 2023 with the drop in energy prices? I don't know, if the customers perhaps this is going to complicate life? That's my first question.

And my other question about the price increase in '24. In other industries, we are seeing that after significant increases in other sectors and dropping prices of energy that took a drop in the prices. But when you look at 2025, my question is whether you think that in two years, if gas goes down quite a lot, maybe prices move?

And the second question is about the market share. 5% to 7% increase in market share for animal goods. This could be €115 million sales. So you are increasing capacity between 15% and 20%. So I just wanted to clarify, if we -- if that figure would naturally your idea of increased capacity.

Jose Antonio Canales

Well, the increased capacity is important. We talked about 2022 and started 2023, we have had an increase in capacity of 5 plants, collagen plants, that's the 5 that we have. The increase is significant. And also, we want to always be a step ahead to have free capacity, in case we see acceleration in that transfer, in that movement. And the situation in China has changed. In 2022, in China, we have hardly grown just 1%, because of the movement policies, the restriction on movement, but now that's been freed up.

So now we think that China is going to grow in a more significant way. As you know, we don't usually give the figures about the increase, the specific figures, but it's been a considerable increase. And if we talk about prices, well, what we are looking at? Well, we could have increased prices more in 2022 without doubt. But as we said before, we have accompanied our customers. And now we continue with the increases. It's also true that increasing gas happened in Spain basically. In Asia Pacific, North America, the increase in gas was very limited. Nonetheless, our price increases are being received well. And at the start of 2023, I would say, that's where we are.

In addition to increases in price, we have a commitment to our customers to provide them with a service and not fail them. And in this context that is valued. And lastly, if we talk about 2025, well, we will see about that. It's logical that, if energy prices drop, it will be more difficult. It wouldn't make much sense to think about double-digit price increases in the future, but inflation is still higher as things stand right now. And talk about gas at €110 at the end of this year, we will have to wait and see. There is a lot of certainty and the war is still going on. We shouldn't forget that there is a war, which is ongoing.

Unidentified Company Representative

Unidentified Analyst

If we talk about working capital, in your presentation, you said that, in 2022, you have constructed some security stocks. you've created some security stocks. What working capital can we expect to see this year? Is it going to be lower or will it be similar?

Maria del Carmen Peña

Obviously, deliberately, the working capital has been increased. Yes. From an orthodox financial point of view, this is not good. It's got risks and such. Like, I think that it's much worse to stop our plants and stop our services just, well, if we talk about Volkswagen stopped on Thursday and has got started again in one of its plants because they didn't have the parts they needed and that's happened and it's nearby. When we talk about working capital this year, well the stocks 70 million, well, half is volume and the other half a third is price.

And a third is exchange rates. Obviously we are talking about semi-finished or finished products have a greater value, but all of our plants have been functioning every day of the year and we've not left any of our customers short of supplies. And that's valued and it's important. But yes, we have to optimize the figure and now we will, well, this year we'll try to reduce the ratio against sales by one point or two, but no more than that. And next year, we will continue with that policy. But we want to prioritize service and proximity to customers and that brings risks of product obsolescence and such like, but well, we'll work on that to make sure that we don't suffer with that.

Alvaro Lenze

Hello, I'm Alvaro Lenze from Alantra Equities.

A question about the cost. You've said that the cost of sale in 2022 has gone up by 38% when the raw materials have also gone up by 38 and 76 in energy. It gives the impression that in volumes, your sales cost hasn't gone up. And it's just to help us understand if there's something there that's affecting or offsetting this. And then with regards to future developments, I understand that 95 million will a large part will be for cost sales, sales costs for 2023. I understand that you are in taking into account cost savings and will that come from efficiencies or the drop in other raw materials?

And then my second question would be about capital location in 2023 and reduced investment, in which case I understand there'll be greater cash generation. What are you going to do with that? I don't know whether you'll go back to M&A or increase remuneration to shareholders.

Maria del Carmen Peña

Well, if we talk about CapEx, we've already said yes, the plan for this year is to go down to 75. This is a notable drop compared to the previous figure. And with this, we obviously will generate more cash and this will give us flexibility to be able to make the most of any opportunities for M&A, not just in traditional business, but also in the area of new business. Obviously, not at any price, we will pay attention to any opportunities that may arise and in the meanwhile, we will try to reduce debt a little bit. And no doubt we will continue with the increased dividends policy, which has been the trend over the last 10 years.

And if we refer to costs if we did, like efficiencies that will that's there. Yes. As we've mentioned, I think that in 2023, above all, we have this subject of the United States, which will allow us to really push forward. That's a very important change. We've made a great effort in terms of investment. And we're going to get the results we expect I believe. Also, well there's been a penalization in 2022 when we saw in the last two, three months with the start-up trials in Danville, which had an impact on stocks, obviously, in order to have this safety stock in order to make sure we have sufficient stocks for the North American market, which is so important.

Edward Bottomley

Edward Bottomley. I would just ask about the price of gas that you have considered and how much of gas have you covered already? And what percentage is still in the market? If it's 10%, higher or lower than what you've anticipated, how would that change your EBITDA? And then also, how have you increased prices in January? And maybe, are you thinking of changing them increase them again in July, again, as you did last year? And why haven't you increased the price more this year? So that the margin, also you could recover margin? Thank you.

Maria del Carmen Peña

Well, yes, we increase prices in January considerable around 7%. They could be increased more well, yes, you could always try to increase the more and less, of course, it's not about. We prefer to increase in a gradual way and in July, we'll see last year, we had two price increases, one at the start of the year, and one extraordinary increase halfway through the year. This year, if everything continues, as it has done till now, we won't have to increase.

Unless we talk about specific adjustments for certain products or certain customers, I think it's important to have that flexibility and to be able to react. With regards gas, we have two-thirds already decided in a closed, above all for Spain, and Germany. The other countries are still open to negotiation. And as I said, we have a fixed price. Right now the spot price is lower. Yes, of course. And so there, we can see improvements. But we could also see the opposite. But for the open cases, we're in a better position than for the ones with close budget or the ones in the budget.

Edward Bottomley

A question about guidance for 2023, what are you taking for cogeneration sales, because with the drop in the price in the pool, that should probably also drop? And I'd like to understand what that implies for the casings and new product business. Would that be above guidance?

Maria del Carmen Peña

Cogeneration revenues were talking about a similar figure for that, with regards its comparison with the previous year. As things stand, there is no clear regulation. And I think 30% of cogeneration plants in Spain stopped right now because we don't know what the figures are. And well, we've been cautious, but there is no defined price. But that's what we're talking about.

Edward Bottomley

Yes, one other question about the product that you've mentioned based on collagen to reduce weight for people who want to reduce weight. Is the idea to launch this with a partner or to for the pharmaceutical companies to sell it with a license or to sell it ourselves directly. And what's the timeline for this?

Maria del Carmen Peña

Yes, well satis call is what it's called. Well, we would not launch it. That's not the idea. The idea would be to associate a unit of work in collaboration with a pharmaceutical company. The preclinical and clinical trials have provided very satisfactory results. As I said before, we are preparing an industrial installation in Cassava in Nevada. And we are talking to different pharma companies and pharma companies as well. But the idea is not for us to market it ourselves because that, well we that's not something we have the knowhow for it would be to supply to the ones who know how to do that and collaborate with them.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, good morning, [indiscernible]. I have a longer term question. We've seen the replacement of animal gut with artificial casings, which has been quicker. This has speeded up growth for 2025. What risks do you see that as part of that in the short-term may be reversed? I mean, how do you see this in terms of gain of market share in the short-term and the longer term?

Jose Antonio Canales

I think the replacement process going from animal gut from pork or sheep it towards vegetable casings is irreversible, starting off with sanitary issues and food safety issues. And then continuing on with costs, performance, homogeneity of products in the supermarket and also handling. In other words, working with animal gut, well, productivity is lower than if we work with collagen.

And with regard to this speed of stuffing, in terms of labor force when it comes to production, as well, and cleaning and classifying animal gut, the use involves a huge amount of people and a lot of water to clean the intestines, it's a huge amount of water. Without mentioning the risks in health terms with what we've seen a drop of five points over the last five years. So this is something irreversible.

And I think a large part of the decision of this American group has been based on that is something that's something worldwide. The use of animal gut is widespread in Europe and Latin America and Asia and in Oceania, perhaps less so in North America. But in the rest of the countries is highly extended.

Manuel Lorente

Thank you. Insisting on that question, made by my colleague, I have understood in your guidance that, you expect a growth in volume of around 3%, 5% for this year. And given the trends that you have talked about, the growth of 6%, in the market over the recent years, and you have been doing better than the market. Is there anything behind that acceleration? Or is it just that -- well, it's just the logic of big numbers, and after you grow a lot, you grow less, or at this time of year, you know, I don't want to make it too difficult for you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, difficult it always is. I mean, you know, let's not underestimate it. As we said before, the market has been growing with strength over the last three, four years. It was talking about 5%. And that's where we are, 3% to 5%. If you take the upper range, we're at the same speed. So just allow us to be not always at the upper level, but perhaps to be in the mid range. We are also doing or emphasizing prices. And we can always see the impact of that, and we may see slightly lower volume. Obviously, we play with that 3% to 5% for volume, and a higher figure for price. But we are not talking about a deceleration of the market.

Manuel Lorente

Okay. And another question about the United States. I remember that, last time you were here together, you talked to us about the difficulties of being there, being an industrial company, in the United States and the labor issues that you were having. However, now I see that, an important part of your investment is going to the United States. Have you seen something different? Have you managed to consolidate your position? I don't know if there is something further that you could tell us about that?

Unidentified Company Representative

No. What we want is to be stronger and more productive, more profitable, more efficient in the main casings market. So we are looking to introduce radical technological improvements in Danville. We bought that plant from TPAC in 2006. It's a plant, which is old. It's in Illinois with problems, which have been increased with the COVID pandemic, with lack of commitment of the North American workers, the operators.

And we felt that the only way to sort that out were, or to resolve the situation was to simplify the process and invest in technology and to be more efficient. The problems continue, the problems in terms of HR, staff, the employees, they continue. But, we understand that with this technological solution, we'll turn things around. And without doubt, the United States for us is a hugely important market, and we have to be there no matter what.

Unidentified Company Representative

So, if there are no further questions, I would just like to say thank you for coming to this meeting. You've been joining us here for many years now on these days. And I would like to say that 2022 has been a really tough year, although, the results have worked out well. We have had difficult moments and even sad moments. The world seemed to be falling to bits with the supply strikes, the energy prices. It was very complicated. And well, why did things work out in the end with the best results in Viscofan in our history? Well, I think this is because Viscofan has virtues which are still there, despite everything that goes on. The team has worked. The 5,300 people have worked in difficult circumstances. They've really given everything.

And another important thing is geographical diversification, product diversification, currency diversification, everything we have in Viscofan because, well, the dollar saved us when things were terrible in Europe and when -- So I mean, south America, everybody thought was it going terribly, but it works really well. And in China, it turns out that that just five people managed to start the machines in China, even when they couldn't travel when they were under quarantine. So, real -- personal achievements have been important during this difficult year.

We are optimistic for 2023, although perhaps in my case a little less. So, I see a lot of uncertainties during this year. I'm optimistic because of the virtues that Viscofan has in terms of diversification and production and productivity. And we understand that in the US we'll manage to turn things around when it comes to productivity. And that's what you want to achieve. You want to increase productivity in the United States. And I'm optimistic because Viscofan can react to really adverse circumstances. And this panorama is of one of great uncertainty.

And well, January was great because the stock market went up and everyone's very happy. But the fundamentals well, I don't see them as being that clear. You know, the world situation, the war seems to be stagnated. The relationship between the U.S. and China are not exactly good. And Europe is quite divided. The British are doing what they want. Germany is -- they're sad. And I see things as more uncertain. But nonetheless, I'm optimistic when it comes to Viscofan. And I think we have cash generation, which is theoretically going to be good.

So we will be heading towards zero debt unless we see opportunities. I mean, we are not going to get into highly leveraged acquisitions, but every year we buy something. Last year, we didn't buy anything and the sellers. Some of the context that we've had, we're still stuck in the prices of the past, the prices of the past and not the prices of today and you can see this in venture capital market and everything that's going on there. So if we find ourselves in a good cash position with good cash generation, then opportunities may appear in nonorganic terms and we will continue to work looking at that.

So very optimistic but with a lot of really a lot of uncertainty, but anyway, we'll see you again next year and we'll see what happens this year, but we're facing it with optimism, optimistic guidance and an optimistic budget.

Thank you very much for coming. And here we are at your disposal. Thank you.