TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

ETF Overview

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) owns a portfolio of 100 low volatility stocks in the S&P 500 Index (SP500). The fund outperformed the broader market last year thanks to its high exposure to defensive stocks. However, valuations of these defensive sectors in SPLV’s portfolio are still quite elevated and may suffer multiple compression in an economic downturn. Therefore, downside risk remains high. Given that an economic recession may not be too far away from now, we think investors should stay on the sidelines.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

SPLV has performed relatively well in 2022

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF outperformed the S&P 500 index in 2022. While SPLV still delivered a total loss of 9.67% since early 2022, it has performed relatively well compared to the broader market. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index delivered a total loss of nearly 16% since the beginning of 2022. SPLV’s portfolio of low volatility stocks appeared to fare much better in the aggressive rate hike environment last year.

YCharts

SPLV is a better defensive choice than the S&P 500

SPLV’s relatively strong performance in 2022 was likely due to its higher exposure to defensive sectors than in the S&P 500 index. As can be seen from the chart below, defensive sectors such as utilities, consumer staples, health care comprise nearly 65% of its total portfolio. On the contrary, these three sectors only represent about 24.3% of the S&P 500 index.

Invesco

Investors should keep in mind that SPLV’s portfolio construction do not always end up with a high exposure to defensive stocks. For example, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund had a much higher exposure to the real estate sector than today, as its portfolio was constructed by selecting stocks based on the past 12-month volatility score. Therefore, SPLV did poorly during the COVID-19 selloff in March 2020. As can be seen from the chart below, SPLV underperformed in the bear market in 2020. It lost as much as 33% in 2020, much higher than the S&P 500's 29%.

YCharts

Although SPLV’s portfolio construction methodology does not always end up with a high defensive exposure, its current defensive exposure should theoretically still make it a better choice than funds that tracks the S&P 500 index. However, in a bull market, this fund will likely underperform, as it has low exposure to consumer discretionary, energy and technology sectors.

A recession is likely coming, and SPLV may still have more downsides

We believe the current macroeconomic environment is a challenging one and a recession may not be far from the horizon. Although SPLV has a high exposure to defensive sectors, the fund is still vulnerable in uncertain times. We will elaborate our view:

1. A recession may be inevitable

The Federal Reserve’s effort to tame inflation has proven to be quite difficult despite the fact that it has aggressively increased the rate in the past 1 year. Several economic data that we have seen in the past few weeks suggest that the Federal Reserve still has a lot of work to do. They may need more rate hikes and to keep the rate elevated in order to move the historically low unemployment rate up to around 4% ~ 5%. Otherwise, it may be challenging to cool-off inflation. The consequence is that a recession is likely inevitable.

Typically stock markets don’t bottom before a recession but in the midst of the recession. Hence, we have likely not reached the bottom yet and there may be more downside risks to equities and SPLV will be impacted negatively as well.

2. Valuations of these defensive sectors in SPLV’s portfolio are still elevated

Below are two charts that show the valuations of different sectors in the S&P 500 index. As can be seen from these two charts, consumer staples sector’s current average forward P/E ratio of 20.1x is elevated and is much higher than its sub 15x valuation during the Great Recession. This suggests that there may be more downside risk. Similarly, healthcare sector’s current average forward P/E ratio of 17.3x is also quite elevated and higher than its sub 13x average valuation during the Great Recession. Likewise, average valuation of utilities sector in the S&P 500 index is also elevated. Therefore, in the upcoming recession, these sectors may experience multiple compressions and significant downside risk remains a possibility.

Yardeni Research

Yardeni Research

Investor Takeaway

Although Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF may be less volatile than the broader market, its portfolio may still experience multiple compressions in an economic recession. Since our base case is that there will be a recession coming later this year, we think potential Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF investors may want to stay on the sidelines.