greenbutterfly

Market Recap

2023 kicked off on a bright note but the party quickly faded as equities lost steam in mid-to-late February. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) posted a strong gain of 6.29% in January and a not so great loss of 2.51% in February. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is looking a little worse, only posting a gain of 2.37% in January and giving up 3.51% in February, resulting in a year-to-date loss of 1.22%. My watchlist jumped out of the gate a little faster, posting a return of 8.50% in January and falling 2.51% last month, leaving it with a comfortable lead on the year.

The main purpose of a high dividend yield portfolio is not to outperform the broad market but to generate a passive income stream that is relatively safe, reliable, and one that can grow in the future. The top 10 stocks on my watchlist for March 2023, collectively, offer a 5.26% dividend yield that is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500. These 10 stocks have also grown their dividends at a historical rate of 33.48% per year during the last five years. Collectively, all 10 stocks appear to be potentially about 28% undervalued right now based on dividend yield theory.

The best way to create a strong high yield dividend portfolio is with a buy-and-hold strategy. This strategy forces you to think about the stocks you decide to invest your capital into as the plan is to hold the positions indefinitely. Applying this approach over the long term while focusing on potentially undervalued stocks allows investors to generate alpha through capital appreciation. While this may not pan out for every position, diversifying your high-yield portfolio across 20 or more unique stocks will increase the odds of picking up shares of certain stocks when they are trading for bargain prices. The beauty of a long-term outlook is time; you can sit back and wait for the valuation to revert to historical norms, all the while collecting a generous passive income stream.

Watchlist Criteria

Creating the high yield watchlist, I had four areas of interest that I focused on: basic criteria, safety, quality, and stability. First off, the basic criterion aims to narrow down the list of stocks to those that pay a dividend, offer a yield above 2.75%, and trade on the NYSE and NASDAQ. The next set of criteria focuses on safety because that is a crucial part of a high yield investing strategy. The filter excludes companies with payout ratios above 100% and companies with negative 5-year dividend growth rates. Another level of safety can be associated with larger companies; therefore, the watchlist narrows in on stocks with a market cap of at least $10 billion. The next set of criteria set out to narrow down the list to include higher quality businesses.

The three filters for quality are: a wide or narrow Morningstar moat, a standard or exemplary Morningstar stewardship, and an S&P quality rating of B+ or higher. A Morningstar moat rating represents the company's sustainable competitive advantage, the main difference between a wide and narrow moat is the duration that Morningstar expects that advantage to last. Companies with a wide moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 20 years, whereas companies with a narrow moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 10 years. The Morningstar stewardship evaluates the management team of a company with respect to shareholders' capital.

The S&P quality rating evaluates a company's earnings and dividend history. A rating of B+ or higher is associated with above-average businesses. The last set of criteria focuses on the stability of a company's top-line and bottom-line growth. The filter eliminates companies with negative 5-year revenue or earnings per share growth rate. I believe a company that is growing both their top-line and bottom-line has the ability to provide growth to its investors in the future.

All of the stocks that pass the initial screener criteria (41 this month) are then ranked based on quality and valuation. Further, I sort the stocks in descending order based on the best combination of quality and value and select the top 10 stocks that are forecasted to have at least a 12% annual long-term return.

March 2023 Watchlist

Here is the watchlist for March 2023. There are six changes from the prior month: Fastenal (FAST), Morgan Stanley (MS), 3M Company (MMM), Medtronic (MDT), Restaurant Brands (QSR) and United Parcel (UPS) drop off and are replaced by CMS Energy (CMS), EOG Resources (EOG), Corning (GLW), PNC Financial (PNC), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Unilever (UL). The data shown in the image below is as of 2/28/23.

Created by Author

All 10 selected stocks this month appear to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory.

The expected rate of return shown in the last column is computed by taking the current dividend yield plus a return to fair value over the next 5 years and a discounted long-term earnings forecast.

Please keep in mind that my return forecasts are based on assumptions and should be viewed as such. I am not expecting that these 10 companies will hit the forecasted returns. What I do expect is that these 10 companies have the potential to offer better returns during the next 5 years compared to the 31 high yield stocks that passed my initial filters but ranked worse in quality and valuation.

Past Performance

The top 10 list for February performed very well against the benchmarks I track, collectively the chosen stocks fell 2.51% last month. This was 0.64% better than VYM and in-line with SPY. The top 10 list is off to a great start this year and will look to redeem itself from a not-so-great showing in 2022. Since inception, which was 28 months ago, the watchlist trails VYM by 2.50% but is outpacing SPY by 4.19%.

I do not expect that this watchlist will beat VYM or SPY every month. However, I believe that a buy-and-hold investing approach leveraging the stocks presented on this watchlist will generate long-term alpha compared to the broad market. I also have a personal target rate of return of 12% that I believe will be attained by this watchlist when measured over long periods of time.

Following February, the long-term annualized rate of return for the watchlist shrunk from 16.31% to 14.43%. The 2 years of history I have measured thus far is a long period of time but I would really like to have 5 or 10 years of results before I start passing more judgment.

Date Watchlist ALL VYM SPY 6 month 1.47% 2.86% 4.72% 1.16% 3 month -0.68% -1.59% -4.67% -2.35% 1 month -2.51% -3.15% -3.51% -2.51% YTD 5.78% 2.60% -1.22% 3.62% Since Inception 36.97% 46.30% 44.07% 25.56% Annualized 14.43% 17.71% 16.94% 10.25% Click to enlarge

Individual watchlist returns for February 2023 were:

Top 5 Stocks by total return since joining the watchlist:

Top 5 Stocks by Average Monthly return since joining the watchlist:

In total there have been 69 unique high yield dividend stocks that have appeared in the top 10 list during the past 2 years. Out of these 69 unique stocks 55 have a positive total return since first appearing on the top 10 list. The average total return for these 55 stocks is 32.67%. The average loss for the 14 stocks that have negative total returns is -17.98%. Here are all 69 stocks, their total return since inception and the number of months since they first appeared in the top 10 list.

Symbol Since Inception Count PFG 148.11% 28 GD 83.05% 28 BMO 74.02% 28 PGR 68.29% 25 TD 64.49% 28 HBAN 61.75% 28 STT 60.92% 28 MTB 60.09% 28 MRK 58.43% 22 CVS 57.24% 28 BK 56.83% 28 RY 56.11% 28 JPM 55.80% 28 LMT 45.12% 28 CSCO 44.35% 28 GIS 38.51% 19 PEP 38.50% 28 FDX 37.78% 5 SRE 37.69% 24 AVGO 37.39% 22 CM 35.01% 28 PAYX 32.84% 25 USB 32.80% 28 SWKS 32.45% 5 BNS 31.76% 28 CPB 31.69% 17 NTRS 29.45% 28 ATO 28.80% 15 PM 28.57% 24 EPD 26.53% 19 RCI 25.64% 28 K 23.77% 24 SNA 23.40% 13 TFC 22.95% 28 CMI 22.29% 12 SO 21.26% 28 XEL 16.48% 24 EVRG 15.48% 28 CMS 15.46% 24 AMGN 15.31% 28 TRP 14.96% 28 TXN 13.99% 8 BLK 12.76% 10 DTE 11.99% 28 HD 9.47% 8 QSR 6.16% 18 MDT 5.69% 3 MS 5.56% 19 CMCSA 4.38% 6 CMA 4.00% 23 WEC 3.21% 26 DRI 3.13% 19 FAST 2.69% 1 KMB 1.49% 25 VZ 1.13% 3 LNT -0.81% 28 CLX -3.10% 18 AMT -6.39% 5 BEN -7.80% 14 UPS -10.31% 12 BBY -14.50% 14 DLR -19.50% 12 PARA -19.71% 28 TROW -24.26% 13 BX -25.24% 11 MMM -25.93% 28 AAP -26.54% 12 HAS -28.89% 28 INTC -38.78% 28 Click to enlarge

Buy-And-Hold Portfolios

The buy-and-hold [B&H] portfolios are a more useful measure of how a long-term investing approach utilizing this watchlist could perform. With the new year I also have a new B&H portfolio, in total there are 3 that I am tracking now. Each B&H portfolio invests an equal amount each month into all 10 chosen high yield stocks, the positions are never sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock.

Here's a quick breakdown of how each portfolio is performing.

The 2021 B&H portfolio has now been around for more than 2 full years. It fell 3.46% in February, outperforming VYM but coming up short of SPY. After a decent start this year, the portfolio continues to maintain a lead of 2.54% over VYM and a lead of 8.87% over SPY. On an annualized basis, the portfolio has a return of 13.01% compared to 10.48% for VYM and 4.14% for SPY.

TOTAL Cumulative 2021 2022 2023 Annualized 2021 B&H 30.35% 32.97% -4.99% 3.19% 13.01% VYM 24.10% 26.21% -0.45% -1.22% 10.48% SPY 9.19% 28.76% -18.16% 3.62% 4.14% Click to enlarge

The portfolio is made up of 51 unique high yield dividend stocks. Below is a table of all of the positions, the cumulative return for each component and the allocation as of February 28, 2023.

Symbol Return Alloc. AAP -21.84% 2.27% AMGN 7.51% 4.29% AMT -5.06% 0.69% ATO 28.80% 0.47% AVGO 28.16% 2.79% BBY 5.03% 5.33% BEN -7.80% 0.33% BK 26.97% 0.46% BLK 11.41% 2.42% BMO -2.16% 1.06% BX -7.29% 2.35% CMI 22.29% 0.44% CMA -0.56% 1.08% CMCSA 10.63% 1.60% CMS 1.97% 0.74% CSCO -3.60% 0.70% DLR -22.48% 1.41% DRI 8.73% 2.76% DTE 3.94% 1.13% EPD 9.09% 1.98% EVRG 0.07% 1.81% FAST 2.69% 0.37% FDX 32.71% 0.96% GD 62.13% 1.18% HBAN 32.10% 0.48% HD 9.47% 0.40% INTC -24.38% 1.65% JPM 19.03% 0.86% LMT 42.20% 3.61% MDT 3.72% 1.13% MMM -31.70% 4.46% MS 11.67% 6.48% MTB 11.39% 3.23% NTRS 8.80% 1.18% PEP 24.87% 1.81% PFG 56.30% 4.53% PGR 69.50% 1.23% PM 11.73% 3.24% QSR 15.53% 4.61% RY 17.61% 2.13% SNA 23.40% 0.45% SWKS 31.88% 0.96% STT 31.02% 1.43% TD 9.17% 3.56% TFC -4.22% 2.78% TROW -7.81% 3.68% TXN 3.96% 2.26% UPS -3.08% 1.76% USB -5.54% 1.03% VZ -1.82% 1.07% PARA -5.33% 1.37% Click to enlarge

The 2022 B&H portfolio performed slightly worse in February, losing 4.23%. The portfolio continues to trail VYM by 2.68% and outpace SPY by 9.07% on an annualized basis since inception. I believe the portfolio will catch-up to VYM and offer alpha in the long run.

TOTAL Cumulative 2022 2023 Annualized 2022 B&H -4.78% -9.43% 5.13% -4.11% VYM -1.67% -0.45% -1.22% -1.43% SPY -15.20% -18.16% 3.62% -13.18% Click to enlarge

As of month end February, the portfolio is made up of 35 unique high yield dividend stocks. Below is a table of all of the positions, the cumulative return for each component, and the allocation as of February 28, 2023.

Symbol Return Alloc. AAP -21.84% 4.45% AMGN 6.62% 1.52% AMT -5.06% 1.35% BBY 5.03% 10.45% BEN -7.80% 0.66% BLK 11.41% 4.75% BMO -3.76% 1.37% BX -7.29% 4.61% CMCSA 10.63% 3.15% CMI 22.29% 0.87% DLR -22.48% 2.76% DRI 23.41% 1.75% EPD 4.73% 2.98% FAST 2.69% 0.73% FDX 32.71% 1.89% HD 9.47% 0.78% INTC -20.04% 2.84% LMT 37.76% 0.98% MDT 3.72% 2.21% MMM -21.83% 3.89% MS 13.15% 10.46% MTB 3.84% 0.74% PM 8.01% 0.77% QSR 16.32% 5.79% RY -7.42% 0.66% SNA 23.40% 0.88% SWKS 31.88% 1.88% TD -11.01% 1.27% TFC 5.36% 3.00% TROW -7.81% 7.21% TXN 3.96% 4.43% UPS -3.08% 3.45% USB -13.32% 1.23% VZ -1.82% 2.09% PARA 2.04% 2.18% Click to enlarge

The 2023 B&H portfolio sees its nice lead from January fade in February. However, it still remains 5.67% ahead of VYM and 0.83% ahead of SPY.

TOTAL Cumulative 2023 B&H 4.45% VYM -1.22% SPY 3.62% Click to enlarge

Following February the portfolio now consists of 14 unique dividend stocks. Below is a table of the positions, the cumulative return for each component, and the allocation as of February 28, 2023.

Symbol Return Alloc. BBY -1.35% 9.83% BMO 5.71% 5.27% CMCSA 7.10% 5.34% EPD 3.80% 10.34% FAST 2.69% 5.12% INTC -4.48% 4.76% MDT 2.74% 10.24% MMM -7.04% 9.26% MS -0.85% 4.94% QSR -3.65% 4.80% TFC 10.29% 5.49% TXN 0.63% 10.03% UPS -0.61% 4.95% VZ -3.29% 9.64% Click to enlarge

Two benefits these portfolios offer over VYM and SPY are a higher starting dividend yield and more consistent dividend payment schedules. The 2021 BAH portfolio is performing very well thus far, the 2022 portfolio got off to a slow start but is looking more promising here in 2023, and the 2023 portfolio is off to a pretty good start.

I believe that a buy-and-hold investing approach is the best strategy for all dividend investors. If you apply this strategy targeting quality companies trading for attractive prices, you should achieve better-than-average results in the long run.