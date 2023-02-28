My Top 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks For March 2023

Summary

  • I present my top 10 High Yield dividend stocks that are poised to offer strong future returns.
  • The annualized rate of return for this watchlist is 14.43% over the past 28 months.
  • The top 10 stocks for February lost 2.51% last month, outperforming VYM that posted a loss of 3.51% and finishing in line with SPY that also fell 2.51%.
  • Since inception, the watchlist trails VYM by 2.50% and remains ahead of SPY by 4.19% on an annualized basis.

Market Recap

2023 kicked off on a bright note but the party quickly faded as equities lost steam in mid-to-late February. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) posted a strong gain of 6.29% in January and a

Top 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks for March 2023

The expected rate of return shown in the last column is computed by taking the current dividend yield plus a return to fair value over the next 5 years and a discounted long-term earnings forecast.

I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

