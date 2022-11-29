Maersk: Share Price Is Down, But We Are Pessimistic On Its Future

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • Last year was a record year in terms of earnings and cash for the world's second-largest container shipper, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S.
  • We believe the market has peaked and we will potentially see losses in years to come.
  • Maersk is pivoting towards its logistic business which has a lower ROIC.
  • We conclude our initial coverage with a Sell stance for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S.

Miami, USA - April 23, 2022: Many containers at Port Miami, one of the largest cargo port

Marina113

Maersk logo

Maersk logo (Maersk)

Investment thesis

Those that have been interested in the commercial maritime industry for some time will know that it is a highly cyclical and capital-intensive industry.

If we can learn anything from history, we can

Maersk share price down 37% since the peak

Maersk share price down 37% since the peak (SA)

Maersk's 5-year P&L and FCF

Maersk's 5-year P&L and FCF (Data from Maersk. Graph by author)

Maersk's interest-bearing debt development

Maersk's interest-bearing debt development (SA)

Maersk's key risks 2023 to 2027

Maersk's key risks 2023 to 2027 (Maersk 2022 Annual Financial Report)

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.61K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.