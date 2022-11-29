Marina113

Investment thesis

Those that have been interested in the commercial maritime industry for some time will know that it is a highly cyclical and capital-intensive industry.

If we can learn anything from history, we can see that there are often fairly long periods of low, or no, earnings followed by sharp spikes. When things are rosy, people, unfortunately, become over-confident. This happens to investors and boards of companies deciding on investments for the future.

This article will look at how the world’s second-largest mover of finished products shipped in containers, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTCPK:AMKBF, OTCPK:AMKBY) in Denmark, is impacted by these large volatile market swings and what they do about it.

Despite a very generous dividend of 27%, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S investors are clearly concerned about the future. The 37% drop in the share price is evidence of this.

Let us look more into the details.

2022 Financial Results

We look at their three main divisions separately.

Ocean

The Ocean division, which was how the company got started, is huge.

They own a fleet of 318 containerships and have another 389 ships chartered in. The volume of what they moved was 11.9 million FFEs, which is forty-foot-equivalent containers in 2022. This is less than the 13 million it transported in 2021.

But the average rates were higher at USD $4,628 per FFU against USD $3,318 for FFU in 2021.

In order to try to smooth out some of the volatility in the shipping market, Maersk has done a great job in building what they call “strategic partnerships” with their customers.

They have been able to secure long-term contracts, which stabilized about 70% of their volumes in 2022. However, in a falling market, their customers will do all they can to save costs. New contracts will be renewed at much lower levels.

Maersk expects to maintain a fleet of vessels with a capacity of around 4.1 to 4.3 million TEU.

The Ocean division is clearly still the largest part by far for Maersk, as it contributed USD $33.8 billion in EBIDTA in 2022. The total EBITDA for Maersk in 2022 was USD $36.8 billion. We cannot find any ROIC for this division.

Logistics & Services

Maersk is pivoting towards a door-to-door solution for its customers and will invest heavily in order to do this. Last year, they bought Hong Kong-based trading company Li & Fung’s logistic division for USD $3.6 billion.

As much as 77% of L&S's organic revenue growth is coming from their top 200 customers, demonstrating the strong synergies between Ocean and Logistics & Services.

EBITDA from L&S in 2022 was USD $1.4 billion

For this division, they stated that their ROIC was 7.6 in 2022.

Terminals

Terminals are an important part of the end-to-end container shipping supply chain and it remains critical for Maersk's integrator strategy. It enables them to get network stability while lowering costs to serve its customers.

Presently they own or operate as many as 59 terminals across 31 countries.

EBITDA from Terminals in 2022 was USD $1.5 billion

For this division, they stated that the ROIC was 12.3% in 2022.

Our general comment is that we believe that Maersk’s earnings and free cash flow peaked in 2022.

Their ROIC from continued operation after taxes was as high as 60.4% in 2022. However, we should bear in mind that it was only 0.2% pre-pandemic in 2018.

Fortunately, they have used the good market to de-lever their debt and make their balance sheet rock solid.

Maersk has been generous, with shareholders getting back capital to them when times are good. The proposed dividend payment for 2022 represents a dividend yield of 27.5%, and 37.5% of the net underlying profit.

In addition, they also have in place a share buy-back program, originally planned for USD $5 billion over the period 2022-2023. This has been extended to USD $12 billion with an extended time frame of up to 2025.

So far, they have bought back USD $3.2 billion worth of their own shares by the end of 2022.

Business prospects

One of the main reasons we take an interest in Maersk is that we are invested in SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) and Maersk is one of their largest customers, contributing 15% of their revenue. It is always good when one can check how well your customer is doing. We like that.

We took a closer look at the container ship market recently in our last article on SFL. Here is an abstract that deals with the supply and demand issue

The order book, as of the end of last year, stood at 29% according to Bimco. The fleet is expected to grow by 7.8% in 2023 and another 8.3% in 2024. The demand growth for container movements is estimated to be 3.5% per year. The total number of container vessels that went for demolition in the entire 2022 was just 10 vessels, totaling 198,488 deadweights. But in January this year, so far there have been 13 vessels going for demolition with a total of 278,805 deadweights. In other words, in less than a month, we have already surpassed the entire fleet attrition of last year. That looks promising. When we look at the supply up against the demand, Bimco stated that there is a surplus of supply of roughly 1 million TEU in the coming year. It hits the largest ships the most, as 80% of the newbuildings coming are in that category. That is 50 vessels of 20,000 TEU capacity the market really does not need. Liner companies have already started with blank sailings and slowing the speed of vessels. Time charter rates could fall to levels that only cover the operating costs of a vessel. Not servicing the capital costs.”

Since we wrote this based on data from 2022, more newbuildings of large containerships have been ordered through the first two months this year.

Towards the end of last year, Maersk canceled its participation in the alliance M2 with MSC, which is the world’s largest containership owner and operator. We can see that the private company MSC is gearing up to become even larger. They have a total order book of 132 vessels.

That is a lot.

With all these newbuildings coming, they will have to use pricing to take market share from others such as Maersk.

We see this as a negative development for the market and for Maersk.

Risk to the thesis and conclusion

Maersk has done a good job by presenting a slide in their FY 2022 annual report which deals with the various risks they may face.

Management of Maersk stated in their latest conference with analysts on 8th February 2023 that they believe the downturn is only a matter of buyers destocking their inventory, and they believe the demand is going to get better by the second half of 2023.

We are more concerned than they are.

The reason is two-fold. On one hand, we do not see the inflation magically going away within the next six to twelve months because the geopolitical climate including the war in Ukraine could be going on much longer. People, and asset prices, will have to adjust to the interest rate environment, which now actually is at normal levels. Lack of money, or confidence, will hold back consumers. This will not improve world trade as quickly as one would wish for.

Secondly, it takes years to absorb large additions to the supply of container vessels to the market. Whenever you see an order book of nearly 30% of a fleet, you can rest assured that unless you are getting large attrition to the fleet or very good growth in demand, it will take time to absorb all these ships.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S certainly has a very good balance sheet, but they may not be as profitable as they have been the last couple of years.

Hence we initiate our call on A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S stock, initiating with a Sell stance.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.