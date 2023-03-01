Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 6:33 PM ETInseego Corp. (INSG)
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Sharma - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Barbieri - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital

Jeremy Kwan - Stifel

Jonnathan Navarrete - Cowen

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Inseego Corp's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that today's call will be recorded. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

On the call today are Ashish Sharma, CEO; Bob Barbieri, Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the management team. During this call, non-GAAP financial measure will be discussed. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the earnings release, which is available on the Investors section of the company's website. An audio replay of this call will also be archived there.

Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to the risk factors described in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings, which are available on our website. Please also refer to the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements sections contained in today's press release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ashish Sharma, CEO. Please, go ahead.

Ashish Sharma

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Before we dive into our results for the quarter, I want to step back and reflect on my first year as Inseego's CEO. I will highlight three major areas of progress.

