A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AWRRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.88K Followers

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Senecal - President and CEO

Kelly Blankstein - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Q4 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded today, Wednesday, March the 1st 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Susan Senecal, CEO. Please go ahead.

Susan Senecal

Thanks very much. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for taking the time to attend our call today. I am Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada Incorporated, and the CEO the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund.

With me on the call today are Kelly Blankstein, who's the Chief Financial Officer of A&W Food Services and the Fund as well as [indiscernible], who's Director of Finance. Today we're presenting the fourth quarter results for the year ended December 31 2022.

I'm very pleased to report that A&W achieved royalty same store sales growth of 4.3% in the fourth quarter, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, which brought the annual royalties to the same store sales growth to 7.4% for the year.

As a result of the performance by the A&W restaurants in the royalty pool, the funds distribution rate was increased from 15.5¢ to 16.0¢ per unit beginning with the October distribution which was paid out on November 30 2022. The distributions declared by the Fund in 2022 increased by 7.8%, as compared with 2021. The new distribution rate translates into a go forward annualized distribution rate of $1.92 per unit, which is an increase of 3.2% from

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.