Earnings of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will likely be flattish this year. Loan growth will likely be lower this year relative to last year due to certain headwinds in Hawaii’s markets. Further, the growth in net interest margin will be lower this year due to a deterioration of the deposit mix. Overall, I'm expecting Central Pacific Financial to report earnings of $2.66 per share for 2023, down by just 1% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a buy rating on Central Pacific Financial Corp. stock.

Loan Growth Likely to be Below Average This Year

Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s loan portfolio grew by 9.1% during 2022, in line with the historical trend. The management expects loan growth to slow down in 2023 partly because of a planned runoff of unsecured consumer loans from the mainland USA. The management mentioned in the conference call that it’s expecting loan growth for 2023 to be in the mid-single-digit range only.

Central Pacific Financial's business activities are primarily focused on Hawaii with around 83% of all loans based in the state. Moreover, around 67% of the loan portfolio consists of real-estate-related loans. As a result, the health of Hawaii's residential and commercial real estate markets are key factors driving the company's product demand. Like the mainland, Hawaii's house prices shot up over the last couple of years, denting affordability. However, the trendline has started to flatten of late.

High mortgage rates will also continue to hurt home affordability. Overall, I believe the outlook for the residential mortgage loan demand is currently worse than in previous years. Further, the employment situation in the real-estate segment provides cause for concern as it doesn't appear to have fully recovered from the pandemic.

On the plus side, broad-based macroeconomic metrics like the overall unemployment rate and the coincident economic activity index for Hawaii appear promising.

Moreover, recovery in the tourism industry is going remarkably well. According to official sources, the number of visitors in January 2023 was up by 37.9% from a year ago period.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 5% in 2023, as shown below. Further, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 4,030 4,402 4,881 5,034 5,492 5,772 Growth of Net Loans 8.3% 9.2% 10.9% 3.1% 9.1% 5.1% Other Earning Assets 1,383 1,162 1,207 1,883 1,353 1,394 Deposits 4,946 5,120 5,796 6,639 6,736 7,079 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 319 304 175 146 147 151 Common equity 492 529 547 558 453 497 Book Value Per Share ($) 16.6 18.4 19.4 19.8 16.4 18.0 Tangible BVPS ($) 16.1 17.9 19.0 19.4 16.1 17.7 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Subdued Growth in the Margin is Likely for 2023

The net interest margin remained unchanged during the fourth quarter of 2022 even as the Fed Funds rate rose by 125 basis points during the quarter. Due to the combination of its loan and asset mixes, Central Pacific Financial’s top line is only slightly rate sensitive. The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing show that a 100-basis points increase in interest rates could boost the net interest income by only 1.06% over twelve months.

The rate sensitivity will likely be even lower for the first quarter of 2023 because of recent changes in the balance sheet positioning. Central Pacific’s deposit mix significantly worsened last year as depositors turned away from non-interest-bearing accounts and towards time deposits.

I'm expecting the Fed Funds rate to rise by a further 50 basis points till the middle of 2023. Therefore, it's likely that depositors will continue to shift their funds toward time deposits and lock in higher rates. As a result, a further deterioration of the deposit mix is likely, which will lift the weighted average deposit cost and hurt the margin.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to grow by only 10 basis points in 2023.

Expecting Earnings to be Flattish

The subdued loan growth and slight margin expansion will likely support earnings this year. On the other hand, an inflation-driven rise in operating expenses will restrict earnings growth. Meanwhile, the provisioning for expected loan losses will likely remain at a normal level despite the high-rate environment and the possibility of a mild recession. In my opinion, the loan portfolio carries low credit risk because a majority of loans are backed by real estate. Overall, I'm expecting the net provision expense to make up around 0.12% of total loans in 2023, which is close to the average for the last five years.

Overall, I'm expecting Central Pacific Financial to report earnings of $2.66 per share for 2023, down by just 1% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 173 184 198 211 216 238 Provision for loan losses (1) 6 42 (15) (1) 7 Non-interest income 39 42 45 43 48 47 Non-interest expense 135 142 152 163 166 181 Net income - Common Sh. 59 58 37 80 74 73 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.01 2.03 1.32 2.83 2.68 2.66 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

My estimates are based on certain macroeconomic assumptions that may not come to fruition. Therefore, actual earnings can differ materially from my estimates.

CPF is Trading at a Large Discount to the Year-End Target Price

Central Pacific is offering a dividend yield of 4.6% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.26 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 39% for 2023, which is below the five-year average of 48%. Therefore, there is room for a dividend hike this year. To remain on the safe side, I’m not projecting any increase in the dividend in 2023.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Central Pacific Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.34 in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 17.9 19.0 19.4 16.1 Average Market Price ($) 28.8 17.9 25.7 24.0 Historical P/TB 1.61x 0.94x 1.32x 1.49x 1.34x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $17.7 gives a target price of $23.8 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 6.0% upside from the March 1 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.14x 1.24x 1.34x 1.44x 1.54x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 17.7 17.7 17.7 17.7 17.7 Target Price ($) 20.2 22.0 23.8 25.6 27.3 Market Price ($) 22.4 22.4 22.4 22.4 22.4 Upside/(Downside) (9.8)% (1.9)% 6.0% 13.9% 21.8% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.4x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.03 1.32 2.83 2.68 Average Market Price ($) 28.8 17.9 25.7 24.0 Historical P/E 14.2x 13.6x 9.1x 9.0x 11.4x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.66 gives a target price of $30.4 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 35.6% upside from the March 1 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.4x 10.4x 11.4x 12.4x 13.4x EPS 2023 ($) 2.66 2.66 2.66 2.66 2.66 Target Price ($) 25.1 27.8 30.4 33.1 35.7 Market Price ($) 22.4 22.4 22.4 22.4 22.4 Upside/(Downside) 11.9% 23.7% 35.6% 47.4% 59.3% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $27.1, which implies a 20.8% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 25.5%.

The large difference between the current market price and the target price shows that investors have overreacted to the prospects of flattish earnings this year. In my opinion, this discount is unwarranted. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a buy rating on Central Pacific Financial Corp.