Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 7:40 PM ETXenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.89K Followers

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amanda Bryant - VP of Finance

Marcel Verbaas - Chairman & CEO

Barry Bloom - President & COO

Atish Shah - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Crow - Raymond James

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc

David Katz - Jefferies

Michael Bellisario - Robert

Aryeh Klein - BMO

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tamia, and I'll be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunities for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to pass the conference over to your host, Amanda Bryant, VP of Finance. Please proceed.

Amanda Bryant

Thank you, Tamia. Good afternoon, and welcome to Xenia Hotels & Resorts Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast. I'm here with Marcel Verbaas, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Barry Bloom, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Atish Shah, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Marcel will begin with a discussion on our performance and recent investment activity. Barry will follow with more details on operating trends and capital expenditure projects. And Atish will conclude our remarks on our balance sheet and outlook for 2023. We will then open the call for Q&A.

Before we get started, let me remind everyone that certain statements made on this call are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.