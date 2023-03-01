Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 7:53 PM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO)
Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Luana Wolk - Vice President, Investor Relations

Tien Tzuo - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Todd McElhatton - Chief Financial Officer

Robbie Traube - President and Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Hotchkiss - Goldman Sachs

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Luv Sodha - Jefferies

Jacob Stephan - Lake Street Capital Markets

Andrew DeGasperi - Berenberg

Joshua Reilly - Needham

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Zuora's Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And I will now turn the conference over to Luana Wolk, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Luana Wolk

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zuora's fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Tien Tzuo, Zuora's Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Todd McElhatton, Zuora's Chief Financial Officer. Robbie Traube, our President and Chief Revenue Officer, will also be joining us for the Q&A session.

During today's call, we will make statements that represent our expectations and beliefs concerning future events that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representative of our views as of any subsequent date.

We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. These statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For further discussions of the material risks and other

