Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 7:55 PM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.89K Followers

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Sauers - CFO

Richard Schwartz - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jed Kelley - Oppenheimer

Bernie McTernan - Needham & Co

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

David Katz - Jefferies

Jordan Bender - JMP Securities

Edward Engel - ROTH Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Rush Street Interactive Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Jason, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

And now, let's pass the conference over to our host, Kyle Sauers.

Kyle Sauers

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings release. It can be found under the heading Financials, Quarterly Results in the Investors section of the RSI website at rushstreetinteractive.com.

Some of our comments will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and are usually identified by the use of words such as will, expect, should or other similar phrases and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expected. We assume no responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on them. We refer you to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

During the call, we will discuss our non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company's operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.