National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Linda Boulanger - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Laurent Ferreira - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marie Chantal Gingras - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Bonnell - Chief Risk Officer

Stephane Achard - Head, Personal Banking

Lucie Blanchet - Head, Commercial Banking

Martin Gagnon - Head, Wealth Management

Denis Girouard - Co-Head, Financial Markets

Etienne Dubuc - Co-Head, Financial Markets

Ghislain Parent - Head, International

Conference Call Participants

Paul Holden - CIBC

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Doug Young - Desjardins Capital Markets

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Darko Mihelic - RBC

Joo Ho Kim - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to National Bank of Canada’s First Quarter Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mrs. Linda Boulanger, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ms. Boulanger.

Linda Boulanger

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our first quarter presentation. Presenting this afternoon are Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of the Bank; Marie Chantal Gingras, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Bonnell, Chief Risk Officer. Also joining us for the Q&A session are Stephane Achard and Lucie Blanchet for Personal and Commercial Banking; Martin Gagnon, Head of Wealth Management; Denis Girouard and Etienne Dubuc Co-Heads of Financial Markets; and Ghislain Parent, Head of International.

Before we begin, I refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation providing National Bank’s caution regarding forward-looking statements. With that, let me now turn the call over to Laurent.

Laurent Ferreira

Merci, Linda, and thanks everyone for joining us. The bank had a good start to the year with strong results across our business segments and robust margin performance. We generated superior return

