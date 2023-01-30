ArtistGNDphotography

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is a leading provider of "modern" card issuing and related solutions. Historically, if a company wanted to setup a payment program, it could take multiple months or even years. However, Marqeta has solved this problem with its low code user interface and API-focused technology product. In short, its solution is "better, faster, cheaper" than the traditional way of doing things (see my other posts for details). Therefore, it is no surprise the company has racked up a prestigious list of customers which include Block (SQ) (formerly Square), Uber (UBER), DoorDash (DASH), JPMorgan (JPM) and many more. Despite the positives, MQ stock has been butchered by over 81% since its IPO in June 2021. In addition, the stock looks to be down a further 17% in afterhours trading (post Q4 2022 earnings). This may seem atrocious at first glance, but was mainly driven by guidance for 2023, net revenue, which is just 0.8% lower than the consensus estimate. Therefore, I believe the market may have overreacted on this one. In this post, I'm going to break down its fourth quarter results before revealing my valuation model for the stock. Let's dive in.

Fourth Quarter Financials

Marqeta reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Its revenue was $203.8 million, which increased by a solid 31% year over year and beat analyst estimates by ~$1 million (Google Finance data). Compared to past YoY growth rates, this rate was slower with 45.71% reported in Q3 '22, 52.68% in Q2 '22 and 76.21% in Q1 '21. This may seem terrible at first glance but slowing growth rates is a common trend I have seen across many companies (see my previous analysis). Therefore, I believe this reflects the macroeconomic environment and the psychology of business decision makers, which is causing elongated sales cycles. 31% is also a respectable growth rate for a "scale up" company and for the full year of 2022, Marqeta's growth rate was an even greater 45% or $748.2 million.

Revenue (Q4 '22 report)

The company's total payment volume [TPV] increased by a rapid 41% to $33 billion in Q4 '22, which helped to drive revenue growth. This was driven by solid penetration of Block's Cash App and Cash App Card (which Marqeta powers). To put the value of Marqeta's offering into perspective, Block's Cash App Card customers had twice as much inflows than its standard users. Therefore, it has been effectively been proven that the issuing of cards provides tangible business value. I believe this is for a couple of reasons such as more regular usage in day to day transactions (even with a tokenized or virtual card). In addition, if the customer has a plastic card, they will likely feel a greater connection to the brand, which should boost activity and retention.

In the Q4 earnings call, management stated its Cash App Card users had 2 times more inflows than its peer-to-peer active users. Thus, boosting the usage of this card should drive greater success moving forward.

In its Q4 earnings call, management did report a "slowdown" in its buy now pay later [BNPL] growth, but this still grew at a "double digit" level. In addition, part of this slowdown was driven by one large customer moving a portion of their card program to another processor (in order to diversify). The 2021 holiday season with sequential growth of over 50% between Q3 and Q4 was exceptional. Therefore, in 2022, the comparison was less favorable, with growth between Q3 and Q4 in the mid 20s.

Super Retention Rates

A major positive for Marqeta is the company has a super high net revenue retention rate of 144%. This means customers are staying with the platform and spending more through upsells/cross-sells etc. Payment and card programs are historically "sticky" by nature as they are deeply embedded into the most important part of the business (the transaction). Marqeta boasts a 99.99% uptime and has issued over 500 million cards on the platform. Therefore, switching to an alternative supplier (even if slightly cheaper) is unlikely for most customers.

Product Innovation and Acquisitions

Marqeta has a history of innovation and moving forward aims to develop a range of new features which include accelerated wage access, wage disbursement, point of sale lending and much more. These new features could easily expand Marqeta's total addressable market and will likely result a greater number of upsell opportunities.

In fact, the fintech industry in total was valued at $110.57 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a rapid compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 20.3% up until 2030.

Marqeta has recently announced the acquisition of Power Finance for $223 million in cash. I believe this is a brilliant acquisition for a few reasons. Firstly, Marqeta has historically leveraged its partners for "credit processing", but with the integration of Power Finance, the company can combine both program management and credit processing. This means the company can create unique credit card programs which can be customised to the individual to create personalised rewards programs. These could be effectively tailored to specific transactions and thus offer huge potential. Marqeta is expected to finish the integration by the third quarter of 2022 and it is its first transaction which shows the company is not "acquisition hungry" like some companies.

Margins and Balance Sheet

Marqeta reported gross margin of 43%, which was down 6% year over year. This looks to have been mainly driven by its Buy Now Pay Later customers which reported a slowdown in volume. A positive is if we exclude BNPL and also Block, its core business has grown its gross profit by over 3 times faster.

Marqeta Profitability (Q4 '22 report)

The company also reported operating expenses of $141 million, which increased by 25% year over year and represented ~69% of revenue. A positive is its overall operating expenses as a portion of revenue have reduced from 73% in Q4 '21. Therefore, it is clear the business has generated signs of operating leverage as it scales, which is a positive for long-term profitability. Breaking down by segment, its compensation and benefits represented 54% of total costs and were up 24.7% year over year. A positive is this metric has reduced by a portion of revenue from 57% in Q4 '21. I believe paying great compensation is necessary in today's market to retain the best talent. However, this must be carefully managed with business profitability which has become a major focus for Wall Street.

Marqeta (Q4 '22 report)

A positive for Marqeta is its GAAP net loss was $26 million at a negative 13% margin, which was actually an improvement over the negative 24% margin reported in Q4 '21.

This was partially driven by a 50% sequential boost in interest income to $11 million, since the third quarter of 2022. This was driven by the rising interest rate environment.

The company also bought back 11.7 million shares at an average price of $6.77 per share, which was a positive sign.

Marqeta has a strong balance sheet with $1.18 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with $440.8 million in marketable securities. In addition, the company reported minimal debt of ~$13.2 million.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Marqeta, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow valuation model. I have forecast 27% revenue growth for "next year" or the full year of 2023, which is at the midpoint of management's guidance of between 26% and 28% growth. This is slightly below the consensus estimate of 28.8%, which is partially the reason the stock sold off. This relatively slower growth is expected to be driven by continued weakness in the lending industry, including BNPL. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a faster growth rate of 29% per year. I expect this to be driven by improving economic conditions, especially in the BNPL space, in addition to integration synergies from the Power Finance acquisition. This is also assuming Marqeta reviews its contracts with its largest customer Block, which is due to finish in 2024.

Marqeta stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

To increase the accuracy of my model, I have capitalized the company's R&D expenses which has boosted net income. I have forecast a pre-tax operating margin of 17% over the next 10 years. I expect this to be driven by continuing operating leverage improvements as per the current trend, in addition to vertical integration benefits from the acquisition of Power Finance.

Marqeta stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $7.94 per share. The stock is trading at ~$4.8 per share at the time of writing (including the after-market trading decline) and thus it is ~39.51% undervalued, according to my model and forecasts.

As an extra datapoint, Marqeta trades at a price to sales ratio of ~3.2, which is the cheapest level it has ever traded at since its IPO.

Risks

Block Customer Concentration/Longer Sales Cycles

Block is the largest customer of Marqeta and generated an eye watering 71% of its net revenue in 2022. Even though it is well known Block is its largest customer, it was actually quite difficult to find the exact percentage of revenue but I did discover it in the small print of its 10-K report.

The good news is this has actually been positive so far, due to the aforementioned growth in the Cash App Card and also Square SMB services (you can read my other post for details). However, there is a contract renewal coming up in 2024, and thus there is a tiny chance that Block may not renew or may renew at a different price point. Overall, I deem this to be unlikely due to the high retention rate of the company and its great relationship with Block (joint testimonials online etc.). For Marqeta's broader business, longer sales cycles and slowing growth are expected due to the macroeconomic environment.

Final Thoughts

Marqeta is a leading fintech company which has truly innovated the card program management industry. The company has continued to execute solid performance, despite a tough economic backdrop. It has experienced slowing revenue growth but its retention rate is still super high, and thus this is not a major worry in the short term. Its stock is undervalued intrinsically according to my valuation model and forecasts, and thus it could be a great long term investment. Although do expect volatility for at least the next year.