Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 8:35 PM ETVerra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), VRRMW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Zindler - Vice President, Investor Relations

David Roberts - Chief Executive Officer

Craig Conti - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

David Koning - Robert W. Baird

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Louie Dipalma - William Blair

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Verra Mobility's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Julie, and I will be your conference operator today. This call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the presentation over now to your host for today's call, Mark Zindler, Vice President of Investor Relations for Verra Mobility. Please go ahead, Mr. Zindler.

Mark Zindler

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Verra Mobility's fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. With me on the call are David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Conti, our Chief Financial Officer. David will begin with prepared remarks, followed by Craig, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A.

During the call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our expected future business and financial performance, our plans to execute on our growth strategy, the benefits of our strategic acquisitions, our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers, expectations regarding key operational metrics and other statements regarding our plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate or upcoming. These statements reflect our view only as of today, March 1, 2023, and should not be considered our views as of any subsequent date. We undertake no obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.