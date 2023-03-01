Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Deuchler - Investor Relations

William Feehery - Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Schemick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Windley - Jefferies

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Luke Sergott - Barclays

Dan Leonard - Credit Suisse

Joy Zhang - SVB Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Certara Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Deuchler, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Deuchler

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for participating in today's conference call. On the call from Certara, we have William Feehery, Chief Executive Officer; and Andrew Schemick, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, Certara released financial results for the ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's Web site. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that will include forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Slide 2 in the accompanying materials for additional information, which you can find on the company's Investor Relations site. In our remarks or responses to questions, management may mention some non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in the recent earnings release available on the company's Web site. For additional information, please refer to the reconciliation tables in the accompanying materials. This conference call contains time sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, March 01, 2023. Certara disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to William.

William Feehery

Thank you, David. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining Certara's fourth quarter and full year earnings call. Andrew and I will start with prepared remarks and then we will take questions. We are pleased with the strong finish to 2022 and we have made significant progress across our key initiatives throughout the year. We believe we are well positioned for 2023 and beyond as we execute Certara's mission to disrupt drug innovation with our proprietary biosimulation technology and services. At Certara, we are focused on safely accelerating the drug development process by lowering the cost and increasing the probability of success in trials to improve the health and well being of millions of people globally. Before we get into the details of the quarter, I would like to announce the appointment of John Gallagher as Certara's new CFO effective April 1st. John is a proven finance executive with experience as a public company CFO at Cue Health and a prior career in senior finance roles at Beckman Dickinson, GE and Ford. After eight successful years as CFO of Certara, Andrew Schemick, has decided that this is a good time for him to pursue other career goals. And I'm very pleased that he will be staying with Certara in a key operational and strategic role after helping with the transition to John.

For the full year of 2022, our revenue and profitability metrics exceeded the upper end of our guidance ranges provided in August. Reported revenue of $336 million grew by 17% year-over-year and 10% year-over-year excluding Pinnacle 21's contribution. We are encouraged by the pace of adoption and expanding awareness of Certara's biosimulation platform worldwide. The strong demand for biosimulation in 2022 contrasted with the underperformance of our regulatory business, which resulted in total company growth excluding Pinnacle 21 and the low double digits compared with our historical rates of mid teens. I am optimistic that our regulatory business has turned the corner and we are seeing early indications of the changes we made in the second half of 2022 will translate into better performance overtime. Andrew will discuss more about the company's financial outlook but we expect improved performance in our regulatory business in 2022. Pinnacle 21 has been operating within Certara for over a year and we are pleased with the contributions from the Pinnacle 21 team. Pinnacle 21 delivered at or above all our expectations in 2022 and we are excited about what the team has been able to do with the platform headed into 2023. We continue to reach new customers with our end-to-end platform and finish 2022 with 2,376 customers. Our land and expand strategy delivered solid growth among existing customers in 2022 as well, with about 50% of total company revenue generated from the top 50 global therapeutics companies. As of December 31, 2022, we had 370 customers with an annual contract value of more than $100,000, representing growth of 24% year-over-year. We had 57 customers with an annual contract value of more than $1 million, up 12% from 2021.

Our fourth quarter revenue was $86.6 million, representing 15% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis. Revenue growth was driven by software and biosimulation services as we continue to see strong demand across all customer categories. Fourth quarter Software segment revenue of $29.2 million represented 14% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis. Our core Simcyp and Phoenix biosimulation software performed well as did Pinnacle 21, delivering at or above our financial and strategic expectations for the year. Our software updates and new products in 2022 included the annual updates on Phoenix and new versions of the Immunogenicity, Immuno-oncology and Vaccine Simulator, which were introduced into the Simcyp platform. Also in 2022, we launched the Pinnacle 21 Data Exchange Module and the Simcyp Discovery Simulator. We are committed to finding new ways to leverage Pinnacle 21's data organization and management platform across Certara. We are also encouraged by customer traction with Simcyp Discovery, an example of our effort to expand Certara's biosimulation software into adjacent use cases. Similarly, we are excited to announce the acquisition of Vyasa in early January, an artificial intelligence company with scalable deep learning software. We are working to integrate the technology throughout the existing Certara platform to help customers answer complex questions across structured and unstructured biomedical information. Vyasa was relatively small bolt-on transaction and we expect the software integration process to evolve throughout the course of the year.

Fourth quarter technology driven services segment revenue was $57.5 million, which grew 15% on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. Biostimulation services continued to see robust demand with 2022 growing approximately 20% for the year. We expect continued strength in biosimulation services into 2023 due to encouraging bookings trends throughout the year. This is testament to the strong demand we are seeing for biosimulations as our clients expand use cases across biologics, cell and gene therapies and small molecules. Technology driven services’ reported growth was impacted by the weakness in regulatory services during 2022 as we discussed on previous calls. The regulatory business finished 2022 in line with our expectations laid out in the second quarter earnings call in August. Over the long term, we believe regulatory services is a strategic business for Certara. It drives incremental value to our customers and is a solid business from a financial standpoint. Andrew will discuss the near term outlook for this business in more detail shortly. In 2022, we continue to invest in our business and expand our team worldwide. We prioritized hiring leading scientists and subject matter experts to support our growth. At the end of 2022, we had over 1,200 employees, including more than 380 with doctor degrees. We believe we are the employer of choice in the biosimulation industry and we offer a strong culture and commitment to innovation. In summary, we're pleased with our performance in 2022 with the rapid development and adoption of biosimulation, and the proven success of our business development strategy. We believe that our team is well positioned to drive success in 2023 and over the long term as we support and catalyze the adoption of biosimulation for drug research and development. I'd like to close my remarks by extending my deepest appreciation to the entire organization of Certara. The hard work and dedication of our people drive our mission forward.

I'll now turn it over to our CFO, Andrew Schemick ,to discuss our fourth quarter and full year financial results in more detail.

Andrew Schemick

Thank you, William. Hello, everyone. Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $86.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis. For the full year 2022, total revenue was $335.6 million, which represents 17% growth on a reported basis and 20% growth on a constant currency basis. Excluding Pinnacle 21, full year 2022 growth was 12% on a constant currency basis. Note that we have owned Pinnacle 21 for more than a full year as of October 2022, and we will be reporting the business as part of our consolidated financials going forward. Bookings, which provides visibility into the year ahead, came in at $408.9 million for the trailing 12 month period ended December 31, 2022 and were up 20% year-over-year. Our total company book to bill ratio ended the year at 1.22. Software revenue was $29.2 million in the fourth quarter, which increased 14% over the prior period on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis. The growth in the quarter was driven by Pinnacle 21 new products and biosimulation software. For the full year, software revenue was one $115.5 million, up 33% on a reported basis and 38% on a constant currency basis. Excluding Pinnacle 21, full year software revenue grew 14% on a constant currency basis. Ratable and subscription software revenue amounted to 60% of total software revenue for the year, up from 54% in the prior year. Subscription ratable revenue accounted for 67% of the fourth quarter revenues.

Software bookings were $39.5 million in the fourth quarter, which increased 22% from the prior year period. Trailing 12 months software bookings were $124.8 million, up 32% year-over-year. The software aggregate renewal rate was 88% in the fourth quarter, down due to timing but resulting in a 91% rate for the year, which is in line with our plan. Services revenue was $57.5 million in the fourth quarter, which increased 15% over the prior year period on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis. For the full year, services revenue was $220.2 million, up 10% on a reported basis and 13% on a constant currency basis. As we previously discussed, biosimulation services revenue growth remained strong in 2022 and was 20% while regulatory services was a drag on the overall growth rate. Technology driven services bookings in the fourth quarter were $80.9 million, which increased 1% from the prior year period. Trailing 12 month services bookings were $284.1 million, which increased 15% as compared to the prior year. As expected, regulatory services bookings growth was down in the quarter while biosimulation booking trends continued to be strong. The cost of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.8 million, an increase from $29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to $3.5 million increase in employee related costs, $1.1 million increase in other costs of revenues, such as equipment, travel and software licenses, offset by lower stock based compensation and outside consulting costs of $1.6 million.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $43.5 million, an increase from $42.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The components of operating expenses are as follows. Sales and marketing expenses were $7.8 million compared to $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase is primarily due to $0.6 million in employee expenses due to the expansion of the sales force and $0.5 million increases in marketing and travel costs. R&D expenses were $6.6 million compared to $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. R&D expenses were up slightly due to R&D expense from acquisitions in 2021 and the timing of other related investments in research and development. G&A expenses were $18.3 million compared to $18.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to $1.8 million decrease in transaction and M&A costs, $1.5 million decrease in stock based compensation, offset by $2.2 million of employee related costs. Intangible asset amortization was up slightly at $10.3 million compared to $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Depreciation and amortization expense was $0.4 million flat with last year. Continuing down the P&L, interest expense was $5.4 million compared to $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due to higher interest expense relating to our term loan. Miscellaneous expense was $2.2 million compared to $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to $2.5 million in remeasurement loss related to fluctuation and foreign currency exchange rates.

The income tax benefit was $5.4 million, bringing the full year provision to $4 million compared to $9.9 million in the prior full year as a result of a change in the mix of earnings among jurisdictions, the impact of non-recurring income tax rate changes and the tax planning project completed in the second half of 2022 to take the benefit of previously unrecognized foreign tax credits. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.2 million compared to a net loss of $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Reported adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.9 million compared to $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing 13% growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 35.8% for the full year of 2022. Reported adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.2 million compared to $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.06 as compared to a loss of $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.16 compared to $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Now moving to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $236.6 million of cash and cash equivalents. As of December 31, 2022, we had $297.5 million of outstanding borrowings on our term loan and full availability under our revolving credit facility.

Turning to the guidance. For the full year 2023, we expect total revenue in the range of $370 million to $385 million, representing 10% to 15% growth compared with 2022. Our revenue guidance assumes continued strength in software and biosimulation services where we have good visibility given our trailing 12 month bookings. The guidance also assumes regulatory services growth in the low single digits as compared to 2022, and software subscription revenue continues to rise to increase as a percentage of total software revenues. We expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $131 million to $137 million, adjusted EPS in the range of $0.50 to $0.55 per share, fully diluted shares in the range of $159 million to $152 million, a tax rate in the range of 25% to 30%. And one last thing before we turn the call over to questions. With today's announcement, I want to take the opportunity to welcome John to Certara. John has an impressive background and his experience with Cue Health and Beckman Dickinson have prepared him well for the opportunity with Certara. Over the past nine years, Certara has evolved and grown significantly. Since becoming public, we have put a long term strategic plan in place that the team has been successfully executing against. After six years as a private company CFO and two years as a public company CFO, now is a good time to transition CFO responsibilities to someone else. Following a transition period that will ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities to John, I intend to remain with Certara and focus on operations and growth initiatives.

I'll now turn the call back over to our CEO, William Feehery, for closing remarks.

William Feehery

Thank you, Andrew. I'd like to personally thank Andy for his outstanding job as CFO of Certara. During his nine years as CFO, the company transitioned through two private owners and then had an IPO in 2020. Also during that time, the company has grown over 6 times in people and revenues, and it remained consistently profitable. And most importantly, he helped Certara build a world class finance organization that we will continue to benefit from for years to come. I'm very happy that we are able to retain someone with Andy's qualifications and knowledge of the company as we plan for the next phase of Certara's growth. To summarize our message today, we're pleased with our 2022 results and we believe that Certara is well positioned for growth this year and in the future as we continue as a global leader in biosimulation. We will now open up the line for questions. Operator, can you please open the line?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of David Windley from Jefferies.

David Windley

I guess, in biosim you talked about some real strength there and particularly I guess in services, it looks like you are having nice luck with new logo, nice effort and maybe not luck with new logos over the last year or so. Could you, Bill, help with kind of the relative strength of demand, between large customers and small, and just kind of help us to understand what's pushing that and what their uptake is, is it software, i.e. large customers or more services in the small customers? I'm just interested in by customer cohort commentary.

William Feehery

So about 50% of our business across the company is with the top 50 pharma and the other 50% is with the other roughly 1,700 customers we have. And during the fourth quarter, both of them grew fairly equally in revenue. So I think it was about 15% for both segments. But it's also true what you said the buying patterns are a little bit different, the larger customers tend to skew more towards software sales, they tend to be members of our consortium, which counts as software sales and many of our biotech customers are services customers, although, it's not a 100% one way or the other, we have smaller customers that purchase software and we certainly provide services to the large ones, that's just sort of a general trend. I would say, nothing particularly new in this area. It's been this kind of this trend for a number of years right now, and we saw just kind of a continuation of that progress in the fourth quarter.

David Windley

Just as a follow-up to that. In terms of that -- you correct me if I'm wrong, but I presume a lot of your new logos come from kind of newly formed or relatively young companies in the biotech space. The funding environment for them has been more challenging in the last year or so, and Novavax had a kind of -- I think to a lot of people shocking announcement last night. What kind of diligence or vetting, balance sheet durability work do you guys do on that customer basin, are you seeing any potential risks there?

William Feehery

So the bulk of the revenues that Certara get are in drugs that get to late phase development, clinical development. And what we're seeing is they're still financing opportunities for anyone who gets a drug that far. The work we do with the early stage customers tends to constitute a fairly small fraction of our revenues, mostly we're doing small projects for them, we'd like to introduce the possibilities of Certara to them and develop our relationship as they hopefully get bigger. But they won't tend to spend a ton with us until they get their drug farther along. To answer your second question, I can -- Andy can chime in here, but -- well go ahead, Andy, why don't you talk about that part?

Andrew Schemick

Just in terms of the diligence, and we -- obviously, with the accounting rules you're required to ensure that the customers got the funds available in order to recognize revenue. So we have a -- we do credit checks upfront and reviews of our AR on a monthly basis. So we're pretty on top of those things. We did see an increase in the bad debt reserve compared to last year, it was related to some isolated incident but not a widespread issue in terms of anything.

David Windley

And then last question for me is, just a description of the health of the reg services business. It sounds like you expect it to grow. I'd be interested if you put a number on what it actually delivered in 2022, was it down, flat? You said it drug on growth, like what was the performance? And then are you seeing some of those delayed projects come back, are you seeing new bookings, what gives you [confidence] so they can grow a little bit in ‘23?

Andrew Schemick

Yes, I can start Bill on this one. In terms of the reg and access services, which we grouped together. Year-over-year, it was down 3% and that's inclusive of the large projects that we've discussed for the past -- last quarter and previously relating to China and some rig ops work. So underlying that is a pretty healthy business and with a lot of opportunity. In the fourth quarter, we did see return to growth there but we're remaining optimistic as we kind of build our bookings and our pipeline through the first half of the year. So we incorporated those single digits into our guidance.

Operator

Our next question will come out from the line of Vikram Purohit from Morgan Stanley.

Vikram Purohit

So two from our side. First on the revenue guidance for 2023. Could you just kind of help us unpack the scenarios that are implied by the bookends of that guidance? And then secondly, on Pinnacle 21, I know you spoke about it a little bit. But I was wondering if you could provide some more detail on how cross-selling opportunities are materializing from that acquisition? And maybe mention a sample project type or two where you've had the opportunity to bring together offerings from both Certara and Pinnacle 21 into one offering, and maybe talk a bit about how cross selling there could continue throughout the year?

William Feehery

I'll start first with the guidance bookends. So the three factors I mentioned on the call, we went in the year with the conservative mindset given macroeconomic environment today, but with high visibility. We have about 80% to 85% visibility into the low end of the range, and that's a conservative visibility metric, just accounting for the work that we've sold and assuming a 90% renewal rate, which doesn't factor in expansion opportunities with existing clients. So the midpoint, our base case is really bookended by conservatism around regulatory and just the general environment. And the upside is related to opportunities associated with our new software products where we don't really have a track record to extrapolate the growth forward. Is that helpful?

Vikram Purohit

It is. Thank you.

Andrew Schemick

And then I can address the part about Pinnacle 21. So we have seen a number of cross selling opportunities. The simplest one was there are services opportunities tied to Pinnacle 21’s user base that we're able to tap into. We've also tied Pinnacle 21 into our integral data repository, which is provided maybe the most direct example of cross selling opportunities in terms of additional software sales of that product tied to Pinnacle 21. So there's just a couple of things that are going on right now.

Operator

Our next question comes to line of Luke Sergott from Barclays.

Luke Sergott

Can you just give us a sense of the pacing throughout the year with regards to your guidance, and how the margin expansion, how the growth -- how you guys are thinking about that kind of rolling on?

William Feehery

The 2022 pacing, if you will, on the revenue side, was more consistent with what we had historically excluding 2021 where we had a bigger back half of the year versus the first half of the year. So in laying out our plan and our forecast, we see a very similar spread of revenue throughout the year. The difference with 2022 was earlier in the year we made some accelerated investments and the expectation is that those investments will be weighted towards the early half of the year, but less significant in terms of the impact on the EBITDA margin. So a little closer relationship between the revenue and the EBITDA margin.

Luke Sergott

And then last from me, a lot of issues -- a lot of news on the non-human primate supply chain. I know it's going to take a long time for the FDA to adopt a biosimulation for -- to replace those. But what are you guys doing from -- or having conversations with the FDA regarding alternate data, and if you are even involved in those conversations?

William Feehery

We have been an advocate of this for obvious reasons for a long time. So Simcyp contains animal models in it as well and it's been our position that a lot of animal testing is unnecessary given the modeling capabilities. And we have had conversations over the years with the FDA. The industry has been quite conservative on moving in despite what I said the industry that has been quite conservative on moving away from animal testing, in particular primates. If that is a step change, there is potentially an opportunity for us. But we want to be conservative and watch how this unfolds.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Dan Leonard from Credit Suisse.

Dan Leonard

So two for me. First, can you speak to whether you're able to capture pricing in the current environment, what is the expectations for pricing in 2023 and how that compares to historicals?

William Feehery

So we -- I’d hard time hearing you. The pricing expectations for this year are consistent with historical and I'd say, across the product line in the 3% to 5% range.

Dan Leonard

And then for my follow-up, similar to Luke's question. Have you had -- have your frequency, velocity of conversations changed at all, following the FDA Modernization Act 2.0? And does that specific legislation impact your business opportunity in any way given the language around using computer modeling as a substitute for animal testing?

William Feehery

So the language actually helps us a lot. So it fosters alternative methods like modeling, which basically falls into what we provide. So the short answer is, yes, it's a benefit to us.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Max Smock from William Blair.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Christine on for Max. Two for me, the first one, in terms of just sort of geographic strategy. Can you just discuss what are the biggest opportunities and challenges you see in each of your key geographies? I know you've recently called out some headwinds in China. If you could just discuss your business dynamics here and if the situation has gotten incrementally better or worse.

William Feehery

I can start and then Andy can chime in. China is an opportunity for us. We opened an office there at the very beginning of the pandemic, and then it was a little hard to grow it given the travel situation and the pandemic situation and everything else. The opportunity still remains, we are making an investment in it. Having said that, I think China today, and Andy can chime in, it’s like 2% or 3% of our revenues. So it's still got some ways to go. And then other geographies, we have the bulk of our -- Certara’s revenue pretty much follows where the global pharmaceutical industry is. So the bulk of the revenues are in North America and then Europe. We have been slightly underweight in Europe for the past couple of years, and so we've been -- we've made some investments in sales and we -- a couple of bolt on acquisitions as well to bolster our footprint there and that's been paying off. So I think that's been growing. And then in Japan, we have a longstanding customer base and significant interest and participation in biosimulation that's been going on for quite some time. Outside of that then you get into places like South Korea and India, which are -- there's certainly an interesting set of customers starting there and an opportunity for us that we're sort of slowly building our sales force so that we can tap into that.

Unidentified Analyst

And then my last one in terms of your regulatory business upside. Have you started to see any increase in business wins potentially from some large CROs given some of the restructuring and maybe potential distractions at a couple of the larger players [indiscernible] to the questions?

William Feehery

We did see a significant pickup in our bookings in the fourth quarter. So when Annie talked about a recovery and the reg, that's what we're -- in our reg business, we were looking at that. I like to think some of that's due to the changes we've made in our management and our sales force. And so I'm not sure I could describe it exactly to confusion, CROs or something like that. So we are seeing the business recover, it's going to take a couple quarters to kind of rebuild the backlog to back where it was. So hence the conservative guidance for the year for that.

Operator

Our next question comes line of Gaurav Goparaju from Berenberg.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Matt on for Gaurav. First question here. Are your customers with larger ACVs typically large pharma, or are some of these customers biotechs as well?

William Feehery

It's a mix. I would say large pharma is obviously the typical candidate, but we also have some biotechs and some foundations in the top 10 as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And then for my follow-up, just wondering in terms of revenue drivers, are you seeing more contribution from new customers joining the platform or more from existing customers increasing their consumption?

Andrew Schemick

We're seeing, I guess, 17% revenue growth this year, we ended up with kind of a similar mix to previous years in terms of the revenue contribution from new logos to customers. So we're seeing, I think, a balanced growth amongst the new and used. And as Bill mentioned, it was actually TTM number, the tier one customers grew about 15% and then all other customers grew about 15% for the year.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Michael Ryskin from Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Wolf on for Mike. So I wanted to start off with M&A, specifically on the offset. Can you give us any color on the size, growth, margin profile or at least the synergies and cross selling opportunities you expect to realize there? And then more generally, you guys have been I guess fairly acquisitive at company historically. Does your outlook for the year embed any M&A contribution beyond the deals you've already closed or would that be a source of upside?

William Feehery

So the answer to the second one is quick, which is the outlook does not include any M&A that we've not already completed. And the answer to the first question is kind of similar to what we've been talking about and what we've been executing for a while now. So we look at acquisitions primarily in two categories. One are small bolt-on acquisitions where we can acquire talent. These tend to be quite small but much easier than hiring people one at a time, for example. And then to the extent that we do more significant acquisitions, we're primarily looking at software products that would expand our position in biosimulation. We kind of -- we look at the strategy of the company as being able to provide data, modeling and analytics for the really critical decisions in drug development. And when you look at it through that lens, there's some interesting places that over the future we can potentially go to. There's a big world out there. But as I've said many times in the past, we're in an exciting space. There's a lot of really good ideas. We can't do them all. We can’t vet them all internally. But at the same time, we're perfectly happy if we find no acquisitions. It really depends on something -- finding something that's strategic, that fits really well with the company and that we can justify the price on an accretive basis with our shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on an unrelated follow-up. Are you seeing any change in customer behavior from your large pharma cohort due to the Inflation Reduction Act, or are you taking any steps internally to position Certara for any changes in legislation over the medium to long term?

William Feehery

We are aware of the discussions in pharma about the Inflation Reduction Act, but we haven't seen anything that would affect us there. We tend to invest in whatever pharma does, whatever therapies or molecules that pharma is interested in is. We tend to get pulled along. And so if there is a change in their investment from one therapy to carry to another that will eventually affect us, but we haven't seen signs of that so far or any discussion of a major shift that would affect us.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Joy Zhang from SVB Securities.

Joy Zhang

I think you highlighted sort of the better than expected performance on the software side. And obviously that shows strong traction in marketplace and execution. But curious if there is anything to call out in terms of any sort of improvements in the overall sales environment, especially compared to sort of your prior commentary about elongated sales cycles in the past couple of earnings calls?

William Feehery

You are going to start with that one, Andy or are you…

Andrew Schemick

I couldn't quite hear everything, but if you could start, I can -- I don't know if it's…

William Feehery

Well, we ended the year with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.22. And if you recall, the way we report bookings is on an annual basis. So on the occasions where we might do a three year deal, we only report one year to make it indicative of how we are likely to do for our current year. So 1.22 is a number that is pretty healthy and ought to produce guidance, revenue results within the guidance. We have clearly got a lot of work pre-sold already as we are going into the year. I think during the fourth quarter, we saw healthy bookings. Our bookings tend to vary a bit quarter-to-quarter because you will have large customers will book a little bit earlier, a little bit late, it doesn't really matter for revenues, which quarter they get into as long as they get into the year. So that's what we tend to guide, everybody to look at the trailing 12 months bookings number, which is quite healthy as we go into 2023 on software and on services as well. We've got a lot of -- we have accelerated our new product introductions since the IPO. So we have got some new products out there, which started to get some early adoption last year in which we have got, I think, some hopes and reason to believe we will start to accelerate and we've got more things in the pipe line as well. So I mean overall, I think it's -- we're in pretty good shape and there's a lot of really good things going on in terms of future development that we think will pay off as well.

Joy Zhang

And as a follow-up would you have any sort of updates on the Memorial Sloan Kettering partnership you announced last summer, and how that's progressing? Know that something that takes a few years to be meaningful on the revenue side, but any sort of early color on the product development side would be super helpful.

William Feehery

Well, it's still work in progress. The Memorial Sloan Kettering relationship gave us access to extremely valuable data that we can use to build biosimulation around it. It would be extremely -- it's one of a kind. It would be extremely difficult to get access to that. So we are investing in it and proceeding, but nothing to report yet. I mean, as we said before, these things tend to take two to three years before they come out with a product. So give it a little bit of time and I think we'll see something pretty cool come out there.

Operator

And I'm not showing any further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the conference back to William Feehery for closing remarks.

William Feehery

All right. Well, thank you very much, Victor. I just wanted to say before we end that Certara overall is proceeding quite well through 2022 despite the hiccup we had, the regulatory business, that business is quite profitable. It's recovering and we believe in it and we think that it will add to the company as we go forward. The core value simulation business is growing great. We have been extremely successful in integrating Pinnacle 21. We hit all the goals that we expected to hit and we gained a really, really great software team that integrated into our software group, which has benefited us in a lot of different ways. And so overall, I think the company is in a really exciting situation as we head into 2023, and we look forward to talking to you in the next call. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.