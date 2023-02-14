mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

Specialty chemicals distributor Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) reported Q4 2022 revenue at $2.59 billion, representing an increase of 3.78% (YoY). It beat analysts' estimates by $121.81 million while its EPS of $0.47 missed Wall Street forecast by $0.06. The year 2022 saw Univar deliver to shareholders more than $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA and net cash of $409 million through its share repurchase program. For FY 2023, the company expects a softer demand especially in the first half of 2023 due to decreased GDP levels in North America and year-end destocking.

Thesis

Univar Solutions expects its continued investment in customer satisfaction, ESG, and technology-based innovations to support its growth and sustainable improvement in 2023. To engineer inorganic growth, the company has lined up a pipeline of opportunities including two main acquisitions Kale Kimya and ChemSol Group to extend its specialty platform. Univar has established a global sales channel by growing its ingredients and specialty base through strong distribution networks and synergies.

Univar delivered record annual revenue growth of $11.5 billion, +20.3% (YoY), in FY 2022 - up from $9.5 billion in the year ending in December 2021. Chemical distribution in the USA contributed largely to Univar's external customer net sales at $7.25 billion followed by the EMEA region at $2.1 billion. We can deduce that the chemical distribution market in the US is not only driven by higher consumer spending power but also ongoing building activity. As of 2021, the chemical distribution market size accounted for about $353.1 billion. It is estimated to reach $405.4 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the stated period.

Customer-Centric business approach

Univar's customers are spread across a diverse range of markets including healthcare, nutrition, electronics, and chemical formulators among others. It serves the US, Canada, EMEA, and Latin American regions making it a global chemical distributor. As of 2022, Univar had nearly 100,000 customers located across 120 countries where they deliver chemicals and ingredients sourced from producers worldwide. Its distribution network consists of almost 10,000 employees, 600 facilities, 4,900 tractors and trailers, and up to 2,500 railcars. The company also has 20 deep-sea terminals and 120 rail/ barge terminals.

I own Huntsman Corporation (HUN) stock that also operates in the specialty space, but Univar appears to have a stronger network. Both have a market cap of $5.4 billion but HUN's sales revenue for the fiscal year 2022 stood at $5.1 billion against $11.5 billion realized by UNVR. However, HUN has specialized in the delivery of MDI-based polyurethanes and its customer base is roughly 3,000 located in over 90 countries. The downstream formulation facilities numbering 30 are also not as vast as UNVR but it still managed an adjusted EBITDA of $628 million for the year. In terms of valuation, HUN's P/E (fwd) ratio stands at 15.16 (about 5.48% above the sector average of 14.37) against UNVR's 12.09 (about 31% below the sector average of 17.57) making the latter a stronger investment in terms of growth.

By putting customers at the center of its operations, Univar has been able to consistently deliver results to shareholders irrespective of the macro environment. Univar was valued at $3.03 billion when it priced its IPO at $22 per share in June 2015. The stock is currently trading 58% above its IPO target price and only 2.42% below its 52-week high of $35.61.

With its adjusted EBITDA set at $1 billion, Univar believes that it will deliver a 9% gain in this metric and an increase of 50% in its net-free cash flow conversion by 2025. The company is also focusing on an ROIC above 20% by 2025 and an adjusted EPS above $4.50. In FY 2022, Univar's adjusted EBITDA rose 42.4% (YoY) to $709.3 million up from $498.2 million recorded in 2021. The company has been able to grow income levels by leveraging shared information systems and technology within its business segments and end markets.

Univar Solutions

After the completion of its acquisition and integration of Nexeo Solutions, Univar also intends to leverage its digital investments to increase market share capture and drive organic growth. After the acquisition was announced in 2019, Univar updated its cost structure and increased total revenue by 23.56%.

New Acquisitions and global expansion

Univar agreed in January 2023 to acquire Turkish specialty chemical distributor, Kale Kimya for a cash consideration of€125 million ($133 million) with contingent considerations totaling€7 million ($7.5 million). The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2023. Kale Kimya's clients include homecare firms and industrial cleaning/ beauty care markets. This acquisition will not only broaden Univar's reach in the EMEA region but also build the company's specialty products.

As of 2023, Turkey's beauty & personal care market was valued at $6.67 billion with the personal care market alone at $2.81 billion. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% between 2023 and 2027. Kale Kimya has at least 20 multinational suppliers, labs, and warehouses across Turkey and is an industry leader when it comes to beauty and industry cleaning markets.

Univar announced its acquisition of ChemSol Group in February 2023 for a cash consideration of $19 million with contingent consideration set at 5 million. ChemSol Group is also a specialty chemical distributor whose operations are in "Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, and Honduras."

On February 14, 2023; Univar announced a distribution agreement with SI Group through its Brazilian subsidiary. The distribution will involve the pharmaceutical ingredient Ibuprofen which is used to produce Ibuprofen drugs sold in the pharmaceutical industry. This agreement expands Univar's life sciences product offerings.

It is evident that with these acquisitions and distribution agreements, Univar intends to not only expand its geographical reach but also grow its commercial offering across a wide range of markets. In my view, these acquisitions were relatively considering the fact they are providing Univar with tested markets.

ESG Incorporation

Univar has incorporated ESG into its business portfolio to ensure both sustainability and value creation. In its FY 2022 report by dedicating part of its net sales to health and CSR practices considering it is involved in chemical distribution. I also noticed that 4% of its net sales were related to industrial and municipal water treatment with 2% apportioned to chemical waste removal. The company is working to encompass more sustainable innovative solutions even with supplies to build clean, next-generation products.

Risks to Consider

Univar's cash balance stands at $407 million against total debt of $2.67 billion. However, this balance represents an increase of 61.8% (YoY) from $251.5 recorded in 2021.

Univar's sales and cost of revenues have grown 22% (YoY) eating into the company's profit margin despite the increase in revenue. The majority of the company's sales as noted earlier were in the US and Europe, areas that are susceptible to inflationary pressure and economic downturns.

As a distribution network, Univar largely acts as a link between chemical manufacturers and customers. The company depends on this business strategy to increase its revenue. A change in this strategy such as the direct sale of chemical implements to customers without using distributors will affect overall sales. Additionally, the business has been affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Bottom Line

Univar Solutions has continued to grow its business segments while driving revenue despite product tightness and issues around inflation. I also believe that UNVR's P/E (fwd) ratio of 12.09 coupled with a 42.4% (YoY) gain in adjusted EBITDA makes it a suitable stock to own. The company is also making strategic acquisitions in areas with a promising market outlook that will guarantee shareholder return in the long run. Despite the low cash-to-debt level, I will recommend a buy option for UNVR stock.