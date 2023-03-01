Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 8:46 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jimmy Sexton - Head, Investor Relations

Frank Slootman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Scarpelli - Chief Financial Officer

Christian Kleinerman - Senior Vice President, Products

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Sean McMahon - Barclays

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Derrick Wood - Cowen

Allan Verkhovski - Wolfe Research

Sterling Auty - SVB

Kamil Mielczarek - William Blair

Fred Lee - Credit Suisse

Brad Reback - Stifel

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Tyler Radke - Citi

Victor Chiu - Raymond James

Will Power - Baird

Fred Havemeyer - Macquarie

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Q4 FY '23 Snowflake Earnings Conference. My name is Elliot, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand over to Jimmy Sexton, Head of Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

Jimmy Sexton

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on Snowflake's Q4 fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. With me in Bozeman, Montana are Frank Slootman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Scarpelli, our Chief Financial Officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our Senior Vice President of Product, who will join us for the Q&A session.

During today's call, we will review our financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 and our results of the first quarter and full year fiscal 2023. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, products and features, long-term growth, our stock repurchase program and overall future prospects.

These statements are subject to risks and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.