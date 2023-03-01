Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 8:50 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Spencer - VP, IR

Marc Benioff - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

Amy Weaver - President & CFO

Brian Millham - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank

Kasthuri Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group

Sarah Hindlian-Bowler - Macquarie Research

Operator

Welcome to Salesforce Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would like to hand over the conference to your speaker, Mike Spencer, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Michael Spencer

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us today on our fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results conference call. Our press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our website. With me on the call today is Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO; Amy Weaver, President and Chief Finance Officer; and Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer.

As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and guidance can be found in our earnings and press release. Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could change. Should any of these risks materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

A description of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our SEC filings, including our most recent report on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and any other SEC filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.