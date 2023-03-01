Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 9:13 PM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Gentzkow - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ric Fulop - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Cole - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Troy Jensen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Greg Palm - Craig Hallum

Noelle Dilts - Stifel

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Desktop Metal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jay Gentzkow, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jay Gentzkow

Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone and thank you for joining today’s call. With me are Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal; and Jason Cole, CFO of Desktop Metal. Please note, our financial results, press release and presentation slides referred to on this call are available under the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website. This call is also being webcast live with a link at the same site. The webcast and accompanying slides will be available for replay for 12 months following this call. The content of today’s call is property of Desktop Metal. It cannot be reproduced or transcribed without our prior consent.

Before we begin, I’ll refer you to our Safe Harbor disclaimer on Slide 3 of the presentation. Today’s call will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Desktop Metal’s views and expectations only as of today, March 1, 2023 and actual results may vary materially based on a number of risks and uncertainties. For more information about the risks that may impact Desktop Metal’s business and financial results, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the annual report on Form 10-K, in addition to the company’s other filings with

