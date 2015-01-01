Boot Barn Holdings: Mainstreaming The Western Brand

Summary

  • Boot Barn is a billion-dollar omnichannel retailer operating 333 stores focused on western and work-related wear, with exclusive brands making up 32% of total sales in Q3 2023.
  • In the last five years Boot Barn's active customer count has doubled to 6.8 million by attracting new customers through brand modernisation and opening stores in strategic power centers.
  • Aims to grow store count by 10% annually, estimated to reach 900 stores by FY31, and increase total sales by $2 billion.
  • Cautious of decreasing e-commerce sales, high freight costs, outstanding debt, and high short interest.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is a niche retailer focused on western fashion and work-related wear that has doubled the size of its business in the last three years to $1.6 billion sales TTM by targeting a more

graph

Five-year stock trend (Seeking Alpha)

graph

Exclusive brand penetration (Investor presentation 2023)

slide

Accommodating a growing customer base (Investor Presentation 2023)

map

Expanding into new markets (Investor Presentation 2023)

slide

Growing audience potential (Investor Presentation 2023)

table

Financial overview (MarketScreener)

table

Q3 2023 results (Investor Presentation)

table

Quant Valuation versus Consumer Discretionary sector (Seeking Alpha)

table

Full financial year 2023 (Investor Presentation 2023)

