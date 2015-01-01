BrAt_PiKaChU

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is a niche retailer focused on western fashion and work-related wear that has doubled the size of its business in the last three years to $1.6 billion sales TTM by targeting a more extensive customer base through new stores, exclusive brands, diversifying its off and online marketing communication and selling strategies to maintain loyal legacy customers and attract mainstream customers. A significant growth catalyst is the company's store count rate, already opening 33 new stores, with ten more to open in Q4 2023. Furthermore, new store models generate sales of $3.5 million annually, more than double the original sales target. Although cautious that the first year of sales is typically higher, these remain exciting growth numbers. BOOT released its Q3 2023 results, surpassing earnings expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter with an EPS of $2.23, a surprise of $0.48.

Five-year stock trend (Seeking Alpha)

BOOT stock price reached a high of $130 by late 2021 and is currently well below its one-year target estimate of $93.25. Although impacted by the retail headwinds of 2022, its focus on Western fashion and workwear provides it with uniquely less competition than your typical retailer, resulting in less discounting. It has an omnichannel sales strategy, with 15% of sales via its e-commerce channels. BOOT is growing its new store count at an annual rate of 10% while increasing its operating margins through exclusive brand penetration and in-store fulfilment. Although cautious of high freight charges going into Q4, credit obligations, and continued wage and inflationary pressures, investors may want to take a long-term bullish stance on this growing business aimed at a $40 billion industry.

Overview

BOOT, founded in 1978 as a single store in California, has grown into the go-to retailer across the US for any apparel and accessories related to western fashion and functional workwear. It offers a wide range of brands from third-party vendors and a growing and more profitable exclusive brand selection through offline and online omnichannel selling, with little promotional efforts. Three of the top five brands sold are exclusive brands, and exclusive brands accounted for 32% of total sales in Q3 2023.

Exclusive brand penetration (Investor presentation 2023)

It has grown through small and large tuck-in acquisitions; the most significant investment was Sheplers, Inc. for $147 million in cash in 2015, which increased store count and its e-commerce presence. The core customer base is sticky, shopping on average twice a year and signing up for BOOT's loyalty program. While legacy Western and work customers remain critical to the business, the business has been mainstreaming the brand to increase its target audience by expanding lifestyle merchandise assortments, increasing store locations in popular power centres, and changing marketing and branding to position it as a lifestyle brand.

Accommodating a growing customer base (Investor Presentation 2023)

Over the last decade, it has grown from 86 stores in 8 states to 333 stores in 41 states, intending to grow 10% annually to reach 900 stores by FY 2031. This growth is predicted to bring in $2 billion in additional sales. Its brick n mortar strategy is closely aligned with its e-commerce strategy, which accounted for 15% of total sales in FY 2022. The stores are attractive destination shopping experiences. The new store model is doing much better than predicted. At $3.5 million in annual sales, the company's payback is possible within just over one year.

Expanding into new markets (Investor Presentation 2023)

Boot Barn has added in-store fulfilment to its omnichannel offering, giving online customers access to merchandise from more than 300 stores across the USA. It targets a $40 billion industry in which changing fashion trends do not quickly impact styles.

Growing audience potential (Investor Presentation 2023)

Financials and valuation

When looking at BOOT's financials, it is essential to see FY2022 as an outlier year. Although faced with macroeconomic pressure, high freight costs and inflation, BOOT's fundamentals are trending upwards through a growing store count, more extensive variety driving same-store sales, broadening customer base, and increasing its more profitable exclusive brand penetration. The business has changed significantly in three years, with a growing top line and an upward-trending operating margin. BOOT is set to deliver a strong FY23 performance, although the bottom line will be less than FY22.

Financial overview (MarketScreener)

In Q3 2023, we can see that net sales increased by 5.9% to $514.6 million, while same-store sales decreased YoY by 0.8% and e-commerce sales declined by 15.2%. Store sales in the West and South declined, while there was an increase in the East and North regions. New stores opening, high freight costs and inflation impacted these results, and the company saw a reduction in merchandise margin YoY by 190 basis points. Net income was $53 million compared to $69 million in Q3 2022, and it grew its store count by 12 units this prior quarter.

Q3 2023 results (Investor Presentation)

If we look at the balance sheet, the company has $50 million in cash and $59 million from its $250 million revolving credit line. The company has a total debt of $416.46 million and a current ratio of 1.59. Its inventory decreased from 83% in Q2 2023 to 54% in Q3 2023. The stock may currently be undervalued at a market cap of $2.31 billion and an FWD price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, which is below the consumer discretionary sector median. BOOT is rated 1.8 Buy on Yahoo Finance, while Zacks Rank gives the stock a Hold rating of 3. BTIG analysts are cautiously optimistic about the retail industry and have positively highlighted BOOT.

Quant Valuation versus Consumer Discretionary sector (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Although BOOT has a loyal and sticky customer base that has to lead to consistent sales, the retail industry remains a challenging and rapidly changing environment in which a company's performance is highly influenced by the economic climate, consumer confidence and the actions of competitors, which often cuts into operating margins and growth potential. We have seen this in BOOT's e-commerce channels which have struggled against competitors with more substantial stock positions. BOOT is an international company where most of its merchandise is produced outside the USA. Trade regulations and restrictions could impact price and merchandise availability. Furthermore, the company has borrowings under the June 2015 Wells Fargo Revolver, which are at variable interest rates and can increase costs and negatively impact operations if BOOT cannot meet the contractual agreements.

Final thoughts

BOOT has seen incredible growth over the last few years by increasing its store count and broadening its merchandise, marketing and location strategy to attract a wider audience. However, performance has been impacted by high freight costs and will continue to do so heading into Q4. Forward-looking, freight costs are expected to decline. The company is improving its operating margins through exclusive brand penetration and maximising its use of offline and online selling and communication channels. BOOT will finish on a solid revenue, increased store count and successful exclusive brand penetration target for next quarter. Therefore investors may want to take a bullish stance on this stock that is growing its business and addressing a larger customer market.