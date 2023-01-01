Sundry Photography

The trucking cycle has continued to deteriorate and probably still has little ways left to go before bottoming out - and that assumes that retail inventories get depleted and that operators are rational about pricing and operating decisions. Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) had a worse fourth quarter than expected on that ongoing deterioration, but management continues to endorse $4/share as the trough for earnings in this cycle.

Knight-Swift shares are up about 16% since my last update, outperforming the broader transportation space and keeping pace with other carriers like Heartland (HTLD) and Werner (WERN), though underperforming Old Dominion (ODFL) and Schneider (SNDR). While I do have concerns about the economy in 2023 and its impact on trucking demand, I’m still bullish on Knight-Swift stock and I think the share price overly discounts weaker near-term operating conditions as well as the eventual recovery, not to mention the steps management has taken to diversify the business.

An Ugly Quarter

I’d suggest that the nicest thing that can be said about Knight-Swift’s fourth quarter is that it’s over. Weak volumes and spot prices, coupled with higher costs, undermined the business pretty much across the board, driving broad weakness.

Revenue declined 4% as reported, missing by 4%. The truckload (or TL) trucking business still generates the lion’s share of the company’s revenue (around 63%), and revenue declined 1% as reported and 7% ex-fuel, with a 9% decline in revenue per tractor on weaker overall demand and weaker spot prices. The less-than-truckload (or LTL) business generated 23% year-over-year growth (15% ex-fuel) on strong pricing (up 13% ex-fuel), but tonnage per day was down 0.5%, while weight per shipment declined 5%. Both were weaker than expected, though more so for TL than for LTL.

The logistics business reported a 41% decline in revenue on a 19% decline in loads and a 29% decline in revenue per load. The intermodal business declined by 9%, with loads down 6% and revenue/load down 3%.

Revenue misses pretty much across the business were exacerbated by higher costs. Adjusted operating income declined 39%, missing by 14% (or $0.17/share), with the adjusted operating ratio worsening by 730bp to 87.5% (higher is worse). Profitability improved in LTL, with adjusted profits up 71% and an operating ratio 480bp better at 85.5%, but that was still weaker than expected. TL, meanwhile, saw a 36% decline and an 800bp expansion of operating ratio to 82.7. Knight-Swift also took a $15M reserve adjustment for its third-party insurance business that contributed almost half ($0.07 of $0.17) to the operating miss.

Ongoing Challenges And Risks To The Outlook

The closest thing to good news in the trucking sector is that conditions are deteriorating at a slower rate and there may be some signs of improvement. Capacity remains quite elevated, with a 70.2 Transportation Capacity index reading for January, and that’s even with the capacity-constraining “benefits” of electronic logging.

Spot rates have continued to fall, down about 23% year-over-year recently for spot dry van, and are starting to exceed the operating costs for smaller, less efficient operators. With that, there’s some modest evidence of capacity leaving the market, and spot rates could trough in the first quarter (that’s Knight-Swift’s expectation at this point).

This weak first half for trucking has been expected for some time. What’s still in question is what contract renewal pricing will look like and whether there will be a meaningful second-half recovery. Weak spot pricing will certainly pressure contract pricing for truckload (less-than-truckload will likely hold up better, as there’s much more concentration on the capacity side), and operators may do well to get flat pricing.

As for the second half, a lot depends on inventory destocking. Elevated inventories at retailers drove a fourth quarter that had no peak season for truckers, and while inventories have been coming down, weaker consumer spending has led to a slower-than-hoped-for destocking process. If consumer confidence deteriorates further, and spending goes with it, the second half inventory restock process that many are counting on to drive better conditions in the trucking market could well disappoint.

The Outlook

For its part, I believe Knight-Swift management is handling this downturn well. There’s not a lot the company can do about a national decline in freight demand, and I think some of the benefits of diversification into LTL will show this year, as I expect that market to perform better (truckload is typically more cyclically volatile). Likewise, while the insurance reserve adjustment pinched this quarter, I think offering services like insurance and maintenance to smaller carriers makes sense on balance.

Management’s guidance for FY’23 was a little short of sell-side expectations going into the quarter ($4.15 at the midpoint versus $4.17), but they continued to endorse a $4/share or better trough EPS number. Even so, the average sell-side estimate has since dropped to $4.01, with more than a few analysts projecting that Knight-Swift will breach that $4 trough target.

I’ll admit that I have some concerns about that trough number holding up. I’ve generally been more bearish than average about the outlook for the U.S. economy, and despite a pretty good reporting cycle for industrial companies, I still see persistently high inflation, high inventories, and deteriorating demand as a dangerous combination. Along these lines, I think Knight-Swift will be relatively constrained on cost-cutting their way to $4/share, as I don’t see operating costs letting up meaningfully.

Given that backdrop, it’s probably not surprising that I’ve cut back my 2023 revenue, EBITDA, and EPS expectations. I’m looking for a nearly 10% year-over-year drop in revenue this year, with recovery spaced out over the next couple of years. Long term, I’m looking for mid-single-digit adjusted revenue growth, as I continue to expect expansion in areas like less-than-truckload, intermodal, logistics, and so on.

On the margin side, I haven’t changed too much, but the weaker top-line number does pull my EBITDA number down a bit for FY’23. Longer term, I think low-double-digit FCF margins are attainable, driving high-single-digit FCF growth.

Between discounted free cash flow, EV/EBITDA, and P/E, I still believe Knight-Swift is undervalued. I get a low-$60s fair value on DCF and low-to-mid-$60s on the other two. I’ve bumped my EBITDA multiple from 7x to 7.5x as we’re closer to the trough/recovery part of the cycle, and likewise bumped my P/E from 15x (in line with historical lows) to 16.5x - midway between that low and the long-term average.

The Bottom Line

Is 10% to 15% near-term upside enough reward to offside the risk of a weaker recovery in 2023 (or no recovery at all)? That’s for investors to decide. I still like this name for its longer-term growth and diversification potential, but I’ll be the first to acknowledge that timing cyclical plays is more about luck than anything else and this may not be the right stock if you have a more bearish view of the U.S. economy over the next 12-18 months.