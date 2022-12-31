Tidewater: Stellar Outlook With Dividends Likely Next Year - Buy

Mar. 01, 2023 10:20 PM ETTidewater Inc. (TDW)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.27K Followers

Summary

  • Company reported decent fourth quarter results with strong free cash flow generation and provided a stellar outlook for this year.
  • Revenue is expected to grow by almost 40% to $900 million with vessel operating margin increasing by 1,200 basis points to approximately 50%.
  • Free cash flow generation should exceed $300 million this year while potentially increasing to above $500 million in 2024.
  • Based on my assumptions for free cash flow generation next year, I would expect the company to initiate a quarterly dividend of approximately $0.75 per share in early 2024.
  • While the stock might be ripe for a breather in the short-term, I would advise investors to use any major weakness to initiate or add to existing positions as the industry remains in the early innings of an anticipated multi-year upswing. Reiterating "Buy" and increasing my price target on the shares to $60.

Plattform-Versorgungsschiff im Seehafen

Lilkin/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publications on the company.

Earlier this week, leading offshore support services provider Tidewater reported

Key Financial Metrics

Company SEC-Filings

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.27K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TDW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.