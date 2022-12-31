Lilkin/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publications on the company.

Earlier this week, leading offshore support services provider Tidewater reported decent fourth quarter results with particularly strong free cash flow generation and provided a stellar outlook for this year (emphasis added by author):

By all financial measures, 2022 represented a marked improvement in our results. Our primary goal is to build a business that maximizes long-term free cash flow generation within the principles and risk tolerances appropriate for this industry and age. We generated over $50.0 million of free cash flow during 2022 and as such, we ended the year in a strong cash position, resulting in a net debt balance of only $9.6 million. (...) While we are pleased with the momentum that was built throughout 2022, we believe that the macroeconomic trends driving the business will persist and that Tidewater is well-positioned to drive continued financial performance and cash flow generation in 2023 and beyond. We are forecasting revenue for 2023 of approximately $900.0 million, up almost 40.0% from 2022, and for vessel operating margin for 2023 of approximately 50.0%, up about 12 percentage points from 2022.

Company SEC-Filings

Undoubtedly, the company is benefiting heavily from the ongoing recovery in the offshore drilling industry but in contrast to leading offshore drilling service providers like Transocean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), Seadrill (SDRL), and Noble Corporation (NE), short-term cash generation won't be impacted by the potential requirement to reactivate cold-stacked assets as also pointed out by management on the conference call:

First and foremost, we will not be putting any new vessels on to water. Our fleet has been reactivated. We have no material reactivation costs remaining.

In combination, drydocking expenses and capital expenditures for the company's entire 195-vessel fleet in 2023 are expected to be slightly above $90 million which is actually below the number projected by Noble Corporation for the reactivation of its cold-stacked 7th generation drillship Pacific Meltem.

With projected vessel operating margin in the $450 million range, I would assume the company to generate well above $300 million in free cash flow this year.

But the good news doesn't stop here thanks to Clarksons Platou analyst Hans Lund asking the right questions on the conference call (emphasis added by author):

Hans Lund (...) And then in terms of I guess staying on 2024, if you compare 2024 to 2023, do you think revenue and EBITDA could increase as such on an annual basis as you expect revenue and EBITDA to increase in 2023 versus 2022? (...) Quintin Kneen So, yeah, I do. And in fact I think profitability will increase even disproportionately. So as we were talking about earlier in the call, the year-over-year increases in day rates that we're seeing for 2023 are approximately $3,000 maybe just a little over $3,000. That's implicit in the guidance and as it relates to you. And I see day rates accelerating and we still have some boats that are on charter at a lower rate that we're done in like 2019, 2020 and 2021 that are going to be rolling off. So my anticipation is that in 2024, we'll see even more than a $3,000 rate increase year-over-year, which means that essentially the percentage increase would be just as much or higher.

Based on these comments, free cash flow might exceed $500 million next year but investors should not bet on a near-term dividend announcement as certain restrictive debt covenants are currently preventing Tidewater from distributing cash to shareholders as also mentioned in the company's annual report on form 10-K (emphasis added by author):

We currently do not pay and do not expect to pay any cash dividends or other distributions on our common stock in the foreseeable future. Any future determination to pay cash dividends or other distributions on our common stock will be at the sole discretion of our Board of Directors, subject to any restrictions in our financing agreements and, if we elect to pay such dividends in the future, we may reduce or discontinue entirely the payment of such dividends thereafter at any time. For example, the terms of our currently outstanding long-term notes do not allow dividend payments until late 2023. (...)

While the company is still looking for accretive acquisitions, management expects to return substantial amounts of capital to shareholders over time:

Even as fragmented as our industry is, I do not expect that we could deploy all of the cash we are forecasted to generate over the next several years in such value-accretive acquisitions, which means that in addition, we will return money to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Based on my assumptions for free cash flow generation next year, I would expect the company to initiate a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share in early 2024.

Bottom Line:

Tidewater's shares have ascended to new multi-year highs in recent sessions as market participants are cheering the company's very strong outlook for 2023 and beyond.

Even after the 100%+ rally from the September lows, shares are still trading below 4x my estimated EV/EBITDA rate in 2024.

While the stock might be ripe for a breather in the short-term, I would advise investors to use any major weakness to initiate or add to existing positions as the industry remains in the early innings of an anticipated multi-year upswing.

For now, I am keeping my "Buy" rating on the shares while increasing my price target to $60 on improved cash generation assumptions for both 2023 and 2024.