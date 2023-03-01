ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 9:23 PM ETESS Tech, Inc. (GWH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Bylin - Investor Relations

Eric Dresselhuys - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Rabb - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Boyes - Cowen & Co.

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Davis Sunderland - Baird

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners

Chip Moore - EF Hutton

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Erik Bylin. Please go ahead, sir.

Erik Bylin

Welcome to ESS's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call from ESS are Eric Dresselhuys, CEO; and Tony Rabb, CFO. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session. Earlier today, ESS released financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. This earnings release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements about our growth prospects, partnerships, financial performance and strategy for 2022 and beyond. The forward-looking statements are subject to known to unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call.

In particular, those described in our risk factors set forth in more detail in our most recent periodic reports filed with the SEC, as well as the current uncertainty and unpredictability in our business, issues with our partnerships, inflation, the markets, the economy, and the current geopolitical situation.

You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.