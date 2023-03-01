Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 9:47 PM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher DeAlmeida - CFO

TJ Kennedy - CEO & Director

Kevin Mullins - President

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Gibas - Northland Capital Markets

Christopher DeAlmeida

Good afternoon, and welcome to Wrap Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Wrap Technologies Chief Executive Officer; T.J. Kennedy; and our President, Kevin Mullins. [Operator Instructions].

I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.wrap.com.

Additionally, we ask all interested parties to register on our new website at ir.wrap.com to continue to receive alerts and stock information. As a reminder to listeners, certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

These risks and uncertainties are described in our earnings release and more fully in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements today are made as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

Now I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, T.J. Kennedy. TJ?

TJ Kennedy

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. After the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.wrap.com, which is also accessible through our corporate site, wrap.com.

We

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.