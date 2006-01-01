U.S. Production Sectors Continue To Struggle, But China Reopening Offers Some Hope

Summary

  • Today’s US data has been disappointing with housing, manufacturing, and construction data all hinting at challenging conditions.
  • Unfortunately, given the lack of buyer interest in the residential property market, we expect construction activity to remain a drag on overall US economic growth.
  • The overnight surge in the Chinese PMI raised hopes the Chinese economy can bounce back strongly now that Covid containment measures have been scaled right back.

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

Today’s US data has been disappointing with housing, manufacturing, and construction data all hinting at challenging conditions. Housing and construction will continue to be a big headwind for growth, but at least the China reopening story

Mortgage applications for home purchase and typical 30Y fixed rate mortgage rate

Source: Macrobond, ING

Construction spending Feb 2020 = 100

Source: Macrobond, ING

US ISM manufacturing index versus Chinese PMI

Source: Macrobond, ING

