DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 9:56 PM ETDoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tejal Engman - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Mark Zagorski - Chief Executive Officer

Nicola Allais - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Surace - Barclays Bank PLC

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair & Company LLC

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities LLC

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Michael Graham - Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Vasily Karasyov - Cannonball Research, LLC

Mark Kelley - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Youssef Squali - Truist Securities, Inc.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the DoubleVerify Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to you, Tejal Engman. Thank you, Tejal. You may begin.

Tejal Engman

Good afternoon, and welcome to DoubleVerify's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings conference call. With us today are Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO.

Today's press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes, and reflect our current expectations and information currently available to us, and our actual results could differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors in our recent SEC filings, including our annual report of Form 10-K.

In addition, our discussion today will include references to certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for our GAAP results. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in today's earnings press release, which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.doubleverify.com. Also, during the call today, we'll be referring

