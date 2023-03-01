Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 10:02 PM ETEnel Chile S.A. (ENIC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Isabela Klemes - Head of IR

Fabrizio Barderi - CEO

Giuseppe Turchiarelli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Enel Chile Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. My name is Gigi, and I'll be your operator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

During this conference call, we may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect only our current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors are described in Enel Chile's press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The presentation accompanying this conference call and Enel Chile's annual report on Form 20-F, included under Risk Factors.

You may access our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results press release and presentation on our website www.enel.cl, and our 20-F on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. And Enel Chile undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to disclose any development as a result of which these forward-looking statements become inaccurate, except as required by law.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Mrs. Isabela Klemes, Head of Investor Relations of Enel Chile. Please proceed.

Isabela Klemes

Good morning, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.