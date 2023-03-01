Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 10:10 PM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sherry Aulin - CFO

Ian Mortimer - President and CEO

Chris Kenney - CMO

Chris Von Seggern - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Tessa Romero - JPMorgan

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs

Joseph Thome - TD Cowen

Andrew Tsai - Jefferies

Rudy Li - SVB Securities

Laura Chico - Wedbush

Rohit Bhasin - Needham & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2022 Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sherry Aulin, CFO. Please go ahead.

Sherry Aulin

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on our call and webcast to discuss Xenon's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results. Joining me are Ian Mortimer, Xenon's President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Chris Kenney, Xenon's Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Chris Von Seggern, Xenon's Chief Commercial Officer.

Ian will open today's call with a summary of progress across our pipeline. Chris Kenny will provide an overview of our XEN1101 Phase 3 epilepsy program, as well as a brief summary of additional supporting X-TOLE data we released in December, and I will summarize our financial results, progress within our partnered programs, and our anticipated company milestone events. Chris Von Seggern will be available during our Q&A session to address questions about our commercialization strategies.

Please be advised that during this call, we will make a number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements regarding the timing of and potential results from clinical trials; the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, addressable market, regulatory success, and commercial potential of our and our partners' product candidates; the efficacy of our clinical trial designs; our ability to successfully develop and achieve milestones

