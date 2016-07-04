nrqemi/iStock via Getty Images

Here's the basic pitch

AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) has a very basic pitch to make. On 60 hectares of urban or vertical farming (both being synonyms for growing in a factory under lights, probably hydroponically) they can grow 45 million pounds of beefsteak tomatoes a year.

The agtech stock's initial indoor vertical farm in Kentucky planted its first crops in October 2020. Spanning 60 acres, it's one of the largest high-tech greenhouses in the world. AppHarvest plants and harvests beefsteak tomatoes at the facility, which can produce 45 million pounds of tomatoes each year.

OK, very interesting. Standard outdoor grown tomatoes (of the same varietal) will produce maybe 30 tonnes an acre. This equates to 300 tonnes an acre. Hey, great, 10x increase in output. Or, perhaps a 3 to 5 increase in standard polytunnel agriculture.

Which is great, of course it is But the crunch question becomes, well, what's the increase in costs? Do we get a less than 10x increase in costs to go with the increased yield?

Apparently not so far at least as AppHarvest has just had an emergency (-ish) fund raise because they were not sure that they still qualified as a going concern without one.

Note that this is not all the company does, the one factory. It is through the heart of the pitch that they're making about indoor farming.

It's the basic offering that gets me.

Elsewhere I've written about Kalera (KAL) , another urban/vertical farming stock. Which has also just had an emergency fund raise, that time only four months after arriving as a SPAC onto Nasdaq.

None of the other urban farming companies seem to be doing well. Fast Company tells us that they're all in fact falling over. So, well, what's the actual problem here? Why is no one -seemingly - managing to make this work?

The economics here

A standard and very sensible piece of economics is that you always optimise for your scarce resource. If labour is cheap and capital expensive (they're the same statement, if labour is cheap then capital is expensive relative to labour) then you hire lots of cheap labour to make your whatevers. On the other hand, if capital is cheap with respect to labour then you use lots of machines and very few humans.

Or, as can be observed, increase the minimum wage and McDonald's starts sprouting ordering screens. Sure, we could say that's nothing to do with the minimum wage, it's that computers have got cheaper. But in economic terms that's the same statement - capital has got cheaper relative to labour.

OK, so, now, farming. Does the US have a shortage of farmland? Not that anyone's really noted, no, it doesn't. Sure, there's all sorts of shouting from the usual enviro types that precious natural resources are being destroyed because folk build houses on flat land and so on but that's something that's happening at the margin of 0.1% of farmland a year. Or around that number.

Sure, people talk about water but again, water really is that thing that falls, free, from the skies. The actual reason for a shortage in certain places is that farmers get too much of it subsidised too much. Those guys in CA getting the stuff at $100 per acre foot and so on. That's not telling us that there's a shortage of cheap water to farm with, entirely the opposite.

So, this idea of farming indoors with unnatural light doesn't seem to be optimising for our scarce resources. Which would seem to be electricity and human labour. Not land and not water. But what is it that vertical farming optimises the use of? Land and water.

We just don't seem to be following the simple and base economic idea, optimise for the scarce resource.

I can see a way this will work

There are places where this idea would work very well. Certain Caribbean islands have no taxes other than import tariffs. They're also very short of fresh water. So nearly all food is imported and pays 200% and up import duties. If you could - say and imagine - distil water cheaply and use that efficiently to grow salad vegetables hydroponically then you might do very well indeed. But that's because you are indeed optimising for the local scarce resources - using less land seems a good idea to anyone who has ever looked at the price of a Caribbean house plot too.

There're even some folk out there who claim to be able to do that. Great. That doesn't fall foul of my economic argument here (they're not quoted, aren't investable, so I'll not give their name here).

Small island nations inside with high trade barriers and with little water and less fertile land? Sure, why not? But that vast land with purple plains and fruited mountains? What land shortage is it that we're willing to carry higher costs for?

This is why urban, vertical, farming doesn't work for me

Sure, I'm all for more efficient farming. I know about the Dutch greenhouses but then Holland is short of land too. Where I live (south of Portugal) we have vast systems of polytunnels doing much the same thing. Optimising the sunlight and warmth into growing salad vegetables for Northern Europe. Great, no problems with any of that.

Just as I've no problem with the citrus in Florida, the garlic in Gilroy and all the other specialisations of American agriculture. For they are indeed optimising for the scarce resource.

But sticking farms in a building when there are still 900 million acres of farmland out there in the US? And note that's farmland, not what could be used as it if we really tried. That's just not being optimising.

We might, just about, think that growing very fragile and expensive herds or garnishes might be able to support the urban costs. But beefsteak tomatoes? They were specifically bred to be able to withstand substantial transport distances and handling.

This is a point I've been making for some years now

At Forbes, at Forbes again, at a think tank. It's just one of these basic truths about investing. Optimise for the scarce resource.

The real reason for this is not some theoretical insistence that the world will be better that way. Although it will, the entirety of economics is about the allocation of scarce resources and we always want to allocate them to their highest valued use. But the reason we don't want to invest in people going the wrong way is that they will always be out competed by those doing it the right way.

Sure, America eats lots of beefsteak tomatoes. The people who make the best profit producing them will be the people who have the lowest production costs. If we decide we're going to use expensive land and labour while the other guy is going to use cheap land and free rainfall then, well, we've a problem. Because we have to be so many times more efficient than him in order to beat his production costs.

If we are that more efficient then happy days of course. But as it seems to be turning out these vertical farms aren't. So, they're not, not really, investable.

Why I'm wrong

Other than the usual reasons I'm wrong of course. Here it's that perhaps someone will come up with a hydroponic, or vertical, urban, farming method where the gained output is worth more than the extra costs.

My thought is that presently this is only true in very specific instances like those islands. It isn't true in, say, The Bronx, when there are those railroads leading to those 900 million acres out there.

I agree that I could be wrong. The thing is prices seem to agree with me. The premium gained by localism and higher output per acre just isn't making up for the higher costs of localism and indoor farming. Oh Well.

The basic AppHarvest Story

So, let's just think about that one factor. Which can produce 45 million lbs of tomatoes a year. Beefsteaks sell, wholesale, around 45 cents a lb. So, gross revenue from that 60 acre building tops out at $20 million a year.

The AppHarvest claim has to be that the building, plus the grow lights (a very large portion of the cost) costs less than $20 million a year.

OK. But does it? That's the whole and entire point here. And there's no evidence as yet that it does.

True, we can change the income by changing the crop to something higher valued. Perhaps there's some other vegetable or plant which does that and also has the production gains from being inside.

Or, maybe, all those costs of being outside change. Sunshine declines (no, don't laugh, it does happen, it's called "weather") or there's a plague of locusts or fertiliser prices soar. Or, indoors of course maybe electricity prices do.

Which is the other reason I could be wrong. That the current price set up changes so as to change the net impact of all the different prices.

The investor view

The real point of this is to insist that basic economics matters. Yes, it's entirely possible to get caught up in waves of worries about this and that other resource. Farmland is all being washed into the Mississippi say. Or California's about to run out of water. Or the emissions from transporting food are cooking the plant. Well, maybe all those are true.

But if we're investing we need those to turn up in prices. Which they aren't. Even, maybe they should be but they aren't. So, investments based upon those things that aren't in prices aren't going to work.

It's absolutely fine to invest in research, development even, on the grounds that that's what you want to do. But money making? Nope, that's got to be run on prices out there in the marketplace.

Here the example is that urban/vertical farming just doesn't work simply because there's too much farmland out there, transport's too cheap. But that lesson applies everywhere.

If someone's not optimising for the scarce resource then that's not an investment.

For current shareholders it's difficult of course. Anyone who bought in at old prices has already seen the capital destruction. It may well be thought better to simply wait and see rather than crystalise those losses. But as I'm not suggesting that people should buy in at this price to so wait and see then perhaps that isn't correct. That they've had to have an emergency fundraise just doesn't, without some marked change in prospects, suggest great things for the future.

Most of this is about why I think urban/vertical farming just isn't a sensible sector. The specific position of AppHarvest is that I - in my opinion - think it's a dog that's not going to recover. But whether folk want to wait and see is fine, there will undoubtedly be some rallies and falls over time.