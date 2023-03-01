Prostock-Studio

Thesis

I am an electromechanical engineer with a background in energy production, transmission, and conversion. I have been bullish on the long term prospects of Hydrogen as a fuel for over 20 years. This is an industry I regularly check in on, hoping that it will find its footing. As is, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been developing practical applications for fuel cells for over two decades and their products work.

I am assigning a recommendation of Hold for Plug Power stock because although I am optimistic about the long term outlook for both this company and the industry as a whole, it does not yet have healthy financials. I believe it will soon, but it's simply still too early to invest into.

Company Background

Plug Power Inc. is a company that specializes in the development and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems for use in various applications. The company was founded in 1997 in Clifton Park, New York. Initially, Plug Power focused on the development of fuel cells for forklifts and other material handling equipment used in warehouses and distribution centers. In 1999, the company signed a joint development agreement with General Electric to develop fuel cell systems for residential and commercial power generation.

However, the company faced numerous challenges in the early 2000s, including technical difficulties with its fuel cell technology and a lack of demand for its products. In 2008, Plug Power began a strategic shift towards the development of fuel cell systems for the stationary power market, focusing on backup power and distributed generation applications.

In recent years, Plug Power has experienced significant growth and has become a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell solutions for a variety of industries, including material handling, stationary power, and transportation. The company has formed strategic partnerships with several major corporations, including Amazon, Walmart, and BMW, and has expanded its operations globally. In 2021, Plug Power announced a joint venture with Renault to develop hydrogen fuel cell vans for European markets.

Plug Power primarily manufactures proton exchange membrane fuel cells. These fuel cells use hydrogen as their primary fuel source, which is converted into electricity through a chemical reaction with oxygen from the air. The byproduct of this reaction is water, making PEM fuel cells a clean and efficient energy source.

Why Hydrogen?

One of the most significant advantages of hydrogen fuel is that it produces no emissions when burned, making it a zero-emission energy source. Hydrogen also has a high energy content per unit of weight, which makes it a good candidate for use in transportation. It can be produced from a variety of sources including renewable sources such as wind and solar power, as well as from non-renewable sources such as natural gas.

As much as its energy density is fantastic, the cost and efficiency of storing and shipping hydrogen is not. Because it is the smallest element on the periodic table, it will leak through solid objects. From a material science perspective, creating a barrier it won't slowly permeate through is shockingly difficult. It is highly flammable so storing and transporting large amounts of it also causes safety concerns.

Long Term Trends

The global hydrogen generation market was valued at USD 129.85 B in 2021 and is projected to have a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. While most of the companies I look at are in industries that are currently projected to grow dramatically over the next decade, this is not one of them. The barrier to a quick widespread adoption of a Hydrogen infrastructure has always been a lack of demand and trying to store and ship large amounts of it.

The cost of competing energy sources will determine how much collective effort and funding we put into making a Hydrogen infrastructure a reality. So the big questions here have not to do with can we do it, because we clearly can; but more to do with how quickly do we want to build a Hydrogen infrastructure, and how much of our total energy needs do we want hydrogen to provide.

I don't believe it will supplant fossil fuels, but it will supplement them. As oil becomes scarce, we will be able to switch to vehicles that are powered by other fuels. A significant uptick in aggregate effort is being put into Hydrogen because of the Inflation Reduction Act and the fact that multiple auto manufacturers have pledged to start building Hydrogen powered fleets. Variations of this same technology also work with Methanol, Methane, and a variety of other fuel types. If those end up being cheaper or easier to manage than Hydrogen, that version of the technology might see widespread adoption. The different fuels all require specific materials for what the membranes are made out of, so as our understanding of material science progresses, we can expect fuel cells for existing fuel types to get cheaper, and for additional fuels to become available.

Plug Power Inc. Annual Revenue (Blake Downer)

Financials

As of the Q4 2022, Plug Power had $690.6M in Cash and Equivalents and was losing $223.4M per quarter. At that burn rate, this gives them enough cash on hand for about 3 more quarters of operations. The last four quarters have seen cost increases. Net income, although relatively flat, is negative. This company still has ways to go before it's going to start posting positive net income.

Plug Power Inc. Quarterly Revenue (Blake Downer)

Valuation

As of March 1st, 2023, Plug Power currently has a market capitalization of $8.67B and trades for $14.21 a share. It has a trailing PS ratio of 13.37, and a forward PS ratio of 11.47. In early 2023, growth stocks have been hit hard by the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation, yet this company, which is not yet profitable, still trades at a P/S ratio above 10.

It's essential to note that the stock market is forward-looking, and many people have a long-term horizon for their investments. Enough investors believe in this company's future potential that despite losing $170M in Q3, and then another $223.4M in Q4, the company is trading 104% above its Book Value. This bullish sentiment is an indicator that the company is likely to trade at an unusually high P/E ratio once it shows net revenue.

PLUG Valuations (Seeking Alpha) PLUG Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

If this company continues outspending their revenue and doesn't receive a large influx of cash from outside interest, they will eventually have to dilute shareholders to cover operating expenses. While they are still well away from that particular death spiral, it is a possibility.

Catalysts

This company recently opened a manufacturing facility in upstate New York. Its construction represents an investment the company made into future revenues. It remains to be seen how much of an impact this will have on short term revenue and net income, but over the long term, the more of the facilities the company opens, the better positioned it will be to meet future demand.

The passing of the Inflation Reduction Act has given the entire hydrogen industry a major boon. Over the next few years we are going to begin to see the adoption of a hydrogen infrastructure. The onset of this will create additional demand. Plug Power will see its revenue rise with this demand, the only question I have has to do with the cost of revenue. While I can't be sure if they will be able to get their costs down, manufacturers should gain pricing power as demand increases. Enough of an increase in demand and this company could become net income positive without lowering costs.

The rate of demand increase is going to be tied to the availability and popularity of the hydrogen based fleet of vehicles that several auto manufacturers have begun developing and producing. As these cars enter the market, they are going to begin to create an ever escalating demand curve and Plug Power is one of the few companies already well positioned to meet that demand.

Conclusion

Fuel Cells were first invented almost 200 years ago, and are still an emerging industry. And no, this isn't like fusion where our understanding and capabilities have been holding us back. This was always just a matter of material science and we jumped that hurdle with the discovery of Nafion in the late 1960's. Since then, the problem has been in a combination of lack of demand and storage; and the demand problem looks like it's going away. Our methods for storing the gas will develop rapidly over the next few years as we are now finally incentivized to mitigate that problem.

The company has a solid technology and knows how to make products that work. As soon as they can either get their cost of revenue under control, or demand allows them to increase prices, their financial position will improve.

What Is My Plan With Plug Power?

Along with several other companies in the hydrogen generation sector, I will continue watching Plug Power. As soon as they start posting either net profits or positive Adjusted EBITDA with growing revenues, I will invest into them. I am hoping that for Plug Power, that means sometime in the next year.