Mastercard: Long-Term Rockstar With Short-Term Headwinds

Mar. 01, 2023 11:42 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
92 Followers

Summary

  • Mastercard is an operating margins champion, delivering stellar top-line growth with a strong tailwind represented by a secular shift to electronic payments.
  • I consider current valuation fair since multiples are below the company's historical averages but I do not see that possible recession priced in.
  • The company is well-positioned to continue to benefit from favorable secular trend, but short-term challenges in the macroenvironment might undermine the stock price.
Mastercard Credit Card

jbk_photography

Investment thesis

I like Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) long-term stellar financial performance and the company's management's striving toward innovation and expansion of shareholder value, but in the short term there is very much uncertainty regarding developed economies' Central Banks' further interest rates tightening

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
92 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.