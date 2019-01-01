Robert Way

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been rebranded and went through several stages of ownership over the past few years. As the COVID-19 pandemic made most travel obsolete for the better part of the past 2 years, Trip.com was not spared, with revenues being cut nearly in half from 2019 as they've struggled to regain their footing in an industry without much growth to speak of.

The industry and the company face some tough near and long term challenges but Trip.com has positioned itself to, potentially, overperform peers and the broader market through cost cutting initiatives (not expenses, but pricing cuts for consumers). This will allow them to capture more market share and return to the days of their former glory, both sales and net income wise.

As they remain in a healthy financial position and cut down on expenses and long term debt, I have turned bullish on the company's long term prospects.

Let's dive into it.

Industry and Company Headwinds Remain

During the COVID-19 pandemic closures and lockdowns, travel was restricted across the globe, causing a massive blow to the industry overall. Both leisure and business travel were grinded to a halt and it's been recovering slowly since.

When some of the pandemic-era restrictions were being lifted, it took a while before things started getting back to normal and most airlines, hotels and third-party booking companies are just now getting back to sales and profits they were seeing before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

While leisure travel has mostly rebounded to pre-pandemic era, business travel has remained a little soft as a lot of positions have moved to being remote through operations like Zoom Video (ZM) as well as the video platform replacing some of the low-priority, in-person meetings which were common. This has meant that while leisure travel is doing better, there are still some hurdles for smaller businesses which pinch pennies traveling for the return to growth in the industry and the company.

For Trip.com, revenues have not yet rebounded, but are expected to over the next year or so. In 2019, the company reported over $5.1 billion in revenues, which then fell to $2.8 billion in 2020 as the pandemic closures hit. Revenues then rose a bit to $3.15 billion in 2021 and we're awaiting final quarter reporting for their 2022 numbers but a lackluster June report due to China closures have dampened the annual figures.

The company has done a fair bit to better position themselves while in the pandemic era, which helped save costs and put them in a good place as travel, both business and leisure, rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

Positioned For Success In Years To Come

The company has done several things to assure they are best positioned to take advantage of the return to growth in the travel industry.

Organic Customer Retention

If you use travel companies which aggregate flights or hotels from the various search engines, Trip.com is consistently at the top of the list. They do this by lowering prices for these trips to attract new customers. While companies like Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE) have a solid base of customers, they have relatively high fees which adds a premium to flight and hotel costs.

This will, I believe, allow the company to take advantage of a surge of people who are looking to get out and travel more after being cooped up for nearly two years but don't have a lot of funds to do so. This will allow the company to not rely so heavily on bookings in the Asia-Pacific region but expand globally.

The company also has one of the best loyalty programs with their 'Trip Coins'. The main difference is that they let you use these coins for flights as well, not only hotels where their fees are higher, a practice by most other loyalty plans. This will, I believe, aid customer retention for those who value loyalty plans.

Data & Efficiency Cost Savings

The company is also utilizing smarter operating systems to more effectively find those flights and hotel stays at lower price points. Based on a weeks-long research I've done, Trip.com has a substantially larger offering of airlines (low cost mostly) and hotels than traditional sites like Expedia have.

While low-budget airlines have emerged as a real alternative for so many, it's hard to see why companies like Expedia would exclude so many of them, but Trip.com is likely to take advantage of this. They also have a much wider selection of hostels and other low-budget accommodations globally, which will also aid customer retention for those not exclusively booking with brands.

Low cost airlines and accommodations allow for a slightly higher fee structure without compromising pricing and it's evident in the company's numbers. In the most recent quarter, for example, the company reported revenues which were higher by 16.9% compared to the same period last year, but their cost of revenues were down by almost 6% for the same period.

Operating Expenses Also Heading Down

After having different owners every few years, management has been streamlining operational efficiency and it's been showing up in recent quarterly results.

Over the last reporting quarter, the company recorded a 16.9% increase in revenues but a 1% decrease in operating expenses, with small cuts to SG&A (selling, general and administrative) and R&D (research & development) expenses.

In the March quarter of last year, the company reported a roughly 3.4% increase in revenues while its operating expenses decreased by around 9%. (Note: the quarter sandwiched between those 2 had an odd revenue drop driven by Chinese stay-at-home restrictions and general seasonal headwinds).

Debt Handling Is A Positive

In the last few years, the company did a good job handling the mix between the debt they hold and the interest they pay on it and the cash they hold and the interest they earn from that.

There were a few years there where the company was paying $15 million to $45 million in interest expense, but in the last twelve months, have a net interest income of over $125 million. This is quite a big deal, given that the company made, in 2019 at its peak, about $1 billion in net income.

The company had almost $5 billion in long term debt back in 2017 and they've paid that down to around $2.45 billion as of their latest report. All the while, the company holds roughly $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents, over $4 billion in short term investments and just over $6 billion in long term investments.

While interest rates potentially head down, the company will be raking in some cash from their investments to the tune of ~10% of total cash, which will give them more flexibility with their expansion and customer retention potential.

Expectations Mean A Conservative Valuation

As lockdowns in China get lifted, revenues are projected to rebound quite quickly. Currently, this is what analysts project for the next 3 years when it comes to sales:

2022 2023 2024 Sales $2.9 billion $4.3 billion $5.6 billion Growth -9.03% +50.3% +30.5% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha Aggregator - TCOM Analyst Projections)

However, with the company's cost cutting measures, net income is projected to grow at a faster rate and rebound back to where the company's profitability was before the pandemic closures took place. Here are those projections:

2022 2023 2024 EPS $0.14 $1.04 $1.67 Growth -57.6% +638% +61.0% Click to enlarge

These growth rates are quite higher than peers like Expedia and Booking, which lead me to believe that not only is Trip.com better positioned for future growth but also that the company is likely a bit undervalued relative to peers.

Thesis: Bullish As Growth Efforts Pay Off

In the coming 3 years, Booking is projected to grow EPS by 29%, 22% and 14%, respectively. Their averages price to earnings ratio is about 17x forward earnings.

Trip.com's averages price to earnings multiple is about 30x, while they're expected to grow earnings per share at more than double the rate of Booking. This doesn't mean I believe it's worth twice its value but it is somewhere in between.

Not only is Trip.com potentially undervalued by 10% to 25%, based on peer comparison, but they also have a better growth trajectory moving forward due to their aggressive cost cutting and better marketing to get new customers in the door. They then have loyalty programs to keep them there, which are some of the best in the industry.

Based on these factors, I believe that Trip.com is the best positioned travel play heading into 2023 and 2024 and I have turned bullish on the company's long term prospects.

I will be opening a position throughout the coming week.