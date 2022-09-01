porcorex

Welcome to the February edition of my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks!

In this series, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment. Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet of dividend growth [DG] stocks with dividend increase streaks of five or more years.

This month I screened for high-yielding, discounted stocks with 5-year dividend growth rates of at least 7%. Stocks with forward yields above 4% and exceeding their 5-year average yields qualified. 60 Dividend Radar stocks passed all my screens.

I sorted these stocks in descending order by quality score and used tie-breaking metrics to establish a ranking. I'm presenting the ten top-ranked stocks for your consideration.

Quality Assessment

I now use a variation of DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. It employs six quality indicators from independent sources and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator for a maximum of 30 points.

The following table shows how I assign quality points per quality indicator:

With six quality indicators and up to five points available per indicator, the maximum quality score is 30 points (instead of 25 for DVK Quality Snapshots). Here's how my quality points map to ratings and grades.

Screening and Ranking

The latest Dividend Radar (dated February 24, 2023) contains 738 stocks. Of these, 129 stocks yield at least 4%, 481 stocks have 5-year dividend growth rates above 7%, and 508 stocks have forward yields that exceed their 5-year average yield. When combining this month's screens, 60 Dividend Radar stocks pass.

I ranked the sixty candidates by sorting them in descending order of quality score, breaking with the following factors, where necessary:

Dividend Safety Scores

Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

Breaking ties with Dividend Yield is quite rare.

The 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for February

Here are this month's ten top-ranked DG stocks in rank order:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for February 2023

The three stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

The following company descriptions are my summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

TD provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers its products and services under TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. TD was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

2. T. Rowe Price (TROW)

Founded in 1937, TROW is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios and through variable annuity life insurance plans. TROW is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

3. Evergy (EVRG)

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, EVRG supplies electricity through two operating subsidiaries, Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and Westar Energy. The company owns, operates, and maintains generation capacity and distribution lines and serves customers in Kansas and Missouri. EVRG was incorporated in 2017 by combining KCP&L and Westar Energy.

4. Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Founded in 1817 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, BMO provides diversified financial services in North America. The company provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. As of October 31, 2022, BMO operated approximately 1,300 bank branches and 4,700 automated banking machines, as well as online and mobile digital banking platforms.

5. Enbridge (ENB)

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, ENB is an energy transportation and distribution company with operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids pipeline system. ENB owns and operates Canada's largest natural gas distribution company.

6. Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

CCI owns, operates, and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology, and wireless service.

7. U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Minneapolis-based USB is a financial services holding company that provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, businesses, and institutions in the United States. Its services are available through a network of over 3,000 banking offices and about 5,000 ATMs. USB was founded in 1863.

8. Sun Life Financial (SLF)

SLF provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides investment counseling, portfolio management, and other financial services. SLF was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

9. Franklin Resources (BEN)

BEN is a global investment management company operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional, and high-net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. BEN was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California, with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

10. TC Energy (TRP)

TRP operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. TRP was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Please note that the top ten DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and fair value estimates:

Yrs : years of consecutive dividend increases

Qual : Quality score out of 30

Fwd Yield : forward dividend yield for a recent share Price

5-Avg Yield : 5-year average dividend yield

5-DGR : 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend

5-YOC : the projected yield on cost after five years of investment

C# : Chowder Number, a popular metric for screening dividend growth stocks

5-TTR : 5-year compound trailing total returns

VL PS : Value Line Price Stability

VL FS : Value Line Financial Strength ratings

MS EM : Morningstar Economic Moat

SP CR : S&P Global Credit Ratings

SS DS : Simply Safe Dividends Dividend Safety Scores

PI DG : Portfolio Insight Dividend Quality Grades

Buy Below : my risk-adjusted buy-below price (see below)

–Disc +Prem : discount or premium of the recent share Price to my Buy Below price

My risk-adjusted Buy Below prices allow premium valuations for the highest-quality stocks but require discounted valuations for lower-quality stocks:

Created by the author

My Buy Below prices recognize that the highest-quality stocks rarely trade at discounted valuations. As a dividend growth investor with a long-term investment horizon, I'm more interested in owning quality stocks than getting a bargain on lower-quality stocks.

I use a survey approach to estimate fair value [FV], collecting fair value estimates and price targets from several online sources such as Morningstar, Finbox, and Portfolio Insight. Additionally, I estimate fair value using each stock's five-year average dividend yield. With up to 11 estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my FV estimate.

Commentary

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

From a price-performance perspective, the portfolio would have underperformed the S&P 500 (as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)) over the last five years, returning 8% versus SPY's 46%.

The two Energy Sector stocks, ENB and TRP, have the highest yields of 7.04% and 6.43%, respectively.

TROW and USB have the highest 5-year dividend growth rates of 17.3% and 10.1%, respectively. TROW and USB also happen to offer the largest discounts to my Buy Below prices: 21% and 17%.

I'm not really looking to add new positions to my DivGro portfolio right now, so I'm not interested in any of this month's stocks.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked a selection of Dividend Radar stocks using a variation of DVK Quality Snapshots, which substitutes Value Line's Price Stability for Safety Rank and adds Portfolio Insight's Dividend Quality Grade.

This month's screens isolated high-yielding discounted stocks with 5-year dividend growth rates of at least 7%. Stocks with forward yields above 4% and exceeding their 5-year average yields qualified.

I own three of the ten top-ranked stocks this month, TD, TROW, and ENB.

ENB and TRP should look interesting to income investors, as should TROW and USB, due to their attractive discounts.

As always, I encourage readers to do their due diligence before buying any stocks I cover.