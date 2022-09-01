10 Dividend Growth Stocks - February 2023

Summary

  • In this series, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment.
  • This month, I screened for high-yielding, discounted stocks with 5-year dividend growth rates of at least 7%. Stocks with forward yields above 4% and exceeding their 5-year average yields qualified.
  • I ranked the stocks by quality score, using tie-breaking metrics where necessary.
  • Of 738 Dividend Radar stocks, 60 passed all of this month's screens.

Gold Stars with TOP 10 Word on Trophy - Chalkboard Background - 3D Rendering

porcorex

Welcome to the February edition of my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks!

In this series, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment.

A table showing how points are assigned per quality indicator

Created by the author

A table showing how quality points map to ratings and grades

Created by the author

Key metrics and fair value estimates of ten top-ranked DG stocks for February.

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet.

Table indicating how I determine risk-adjusted Buy Below prices

Created by the author

A comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks.

Finbox.com

This article was written by

FerdiS profile picture
FerdiS
26.8K Followers
FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning nearly 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. His DivGro blog hosts more than 1,000 posts and a live, public spreadsheet with full details of his DivGro portfolio, allowing readers to follow along in his investment journey. FerdiS is collaborating with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. Together, we maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks, on a weekly basis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, TROW, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

