CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.9K Followers

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Warmington - Vice President, Investor Relations

Githesh Ramamurthy - Chairman and CEO

Brian Herb - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Arvind Ramnani - Piper Sandler

David Kelley - Jefferies

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to CCC Intelligence Solutions Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Vice President, Investor Relations, Bill Warmington. Please go ahead.

Bill Warmington

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us today to review CCC’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results, which we announced in the press release issued following the close of the market today. Joining me on the call are Githesh Ramamurthy, CCC’s Chairman and CEO; and Brian Herb, CCC’s CFO.

The forward-looking statements we make today about the company’s results and plans are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and the implementation of the company’s plans to vary materially. These risks are discussed in the earnings releases available on our Investor Relations website and under the heading Risk Factors in our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K filed today with the SEC.

Further, these comments and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted today by CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Incorporated. Any recording or retransmission or reproduction or other use of the same for profit or otherwise without prior consent of CCC is prohibited in a violation of the United States copyright and other laws. Additionally, while we have approved the publishing of a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.