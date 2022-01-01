photosvit

While Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) faces some macro headwinds and its LiveWire (LVWR) business is a bit of a drag, the company has been doing a lot of good things to turnaround the business. I’d scoop up shares of this iconic brand on a pullback.

Company Profile

HOG designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles under its namesake brand, as well as the all-electric motorcycle brand Livewire. The company operates in 3 segments.

Its Harley-Davidson Motor Company, or HDMC, segment is home to its iconic motorcycle brand. The company’s LiveWire segment sells all-electric motorcycles under the LiveWire brand. HOG partially spun off LiveWire when it merged its subsidiary with a SPAC in the fall of 2022 and took it public. HOG owned 89.4% of LVWR after the closing of the transaction. The IPO helps separate out the value of its two core businesses.

Finally, the company also has a Financial Services Segment (HDFS), which finances and services loans for the purchase of Harley-Davidson and LiveWire motorcycles, predominantly in North America.

Opportunities

International expansion is an opportunity for HOG. The company has strong market share in the U.S., but much less in international markets. For example, its European market share is only 6%, so it has plenty of room to expand and grow its share in this market.

The company is focused on profitable growth in both Europe and Latin America, something which hasn't always been the case. Now it's trying to be more prudent in its international growth. As an example of this, HOG noted that LATAM became profitable for the first time since becoming a standalone reportable region in Q4. It will also introduce its LiveWire brand to European markets this year.

HOG is also looking to more aggressively expand in Asia. The company said Japan has become its second largest market. Meanwhile, China had its highest volumes ever in Q4.

Continuing to focus on unit profitability is another important area for HOG. After offering too many models, the company has pruned the number of models it offers, and instead has looked to selectively expand and redefine its model offerings based on its market strengths. At the same time, it has reduced incentives, raised prices, and improved upon cost productivity. This has helped it return to ~$3,500 unit profitability, a number I hadn’t seen since 2014.

Company Presentation

Discussing its strategy on its Q4 earnings call, CEO Jochen Zeitz said:

“We are committed to expanding where we have the right product to win and where the profit profile is right. Delivering [new-to-sport] riders as part of our objective to attract new customers to the brand in addition to expanding the garage of our existing riders. With this in mind, in April, we started a new chapter in Harley-Davidson sports history with the launch of Nightstar. Building on the 65-year legacy of Sportster, we wanted to push both, our performance and design capabilities, while ensuring the bike was an entry point to Harley-Davidson motorcycling and our brand.”

Growing the LiveWire brand and turning it profitable is another opportunity. The segment is small, with the brand selling a little less than 600 units in 2022. HOG expects sales of between 750-2,000 LiveWire motorcycles next year, with the segment's operating loss growing to between - $115 to $125 million versus a loss of -$85 million in 2022. Manufacturing vehicles is obviously a capital intensive business with a lot of fixed costs, so as the company is able to produce more units and gain scale, the segment profitability will improve.

Company Presentation

Reducing supply chain costs is another goal of the company. It lowered them $50 million in 2022, and is aiming for another $140 million reduction in 2023. Management said it is focused on projects to increase production efficiency and eliminate complexity and waste.

Risks

The macro backdrop is a big risk for HOG. Motorcycles are often considered expensive toys and could be an area consumers cut back on when the economy weakens. In addition, higher interest rates are expected to negatively impact HOG’s financial service segment. Increased interest rates will raise its borrowing costs, and the company is also expecting an increase in loan losses.

And while LiveWire is an opportunity, there is also the risk that the electric motorcycle business never generates enough interest to turn a profit. Rival Ducati has said it believes synthetic fuels could be a better alternative than electric models for motorcycles, and has been reluctant to enter the market.

Meanwhile, when the Inflation Reduction Act went into effect, the tax credit for EV motorcycles expired and were not replaced. At the end of January, Zero Motorcycles announced its own incentives on 2022 models, which could be an indication that its EV motorcycles were not selling that well.

Valuation

Based on the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $1.07 billion, HOG stock trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 12x. Based on the 2024 EBITDA estimate of $1.15 billion, it trades at about 11x.

HOG’s 90% stake in LVWR is worth about $1.3 billion at current prices. Strip out LVWR and its losses, and the core business trades about 9.7x 2023 EV/EBITDA.

Historically, the stock trades around a 11-15x EV/EBITDA multiple.

HOG Historical EV/EBITDA (FinBox)

On a PE basis, HOG trades at 10x the 2023 EPS consensus of $4.67.

The company is projected to see a decline in revenue of -10% in 2023, followed by a return to growth of 5% in 2024.

Conclusion

HOG has been doing some good things to help turn around its business, and get its profits per unit back up. It’s strategically taking out costs, increasing productivity, and focusing on its strongest market segments. This has led unit economics to be the best they've been since 2014. Meanwhile, it’s smartly looking to grow internationally with a focus on profitable growth, and not just growth at any cost.

The electric motorcycle industry is a potential opportunity, but also a risk. Thus its move to IPO the unit and showcase its value seems smart. The core business is now trading at under 10x EBITDA, which is attractive based on historical standards.

While the company does face some headwinds given the economy and higher interest rates, investors can get an iconic brand at an attractive price. That said, I’d been even more interested in the name at $40, which would value the core business at about 9x.