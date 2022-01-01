Iryna Drozd

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is down some 65% since my coverage in May after it failed to win approval for neuroblastoma therapy I-omburtamab. The molecule Omblastys (omburtamab) was granted a priority review by the FDA to get approval to treat children with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. The company also planned an advisory committee meeting in October. However, in their briefing docs, the FDA questioned the molecule’s efficacy, and this brought down the stock. Not only so, this also led to a negative vote at the adcomm, and eventual rejection by the FDA.

What exactly did the briefing docs say?

According to Seeking Alpha news:

Y-mAbs (YMAB') submitted data from just a single center, single arm trial for its BLA. FDA researchers said that the external control population is inappropriate as a comparator due to substantial differences between the study and control populations. They noted that multimodality treatment in the treatment arm was more intensive than in the control population, which was based on data from a childhood cancer registry. Second, the FDA conducted additional analyses to examine bias and results found that differences in survival cannot be reliably attributed to omburtamab. Finally, the application does not include reliable response rate data to provide supportive evidence of the treatment effect of omburtamab. The agency added that objective response rate data was not collected in the trial.

These objections are self-explanatory. The FDA says that the company, basically, conducted a poorly designed, poorly planned trial which failed to provide adequate survival and response rate data. As the agency scientists wrote:

The complex review issues described above result in a large degree of uncertainty regarding whether the observed differences in overall survival between the single-arm Study 03-133 and external control populations are due to I-omburtamab or whether they are due to differences in other anticancer treatments, supportive care regimens, unknown differences between the two populations, or a combination of these factors.

The advisory committee voted unanimously against approval, voting 16-0 on efficacy. The stock tanked. On Dec 2, the FDA finally issued a CRL. They are also slashing other programs like the GD2-GD3 vaccine in phase 2 trials for neuroectoderm-derived tumors, and the CD33 bispecific antibody in phase 1 trials for pediatric acute myeloid leukemia. A pipeline program that is still left is GD2-SADA, in a phase 1 trial for small cell lung cancer, malignant melanoma and sarcoma.

Interestingly, YMAB has another molecule called naxitamab which is already approved in neuroblastoma. The exact indication is Relapsed/Refractory High-Risk Neuroblastoma (Pediatric/Adult), while for omburtamab it was CNS/Leptomeningeal Metastases from Neuroblastoma (Pediatric). Recently, in a phase 2 trial of patients with chemoresistant high-risk neuroblastoma, this molecule met its primary endpoint of objective response rate. The molecule is also approved in China and Europe. The company expects that, with a potential label expansion in Osteosarcoma and adult indications, naxitamab could reach up to $400mn in US sales. It was approved in 2020, and brought in $32.9 million in that year, and last year expected to show revenue of between $45 million and $50 million in 2022.

Y-mAbs has had a difficult past with omburtamab and with the company itself. Two years ago, it received a refusal to file letter from the FDA for its application, and in April, its CEO abruptly left the company. Founder and interim CEO Thomas Gad has a personal stake in the clinical success of the company because of the following:

Pediatric cancer has been a central focus for Y-mAbs founder Thomas Gad, whose daughter was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma at age 2. She was treated with a version of Danyelza at the time, but later relapsed and began taking omburtamab about 13 years ago.

Thus, it makes some sense for the company to run an open label, single arm trial like it did for omburtamab, however, now it will require to run a full scale trial to get approval. Given the founder’s history with the disease in his family, they may well run such a trial. Given how Mr. Gad’s daughter has survived on omburtamab for 14 years, he has enough anecdotal evidence to believe in the efficacy of the molecule. This is more true because she progressed on danyelza, which is already approved, but she had better results on omburtamab, which is not. Omburtamab and naxitamab are both licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering, which developed them originally.

Financials

YMAB has a market cap of $165mn and a cash balance of $114mn. The company undertook a 35% restructuring effort which will reduce operating expenses by 28% -or $115mn-$120mn. Cash burn for the year is expected to be $55mn. Thus, their cash position is not exactly strong.

Valuation

YMAB is making some money from its single approved drug. In 2022, the figure would be around $50mn. For a $165mn market cap company, that is a decent amount of revenue. However, omburtamab is its key molecule, and until the situation clears with omburtamab, the company's market cap will not reflect its proper potential.

Risks

If omburtamab fails, naxitamab's revenue stream will not do YMAB much good. Given the anecdotal history of omburtamab, I have hopes it will not fail a properly designed trial. However the company needs to be able to find funds to run such a trial.

Bottom line

Considering this history, this is not a molecule the CEO is going to give up on easily is my considered opinion. Meanwhile, naxitamab will bring in a decent revenue stream. While I have no plans to invest in YMAB right now, I will wait for developments on the omburtamab trial front, if they do decide to proceed with one.