West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is a leading company that specializes in designing and manufacturing drug delivery and packaging systems worldwide. With over 100 years of existence in the market, WST continues to provide innovative solutions and execute their capacity expansion plan, now operating more than 25 facilities worldwide. However, slowing margin and declining volume mix put pressure on WST’s profitability. Although management provided a better outlook on its margin performance, as they now focus on their high-value products, headwinds from declining volume mix and foreign currency put WST’s short-term at risk.

Company Overview

It has been a while since management provided unfavorable outlook due to tougher comparative figures boosted by the pandemic. FY’22 is no different, as the management provided a disappointing top line outlook and earnings per share which will be discussed later on in this article. WST operates under two operating segments; Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. It ended FY'22 with a surprising total revenue growth of 1.95% (YoY) growth amounting to $2,886.9 million.

Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment continues to affect the company, with a slowing top line amounting to $480.4 million, down from $514.7 million recorded in FY’21 and down from $498.6 million. According to the management, this is only transitionary and mainly due to slowing volume mix. However, it is possible that this trend could be an early sign of a tightening competitive environment. In fact, experts have given a positive outlook on demand in the growing healthcare contract manufacturing industry, which is contrary to its performance.

On the other hand, its Proprietary Products segment showed continued growth on a full-year basis and remains the main revenue contributor of the company. However, on a quarterly basis, it only reached $584.8 million, down from $609.3 million recorded in Q4’21. According to the management, this is also transitionary and mainly due to Covid-19 related revenue, in fact, management sees a non-material Covid-19 revenue in FY’23 amounting to $85 million.

The management has provided an outlook for total revenue for FY'23, which is expected to be in the range of $2.935 billion to $2.96 billion, or a 2% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. This is quite disappointing, especially considering their three FDA approved products and partnership with Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), as quoted below.

We continue to broaden insights with our expertise through our webinars, published articles and technical presentations. We partnered with Corning to build a next-generation leading elastomer-glass system. We launched Daikyo CZ 2.25 ml insert needle syringe to support the biologics market and secured 3 additional FDA-approved drugs using our SmartDose technology as we continue to bring additional value to our customers. Source: Q4’22 Earnings Call Transcript

WST: Slowing consolidated gross margin (Source: Investor Presentation)

This slowing gross margin, as shown in the image above, makes the company unattractive, especially considering its slowing earnings per share outlook of $7.25 to $7.40 in FY’23, down from its $8.58 recorded this FY’22.

Near Its Logical Resistance

WST: Weekly Chart (Source: Author’s TradingView Account)

After a solid rally from the lows in October, WST has reached its psychological resistance, as shown in the chart above. This implies that prices might be rejected at these levels, leading to a potential pullback. As a result, we may see a lower swing high in this area. A break of its 50-day simple moving average will act as a bearish confluence. Looking at the two swing points around the $349 resistance and $205 support, WST does not provide a favorable risk/reward ratio as of this writing. Looking at its MACD indicator, it appears to be bullish. However, today's price weakness may alter this sentiment in the following trading weeks.

Valuation

Despite the positive catalyst mentioned earlier, WST is trading at a premium valuation. In fact, WST got an F grade on its valuation grade. Today, WST trades at a trailing (Non-GAAP) P/E of 36.52x and a forward P/E of 41.93x, which is a bit lower compared to its 5-year average of 47.72x. This alone suggests West Pharmaceutical is currently unattractive and provides no margin of safety.

Additionally, WST trades at a higher forward EV/EBITDA of 27.20x than its trailing EV/EBITDA of 25.58x suggesting the same premium sentiment.

This slowing profitability snowballed to its slowing cash flow, which is shown in its forward P/CF of 33.72x higher than its trailing P/CF of 32.05x.

Additionally, looking at its forward dividend yield of 0.24% in today’s price makes this stock unattractive as well.

Final Key Takeaway

As I mentioned earlier, the management expects a slower Covid-19 related revenue in FY’23 as they switch focus to its non-Covid HVP. In this way, management expects a potential improvement on their operating environment as quoted below.

2023 will represent a transition year for our margin profile as we see a headwind from COVID-19 HVPs. That said, our expected margins for this year are significantly above pre-pandemic 2019 levels. This underscores the strength of our financial construct with annual margin expansion of 100 basis points or more per year. Source: Q4’22 Earnings Call Transcript

In fact, on top of today's inflationary pressures, factors such as higher labor costs and rent expenses due to their capacity expansion plan are affecting its slowing operating margin outlook, which is projected to be around 23% to 24% in FY'23. This will result in a continued declining trend compared to the 26.4% recorded in FY'22 and 27.08% in FY'21.

On the other hand, WST ended FY’22 with an improving balance sheet as shown in its improving current ratio of 3.70x and debt to equity ratio of 0.12x. Additionally, the company has $1 billion share buyback catalyst with no expiration date, as quoted below.

Also, today we announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan as our prior plan was completed last year. This program is authorized for up to $1 billion of share repurchase. We note that this new program does not have a specified end date. As comparison, in 2022, our 12-month program was completed at $203 million of buybacks. Source: Q4’22 Earnings Call Transcript

To sum it up, WST is not appealing at the current level due to its flat revenue outlook, declining margin outlook, and poor dividend yield.

Thanks for reading and good luck! Happy March everyone!