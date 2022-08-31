RDIV: Will The Strong Short-Term Performance Continue?

Summary

  • The RDIV gives exposure to high-yielding companies in the S&P 900 Index.
  • RDIV has performed well in the short term, with a 7.2% return in 2022. However, longer-term returns are more modest.
  • The RDIV ETF has very high volatility compared to its peers due to its index construction methodology.
  • With mediocre long-term returns and distributions, I am hesitant to recommend this fund.

Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) give investors exposure to high yielding companies in the S&P 900 Index. The ETF's selection methodology causes high turnover, as the whole index is reconstituted quarterly.

Relative to its peer

RDIV sector allocation

Figure 1 - RDIV sector allocation (invesco.com)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 2 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

RDIV sector allocation at August 31, 2022

Figure 3 - RDIV sector allocation at August 31, 2022 (RDIV annual report)

RDIV is a volatile fund

Figure 4 - RDIV is a volatile fund (morningstar.com)

RDIV historical returns

Figure 5 - RDIV historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPY historical returns

Figure 6 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

RDIV vs. peers

Figure 7 - RDIV vs. peers (Author created with fund and distribution details from Seeking Alpha and returns and risk metrics from Morningstar)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

