Summary

  • The US Money Supply has contracted 1.7% over the last 12 months – the largest year-over-year decline on record.
  • This massive liquidity reversal is a formidable headwind for asset markets globally over the next few quarters.
  • At the same time, interest rates have exploded, with the 6-month US Treasury yield moving to 5.18%–the highest level since February 2007.

Dollars closeup.

Tsokur/iStock via Getty Images

The US Money Supply has contracted 1.7% over the last 12 months (graphed below, courtesy of Charlie Bilello)–the largest year-over-year decline on record (data back to 1959). Many other countries, like Canada, have seen a similar trend. This massive liquidity reversal is a

M2 money supply

Charlie Bilello

6 month treasury rate

Charlie Bilello

